Latin American

La Casita Pupuseria & Market

1,376 Reviews

$

8214 Piney Branch Rd

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco LC
Tamal Elote
Tamal Pollo

Recommended

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.35

tender flap steak, flame grilled, top. w/ sauteed tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Sopa de Gallina

Sopa de Gallina

$10.95

rich hen & vegetbale soup serv w/ grilled hen, seasoned rice, tortilla

Nuegados w/ Dulce

Nuegados w/ Dulce

$6.25

Fried dumplings made from fresh Yuca and Cheese. In natural cane sugar syrup.

Ench. de Asada

2 crisp Dough tortillas per order. w/ plancha grilled steak, chicken or Shirmp, chimol, grated seco rallado, lettuce

Licuado @ 1Frt

$3.50+

Tres Leches

$4.85

Tres Leches Cake

Plant-Based Menu

ALLERGEN INFORMATION: some of our items are made on shared equipment with dairy and protein products.
Plantain and Avocado Bowl

Plantain and Avocado Bowl

$10.75

Bowl w/ rice, whole red seda beans, fried plantains, avocado, chimol & fritos de tortilla. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Product made on shared equipment with dairy and protein products.

Mushrooms and Spinach Plant-Based Pupusa

Mushrooms and Spinach Plant-Based Pupusa

$4.95

Corn masa shell stuffed w/ cashew milk shredded cheese and fresh mushrooms & spinach served w/ curtido & red salsa.

Enchiladas Tradicionales Veganas

Enchiladas Tradicionales Veganas

$8.95

Two crispy homemade fried seasoned corn tortillas topped w| fried red seda beans, curtido & vegan parmesan.

Tamal de Vegetales

Tamal de Vegetales

$4.95

traditional Salvadoran masa filed w potatoes, carrots & garbanzos.

Chorys-Salvi

Chorys-Salvi

$7.95Out of stock

Beyond Meat Sausage stuffed in French bread roll topped cabbage escabeche, mustard & ketchup.

Empanada de Platano Vegana

Empanada de Platano Vegana

$4.75

Beyond Meat Sausage stuffed in French bread roll topped cabbage escabeche, mustard & ketchup

Pupusas Corn/ Maiz

Pupusas made w/Corn Masa
Pupusa Fresca

Pupusa Fresca

$3.75

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa.

Camarón Entomatado Pupusa

$4.25

Shrimp slow cooked in fresh tomato veggie sauce + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido and salsa.

Pupusa Revuelta

Pupusa Revuelta

$3.00

Ground pork Chicharron + cheese

Pupusa de Loroco

$3.25

Ground loroco flower bud + cheese

Pupusa de Queso

$3.00

cheese only

Pupusa de Frijol y Queso

$3.00

fried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa de Ayote

$3.00

fresh ayote squash + cheese

Pupusa de Espinaca

$3.00

fresh baby spinach + cheese

Pupusa de Pollo

$3.00

Pulled chicken + cheese

Pupusa Mixta

$3.00

pork Chicharron + fried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa VegeMixta

$3.25

loroco flower bud + fried seda bean + cheese

Pupusas Box [@10]-

Pupusas Box [@10]-

$26.95

10 Pupusas Box [2 Variety Max]

Pupusas Arroz/ Rice Flour

Pupusas Made w/Rice Flour Masa
Pupusa Fresca [Rice Flour]

Pupusa Fresca [Rice Flour]

$4.00

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa.

Camarón Entomatado Pupusa [Rice Flour]

$4.50

Shrimp slow cooked in fresh tomato veggie sauce + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido and salsa.

Pupusa Loroco [Rice Flour]

$3.50

loroco flower bud + cheese

Pupusa Revuelta [Rice Flour]

$3.25

Pork Chicharron + cheese

Pupusa Frijol [Rice Flour]

$3.25

fried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa Queso [Rice Flour]

$3.25

cheese only

Pupusa de Ayote [Rice Flour]

$3.25

fresh ayote squash + cheese

Pupusa de Espinaca [Rice Flour]

$3.25

fresh baby spinach + cheese

Pupusa de Pollo [Rice Flour]

$3.25

pulled chicken + cheese

Pupusa Mixta [Rice Flour]

$3.25

pork Chicharron + fried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa VegeMixta [Rice Flour]

$3.50

loroco flower bud + fried seda bean + cheese

Pupusas Box [Rice Flour @10]

Pupusas Box [Rice Flour @10]

