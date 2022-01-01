- Home
La Casita Pupuseria & Market
1,376 Reviews
$
8214 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Carne Asada
tender flap steak, flame grilled, top. w/ sauteed tomato, onion, gr. pepper
Sopa de Gallina
rich hen & vegetbale soup serv w/ grilled hen, seasoned rice, tortilla
Nuegados w/ Dulce
Fried dumplings made from fresh Yuca and Cheese. In natural cane sugar syrup.
Ench. de Asada
2 crisp Dough tortillas per order. w/ plancha grilled steak, chicken or Shirmp, chimol, grated seco rallado, lettuce
Licuado @ 1Frt
Tres Leches
Tres Leches Cake
Plant-Based Menu
Plantain and Avocado Bowl
Bowl w/ rice, whole red seda beans, fried plantains, avocado, chimol & fritos de tortilla. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Product made on shared equipment with dairy and protein products.
Mushrooms and Spinach Plant-Based Pupusa
Corn masa shell stuffed w/ cashew milk shredded cheese and fresh mushrooms & spinach served w/ curtido & red salsa.
Enchiladas Tradicionales Veganas
Two crispy homemade fried seasoned corn tortillas topped w| fried red seda beans, curtido & vegan parmesan.
Tamal de Vegetales
traditional Salvadoran masa filed w potatoes, carrots & garbanzos.
Chorys-Salvi
Beyond Meat Sausage stuffed in French bread roll topped cabbage escabeche, mustard & ketchup.
Empanada de Platano Vegana
Beyond Meat Sausage stuffed in French bread roll topped cabbage escabeche, mustard & ketchup
Pupusas Corn/ Maiz
Pupusa Fresca
Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa.
Camarón Entomatado Pupusa
Shrimp slow cooked in fresh tomato veggie sauce + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido and salsa.
Pupusa Revuelta
Ground pork Chicharron + cheese
Pupusa de Loroco
Ground loroco flower bud + cheese
Pupusa de Queso
cheese only
Pupusa de Frijol y Queso
fried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa de Ayote
fresh ayote squash + cheese
Pupusa de Espinaca
fresh baby spinach + cheese
Pupusa de Pollo
Pulled chicken + cheese
Pupusa Mixta
pork Chicharron + fried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa VegeMixta
loroco flower bud + fried seda bean + cheese
Pupusas Box [@10]-
10 Pupusas Box [2 Variety Max]
Pupusas Arroz/ Rice Flour
Pupusa Fresca [Rice Flour]
Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa.
Camarón Entomatado Pupusa [Rice Flour]
Shrimp slow cooked in fresh tomato veggie sauce + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido and salsa.
Pupusa Loroco [Rice Flour]
loroco flower bud + cheese
Pupusa Revuelta [Rice Flour]
Pork Chicharron + cheese
Pupusa Frijol [Rice Flour]
fried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa Queso [Rice Flour]
cheese only
Pupusa de Ayote [Rice Flour]
fresh ayote squash + cheese
Pupusa de Espinaca [Rice Flour]
fresh baby spinach + cheese
Pupusa de Pollo [Rice Flour]
pulled chicken + cheese
Pupusa Mixta [Rice Flour]
pork Chicharron + fried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa VegeMixta [Rice Flour]
loroco flower bud + fried seda bean + cheese
Pupusas Box [Rice Flour @10]
10 Pupusas Box [2 Variety Max]
Antojitos
Tamal Pizque
Refried red bean tamal
Tamal Pollo
chicken tamal
Tamal Elote
fresh corn tamal
Pasteles de Carne [2]
diced beef + vegetable, masa turnover
Yuca con Chicharron
pork Chicharron, fried yuca, curtido, tomate salsa, super sauce
Guacamol Tipico
diced avocado, hard egg, chimol, fritos de tortilla
Ceviche Mixto
tilapia + shrimp in our fresh lime marinade
Ench. Tipicas
2 crisp rounds top. w/ stewed chicken, hard egg, lettuce
Ench. de Asada
2 crisp Dough tortillas per order. w/ plancha grilled steak, chicken or Shirmp, chimol, grated seco rallado, lettuce
Enchilada Tradicional
2 crisp rounds top. w/ fried seda bean, curtido, grated cheese
Papas Locas
hand cut fries top w/ Super Sauce, queso seco rallado
Panes/ Tacos/ Ensaladas
Taco LC
plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp on handmade tortilla top. w/avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
Taco Natural
handmade tortilla top. w/fried red seda bean/ avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
Plato TLC
2 Tacos LC, Seasoned Rice, Fried Red Beans or Whole Black Beans
TLC Salad
plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
Pan de Pollo
stewed chicken, curtido blanco, hard egg, tomato, beet, radish, cucumber, watercress
The Fajita Steak & Cheese
plancha grilled steak & onions, mozzarella, mayo-mustard, lettuce, tomato
The Chicken Steak & Cheese
plancha grilled chicken & onions, mozzarella, mayo-mustard, lettuce, tomato
Platos
Carne Asada
tender flap steak, flame grilled, top. w/ sauteed tomato, onion, gr. pepper
CA Churrasco
Carne Asada + Pork Chorizo
CA Mar y Tierra
Carne Asada + Camarones ala Plancha
CA Parrillada
Carne Asada + Pork Chorizo + Camarones ala Planch
Pechuga Asada
grilled chicken breast filets, top. w/ sauteed, tomato, onion, gr. pepper
Carne Deshilada
hand pulled beef pan sauteed w/ egg, tomato, onion, gr. pepper
Bistec Encebollado
Pan sauteed flat NY steak & onions
Pollo Guisado
slow stewed bone-in chicken & vegetables
Pescado Frito Rockfish
fresh, whole Rockfish. pan fried
Camarones ala Plancha
plancha grilled jumbo shrimp w/ tomato, onion, gr. pepper
Camarones en Tomatado
pan cooked Jumbo Shrimp in Tomate salsa
Bandeja Parrillada
Grilled flap steak, beef ribs, chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, chorizo and corn cob. 3 HM tortillas, 2 familiar sides
Kids Menu
KM Twin Pupusas
2 Mini Cheese, Bean & Cheese or Pork & Cheese Pupusas. Choice of Papas Fritas, Rice + Fried Beans or Fresh Fruit
KM Tipiquito
Rice, Refried Red Beans, Fried Plantain, Crema and Fresh Roll
KM Taco
homemade corn tortilla w/ choice of grilled chicken or steak & shredded mozzarella. Choice of Papas Fritas, Rice + Fried Beans or Fresh Fruit.
