Latin American

La Casita Pupuseria

1,232 Reviews

$

18058 Mateny Rd

Germantown, MD 20874

Order Again

Popular Items

Sopa de Res
Tamal de Elote
Taco La Casita

Items

Pupusa Fresca

Pupusa Fresca

$3.75

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa

Chocolate Salvadoreño

imported Salvadoran chocolate tablilla prepared with milk

Pasteles de Carne

Pasteles de Carne

$5.35

diced beef + vegetable, masa turnover

Sopa de Frijoles c/ Costilla

$10.95

red seda beans and beef shortrib soup

Carne Deshilada

$12.95

hand pulled beef, w/ pan sautéed egg, tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Pupusas de Maiz/ Corn

Pupusa Fresca

Pupusa Fresca

$3.75

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa

Mushroom & Spinach Pupusa [Plant Based]

Mushroom & Spinach Pupusa [Plant Based]

$4.95

Corn masa shell stuffed w/ cashew milk shredded cheese and fresh mushrooms & spinach served w/ curtido & red salsa

Pupusa Revuelta

$3.00

ground Fried Pork + Cheese

Pupusa de Queso

$3.00

cheese only

Pupusa Frijol c/ Queso

$3.00

refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa Loroco c/ Queso

$3.25

ground Loroco Bud + cheese

Pupusa Ayote c/ Queso

$3.00

fresh squash + cheese

Pupusa de Espinaca

$3.00

fresh baby spinach + cheese

Pupusa Pollo c/ Queso

$3.00

chicken + cheese

Pupusa Chicharrón

$3.00

pork chicharron only

Pupusa Mixta

$3.00

fr. pork + refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa VegeMixta

$3.25

loroco + refried seda bean + Cheese

Pupusas Box [@10].

Pupusas Box [@10].

$26.95

10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.

Pupusas de Arroz/ Rice Flour

Pupusa Fresca [Rice]

$4.00

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa

Pupusa Revuelta [Rice]

$3.25

ground Fried Pork + Cheese

Pupusa de Queso [Rice]

$3.25

cheese only

Pupusa Frijol c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.25

refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa Loroco c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.50

ground Loroco Bud + cheese

Pupusa Ayote c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.25

fresh squash + cheese

Pupusa Pollo c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.25

chicken + cheese

Pupusa Espinaca c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.25

fresh baby spinach + cheese

Pupusa Chicharrón [Rice]

$3.25

pork chicharron only

Pupusa Mixta [Rice]

$3.25

fr. pork + refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa VegeMixta [Rice]

$3.50

loroco + refried seda bean + Cheese

Pupusas Box Arrz [@10]

$27.95

10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.

Antojitos

Tamal Pizque

$3.15Out of stock

red seda beans tamale

Tamal de Pollo

$3.35

chicken tamale

Tamal de Elote

Tamal de Elote

$3.35

fresh corn tamale

Pasteles de Carne

$6.58

diced beef + vegetable, masa turnover. order comes w/ 2

Yuca con Chicharron

$6.95

fried yuca, chunk pork, curtido, super sauce

Guacamol Tipico

$6.50

diced avocado, egg, chimol, fritos de tort.

Ceviche Mixto

$8.25

tilapia + shrimp + lime marinade

Enchiladas Típicas

$6.95

stewed chicken/ lettuce/ hard egg

Enchiladas Asadas

grilled CHICKEN or STEAK/ lettuce/ chimol/ grated queso seco

Enchiladas Tradicionales

$4.95

refried seda bean/ curtido/ grated cheese

Enchiladas Tradicionales c/ Carne o Pollo

rfr. red bean/ curtido/ grated cheese + chicken OR steak

Papas Locas

$4.95

hand cut potato fries + aderezo + cheese

Panes/ Tacos/ Ensaladas

Taco La Casita

plancha grilled steak, chicken OR shrimp/ chimol/ avocado/ queso seco

Taco Natural

$2.75

seda red beans/ avocado/ chimol/ cheese

Plato Taco LC

2 tacos LC, seasoned rice, refried red or whole seda beans

Taco LC Salad

plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp w/ onions over fresh lettuce avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla

Pan de Pollo

Pan de Pollo

$8.25

Pulled Pollo Guisado, curtido blanco, hard egg, mayo-mustard, tomato/beet/radish/cucumber

The Fajita Steak & Cheese

$9.25

sliced steak + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/tomato

The Chicken Steak & Cheese

$8.50

sliced chicken + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/tomato

Sopas

Sopa de Res

$12.50

our traditional beef stock w/ beef shortrib, plantain, corn, fresh green + root vegetables

Sopa de Gallina

$10.95

rich hen & vegetable soup served w/ grilled hen and seasoned rice

Sopa de Mondongo

$13.50

traditional beef tripe, feet & vegetables soup

Sopa de Frijoles c/ Costilla

$10.95

red seda beans and beef shortrib soup

Sopa de Mariscos

$15.95Out of stock

fresh seafood soup stocked w/ fish, shrimp, crab, clams, mussels

Platos Caseros/ Panes/ Tacos

El Típico

$8.25

ripe fried plantain, refried seda beans, scrambled eggs, cream and avocado, choice of tortilla or fresh roll