$27.95

10 Pupusas Box [2 Variety Max]

Antojitos

Traditional Bites

Tamal Pizque

$2.95

Refried red bean tamal

Tamal Pollo

$3.25

chicken tamal

Tamal Elote

Tamal Elote

$3.25

fresh corn tamal

Pasteles de Carne [2]

$6.15

diced beef + vegetable, masa turnover

Yuca con Chicharron

Yuca con Chicharron

$6.95

pork Chicharron, fried yuca, curtido, tomate salsa, super sauce

Guacamol Tipico

Guacamol Tipico

$6.50

diced avocado, hard egg, chimol, fritos de tortilla

Ceviche Mixto

$8.25

tilapia + shrimp in our fresh lime marinade

Ench. Tipicas

$6.95

2 crisp rounds top. w/ stewed chicken, hard egg, lettuce

Ench. de Asada

2 crisp Dough tortillas per order. w/ plancha grilled steak, chicken or Shirmp, chimol, grated seco rallado, lettuce

Enchilada Tradicional

Enchilada Tradicional

$4.95

2 crisp rounds top. w/ fried seda bean, curtido, grated cheese

Papas Locas

$4.85

hand cut fries top w/ Super Sauce, queso seco rallado

Panes/ Tacos/ Ensaladas

Taco LC

Taco LC

plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp on handmade tortilla top. w/avocado/chimol/grated queso seco

Taco Natural

$2.75

handmade tortilla top. w/fried red seda bean/ avocado/chimol/grated queso seco

Plato TLC

2 Tacos LC, Seasoned Rice, Fried Red Beans or Whole Black Beans

TLC Salad

plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla

Pan de Pollo

Pan de Pollo

$8.25

stewed chicken, curtido blanco, hard egg, tomato, beet, radish, cucumber, watercress

The Fajita Steak & Cheese

The Fajita Steak & Cheese

$9.25

plancha grilled steak & onions, mozzarella, mayo-mustard, lettuce, tomato

The Chicken Steak & Cheese

$8.50

plancha grilled chicken & onions, mozzarella, mayo-mustard, lettuce, tomato

Sopas

Sopa de Res

$12.50

tradtional beef stock, w/ beef shortrib, corn cob, fresh green + root vegetables, tortilla

Sopa de Gallina

Sopa de Gallina

$10.95

rich hen & vegetbale soup serv w/ grilled hen, seasoned rice, tortilla

Platos

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.35

tender flap steak, flame grilled, top. w/ sauteed tomato, onion, gr. pepper

CA Churrasco

$16.35

Carne Asada + Pork Chorizo

CA Mar y Tierra

$17.75

Carne Asada + Camarones ala Plancha

CA Parrillada

$19.25

Carne Asada + Pork Chorizo + Camarones ala Planch

Pechuga Asada

$11.25

grilled chicken breast filets, top. w/ sauteed, tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Carne Deshilada

$12.50

hand pulled beef pan sauteed w/ egg, tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Bistec Encebollado

$15.50

Pan sauteed flat NY steak & onions

Pollo Guisado

$10.95

slow stewed bone-in chicken & vegetables

Pescado Frito Rockfish

Pescado Frito Rockfish

$18.95

fresh, whole Rockfish. pan fried

Camarones ala Plancha

Camarones ala Plancha

$14.75

plancha grilled jumbo shrimp w/ tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Camarones en Tomatado

$14.95

pan cooked Jumbo Shrimp in Tomate salsa

Bandeja Parrillada

$47.95Out of stock

Grilled flap steak, beef ribs, chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, chorizo and corn cob. 3 HM tortillas, 2 familiar sides

Kids Menu

KM Twin Pupusas

$6.25

2 Mini Cheese, Bean & Cheese or Pork & Cheese Pupusas. Choice of Papas Fritas, Rice + Fried Beans or Fresh Fruit

KM Tipiquito

$6.25

Rice, Refried Red Beans, Fried Plantain, Crema and Fresh Roll

KM Taco

$6.25

homemade corn tortilla w/ choice of grilled chicken or steak & shredded mozzarella. Choice of Papas Fritas, Rice + Fried Beans or Fresh Fruit.

Platos Caseros/ Panes/ Tacos

Num Uno

$7.25

2 eggs, fried ripe plantain, refried red beans, fresh cream & roll

Num Dos

$6.95

2 eggs, fresh cuajada, refried red beans & tortilla

Num Tres

$8.50

2 eggs, grilled chorizo, potatoes or rice, white cheese, blk beans, tortilla

Num Cuatro

$9.25

flap steak filet, 2 eggs, potato or rice, refried red beans & tortilla

Quinto

$7.75

2 eggs, import. queso seco, avocado, rice & tortilla

Pan de Dia

$6.25

fresh roll filled w/ eggs, refried beans, fresh crema or cuajada

Tacos Huevo

$6.25

2 tortillas topped w/eggs picados, fresh cream and sliced avocado

Especialidades de Huevo

egg specialities

Huevos con Arroz

$7.50

rice + huevos picados. served w/ avocado, refried red beans, tortilla

Huevos con Papas

$7.50

papas salteadas + huevos picados. serve/ cuajada, refried red beans, tortilla

Huevos con Chorizo

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.75

ground chorizo + huevos picados. served w/ potato ot rice, refried red beans, tortilla

Buenos Dias Amigos

$7.75

2 pupusas, 2 fried eggs enTomatados & avocado

Acompaña.

Tortilla

$1.00

handmade corn tortilla.

Tortillas @3

$2.75

3 handmade corn tortillas

Pan Frances

$1.15

Fresh Roll

Cuajada

$3.00

Our own fresh curd Cheese

Arroz Blanco

$2.55+

Seasoned White Rice

Frijoles Refrito

$2.55+

Fried Red Seda Beans

Frijoles Rojos Enteros

$2.55+

Whole Read Seda Beans.

Casita Salad

$1.75+

House Salad

Salsa de Tomate

$1.75+

Curtido

$2.25+

Vegetales Sancoch.

$2.25+

Steamed Vegetales

Crema

$1.95+

Salvadoran Style Cream

Side Queso

$3.00

Cheese

Chimol

$2.25+

Platano Frito

$3.00+

Fried Ripe Plantain

Yuca Frita

$3.00+

Fried Yuca

Papas Fritas

$3.00+

Handcut Potato Fries

Fritos De Tortilla

$3.00+

Fried Tortilla strips

Sliced Avocado

$3.29

Chorizo Asado

$3.25

Grilled Pork Chorizo

Chicharron Lbs

$10.95

Chunk, Fried pork shoulder.

Jalapeños Asado [2]

$2.00

flame grilled jalapeño to order

Vinagre Piña

$0.75+

Our sweet/spicy Pineapple vinegar.

Postres

Ayote En Dulce

$3.15

Calabaza squash slow cooked in natural cane sugar

Empanada de Platano

$3.35

Sweet plantain shell filled with our milk pudding, fried, sprinkled sugar.

Nuegados w/ Dulce

Nuegados w/ Dulce

$6.25

Fried dumplings made from fresh Yuca and Cheese. In natural cane sugar syrup.