Pan de Dia

$6.25

fresh roll filled w/ eggs, refried seda bean, fresh crema or cuajada

Platos

LC's Carne Asada

$14.35

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Churrasco

$16.35

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. and [1] chorizo

Mar y Tierra

$17.75

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper + [3] camarones a la plancha

Parrillada

$19.25

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper + chorizo + camarones a la plancha

Pechuga Asada

$11.25

grilled chicken breast filets, topped w/sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Carne Deshilada

$12.95

hand pulled beef, w/ pan sautéed egg, tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Pollo Guisado

$11.25

bone-in chicken breast slow stewed w/vegetables

Pescado Frito

$19.95

whole fresh Rockfish, pan fried to order

Kids Menu

Twin Pupusas

$6.25

2 Mini cheese, bean & cheese or pork & cheese Pupusas. Choice of Papas Fritas, Rice + Fried Beans or Fresh Fruit.

Tipiquito

$6.25

Rice, Refried Red Beans, Fried Ripe Plantain, Cream, Fresh Roll

Frescos Naturales

OUR BEVERAGES

Horchata

$2.65+

Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk

Tamarindo

$2.65+

fresh Tamarind/ brown sugar

Marañon

$2.65+

marañon concentrate/ sugar

Fresco de Ensalada

$2.65+

fresh pineapple, cantaloupe, apple/ sugar

Mixto Jugo

$2.65+Out of stock

fresco de ensalada + marañon

Licuados

FRESH FRUIT SMOOTHIES

Licuado [1] Fruit

$4.15+

milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 1 fruit

Licuado [2] Fruit

$5.15+

milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 2 fruit

Bebidas Calientes

Chocolate Salvadoreño

$3.35+

imported Salvadoran chocolate tablilla prepared with milk

Leche c/Cafe Listo

$3.35+

frothed milk + instat Cafe Listo

Café

$2.50

hot coffee

Te Caliente

$2.50

hot tea

Bottled Drinks

16oz Bottled Water

$1.99

12oz Crush Orange

$1.89Out of stock

Kolashampan 2 Litros

$3.99

12oz Topo Chico

$2.39

mineral water

16oz Paldo Aloe Vera

$2.79

17.6oz Foco Coco

$2.79

20oz Canada Dry

$2.39

Kolashanpan 6.5oz

$1.59

20oz GatorFruitPunch

$2.59

20oz GatorOrange

$2.59

20oz Kolashanpan

$2.59

20oz Inca Kola

$2.59

Rica Pina

$3.29

Coca Cola IMPORT

$3.29

Coconut WATER 100%

$3.79

Fanta IMPORT

$3.29

Crush

$3.29

16.9oz Foco Coco

$3.25

Banana

$3.29

Fresca

$3.29

Coconut Water %100

$3.79

Soft Drinks

16oz Fountain Soda

$2.75

24oz Fountain Soda

$3.25

Postres

Ayote En Dulce

$3.15

pieces of Calabaza squash cooked in natural cane sugar

Empanada de Platano

$3.35Out of stock

sweet plantain shell filled w/ our milk pudding, fried then sprinkled with sugar

Nuegados en Dulce

$6.25

fried dumplings made from fresh Yuca & Cheese in natural cane sugar syrup

Flan Tradicional

$4.85

slice of egg custard/ caramel topping

Tres Leches

$5.19

sponge cake soaked in 3 milk varieties

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.95

moist, sweet pound cake flavored with Parmesan cheese and topped with sesame seeds

Side Orders

Tortilla

$1.07

handmade corn tortillas

Tortillas @3

$2.94

3 handmade corn tortillas

Pan Frances

$1.15

fresh roll

Cuajada

$3.21

our own fresh curd cheese

Arroz Blanco

$2.55+

seasoned white rice

Frijoles Refrito

$2.55+

refried seda bean

Frijoles Rojos Enteros

$2.55+

whole seda beans

Casita Salad

$3.35+

fresh house salad

Casamiento

$2.55+

red beans and rice medley

Chimol

$2.55+

diced onion, pepper, tomato/ lime/salt

Side Queso

$3.21

cheese side

Platano Frito

$3.00+

fried ripe plantain

Yuca Frita

$3.00+

fried yuca

Papas Fritas

$3.00+

hand-cut potato fries

Fritos De Tortilla

$3.00+

fried tortilla strips

Sliced Avocado

$3.95Out of stock

Chorizo Asado

$3.48

grilled pork chorizo

Chicharron Lbs

$11.72

chunk, fried pork shoulder

Grilled Jalapeñoo [2]

$2.00

Salsa Tomate 8oz

$1.25

Curtido

$2.55+

Meriendas / Snacks

Artisinal Salvadoran Snacks
Charamusca

Charamusca

$1.99

pregunte por nuestras variedades / ask about our varieties

Minutas

Minutas

$5.00Out of stock

jarabe de fresa, coco y tamarindo/ strawberry, coconut and tamarind syrups

Chocobananos

Chocobananos

$2.00

tradicional y especial/ traditional and the special

Chocobananos Pack [4 Variety Mini's]

Chocobananos Pack [4 Variety Mini's]

$5.95Out of stock

4 mini chocobananos

Charamuscas x 4

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, made to order. Salvadoran Food.

Website

Location

18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown, MD 20874

Directions

Gallery
La Casita Pupuseria image
La Casita Pupuseria image
La Casita Pupuseria image
La Casita Pupuseria image