Pink Crema Tres Leches

Pink Crema Tres Leches

$4.95Out of stock

Tres Leches

$4.85

Tres Leches Cake

Flan Tradicional

$4.85

Flan Custard Slice

Quesadilla de Pan

$8.99

Mini Quesadilla de Pan

$2.99

Refrescos Naturales

Tropical Refreshments

Horchata

$2.95+

rice/ cinnamon/ morro/ milk

Tamarindo

$2.95+

fresh tamarind/ brown sugar

Marañon

$2.95+

marañon concentrate/ sugar

Cebada

Cebada

$2.95+

barley/ strawberry flavor/ cinnamon/ milk

Mixto Leche

$2.95+

Horchata + Cebada

Mixto Jugo

$2.95+

Fresco de Ensalada + Marañon

Chan, Fresco

$2.95+Out of stock

fresh limeade w/ chia seeds, strawberry essence

Jugo De Naranja Natural

$4.25

Jamaica, Fresco

$2.95+Out of stock

hibiscus flower sweet tea

Licuados

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Licuado [1] Fruit

$4.15+

milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 1 fruit

Licuado [2] Fruits

$5.15+

milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 2 fruits

Licuado [3] Fruits

$6.90

milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 3 fruits. LARGE ONLY

Licuado [4] Fruits

$8.15

fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 4 fruits. LARGE ONLY

Licuado de Sandia

$3.75+Out of stock

El Clasico LIC

$6.50

Banana/ Strawberry/ Milk/ Oats/ Vanilla/ Sugar

La Receta LIC

$6.50

Banana/ Carrot/ Oats/ Soy Milk/ Honey

Mango Verde LIC

$6.60

Spinach/ Mango/ Water/ Lime/ Agave

Sueño Naranjada LIC

$6.95

Carrot/ Fresh OJ/ Papaya/ Honey

Licuado de Zapote

$6.50+Out of stock

Fresh Zapote Smoothie

Bebidas Calientes

Hot Beverages

Chocolate Salvadoreño

$3.35+

import. Salvadoran chocolate/ milk

Leche c/Cafe Listo

$3.35+

frothed milk & instant Cafe Listo

Café

fair traded coffee

Bottled Drinks

16oz Bottled Water

16oz Bottled Water

$1.79
11.5oz Foco Coco Juice

11.5oz Foco Coco Juice

$1.99

12oz Crush Grape

$1.99

12oz Crush Orange

$1.99Out of stock
12oz Crush Strawberry

12oz Crush Strawberry

$1.99Out of stock
12oz Topo Chico

12oz Topo Chico

$1.99

mineral water

16.9oz Paldo Aloe Vera

$1.99
Fresca IMPORT

Fresca IMPORT

$2.99
16oz Foco Coco Water

16oz Foco Coco Water

$2.99
20oz Inca Kola

20oz Inca Kola

$2.39
20oz Kolashanpan

20oz Kolashanpan

$2.39

20oz Sprite

$2.39
Coca Cola IMPORT

Coca Cola IMPORT

$2.99
Fanta IMPORT

Fanta IMPORT

$2.99

2L Kolashanpan

$3.39

8oz IMP Coke

$2.99

8oz IMP Coke

$2.39

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink 16oz

$3.25

Fountain Drink 24oz

$3.25

Market Items

8oz DñTi Tustacas

8oz DñTi Tustacas

$3.99
4oz Lido Suspiros

4oz Lido Suspiros

$1.59
7oz MiPl RosquillasMixta

7oz MiPl RosquillasMixta

$3.99
7oz MiPl Rosquillas

7oz MiPl Rosquillas

$3.99
10oz RiGr Casino

10oz RiGr Casino

$2.39
10oz RiGr Keikito Largo

10oz RiGr Keikito Largo

$2.59
10.5 Lido Vita

10.5 Lido Vita

$2.79
7.5oz RiGr Margarita

7.5oz RiGr Margarita

$1.79
14oz StEd SemitaPiña

14oz StEd SemitaPiña

$5.39
5.8oz Dian Palitos

5.8oz Dian Palitos

$2.39
2.3oz Dian Bacorns

2.3oz Dian Bacorns

$2.39
2.5oz Dian YucaChips

2.5oz Dian YucaChips

$2.39
4.3oz Dian CornbitLimon

4.3oz Dian CornbitLimon

$2.39
5.1oz Dian Alboroto

5.1oz Dian Alboroto

$2.39
3.8oz Dian Nachos

3.8oz Dian Nachos

$2.39
4.3oz Dian Cornbits

4.3oz Dian Cornbits

$2.39
1.83oz Dian Churritos

1.83oz Dian Churritos

$2.39
4lb Masabrosa

4lb Masabrosa

$2.59
4lb Masabrosa Tamales

4lb Masabrosa Tamales

$2.89
2lb P.A.N. White

2lb P.A.N. White

$3.29
3.5oz Café Listo

3.5oz Café Listo

$3.99
7oz Café Listo

7oz Café Listo

$6.69
14.1oz Nestle Milo

14.1oz Nestle Milo

$5.19
5.5oz La Sirena Sardinas Pica

5.5oz La Sirena Sardinas Pica

$0.89Out of stock
32oz Rio Grande Pacaya

32oz Rio Grande Pacaya

$4.59
32lbs Rio Grande Nances en Alm

32lbs Rio Grande Nances en Alm

$4.99

32oz RiGrMangoVerdeSalm

$4.79
7oz Picamas Rojo

7oz Picamas Rojo

$1.99
7oz Picamas Verde

7oz Picamas Verde

$1.99
13.2oz Melher Chocobanano Choco

13.2oz Melher Chocobanano Choco

$1.99
150c Melher Palillos Chocobanano

150c Melher Palillos Chocobanano

$0.99

3.8oz DMP Salted Yuca Strips

$2.39

3.8oz DMP PlantainChips

$2.39
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, made to order. Salvadoran food.

Website

Location

8214 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

Gallery
La Casita Pupuseria & Market image
La Casita Pupuseria & Market image
La Casita Pupuseria & Market image
La Casita Pupuseria & Market image

Map