Platos Caseros/ Panes/ Tacos
Num Uno
2 eggs, fried ripe plantain, refried red beans, fresh cream & roll
Num Dos
2 eggs, fresh cuajada, refried red beans & tortilla
Num Tres
2 eggs, grilled chorizo, potatoes or rice, white cheese, blk beans, tortilla
Num Cuatro
flap steak filet, 2 eggs, potato or rice, refried red beans & tortilla
Quinto
2 eggs, import. queso seco, avocado, rice & tortilla
Pan de Dia
fresh roll filled w/ eggs, refried beans, fresh crema or cuajada
Tacos Huevo
2 tortillas topped w/eggs picados, fresh cream and sliced avocado
Especialidades de Huevo
Huevos con Arroz
rice + huevos picados. served w/ avocado, refried red beans, tortilla
Huevos con Papas
papas salteadas + huevos picados. serve/ cuajada, refried red beans, tortilla
Huevos con Chorizo
ground chorizo + huevos picados. served w/ potato ot rice, refried red beans, tortilla
Buenos Dias Amigos
2 pupusas, 2 fried eggs enTomatados & avocado
Acompaña.
Tortilla
handmade corn tortilla.
Tortillas @3
3 handmade corn tortillas
Pan Frances
Fresh Roll
Cuajada
Our own fresh curd Cheese
Arroz Blanco
Seasoned White Rice
Frijoles Refrito
Fried Red Seda Beans
Frijoles Rojos Enteros
Whole Read Seda Beans.
Casita Salad
House Salad
Salsa de Tomate
Curtido
Vegetales Sancoch.
Steamed Vegetales
Crema
Salvadoran Style Cream
Side Queso
Cheese
Chimol
Platano Frito
Fried Ripe Plantain
Yuca Frita
Fried Yuca
Papas Fritas
Handcut Potato Fries
Fritos De Tortilla
Fried Tortilla strips
Sliced Avocado
Chorizo Asado
Grilled Pork Chorizo
Chicharron Lbs
Chunk, Fried pork shoulder.
Jalapeños Asado [2]
flame grilled jalapeño to order
Vinagre Piña
Our sweet/spicy Pineapple vinegar.
Postres
Ayote En Dulce
Calabaza squash slow cooked in natural cane sugar
Empanada de Platano
Sweet plantain shell filled with our milk pudding, fried, sprinkled sugar.
Nuegados w/ Dulce
Fried dumplings made from fresh Yuca and Cheese. In natural cane sugar syrup.
Pink Crema Tres Leches
Tres Leches
Tres Leches Cake
Flan Tradicional
Flan Custard Slice
Quesadilla de Pan
Mini Quesadilla de Pan
Refrescos Naturales
Horchata
rice/ cinnamon/ morro/ milk
Tamarindo
fresh tamarind/ brown sugar
Marañon
marañon concentrate/ sugar
Cebada
barley/ strawberry flavor/ cinnamon/ milk
Mixto Leche
Horchata + Cebada
Mixto Jugo
Fresco de Ensalada + Marañon
Chan, Fresco
fresh limeade w/ chia seeds, strawberry essence
Jugo De Naranja Natural
Jamaica, Fresco
hibiscus flower sweet tea
Licuados
Licuado [1] Fruit
milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 1 fruit
Licuado [2] Fruits
milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 2 fruits
Licuado [3] Fruits
milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 3 fruits. LARGE ONLY
Licuado [4] Fruits
fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 4 fruits. LARGE ONLY
Licuado de Sandia
El Clasico LIC
Banana/ Strawberry/ Milk/ Oats/ Vanilla/ Sugar
La Receta LIC
Banana/ Carrot/ Oats/ Soy Milk/ Honey
Mango Verde LIC
Spinach/ Mango/ Water/ Lime/ Agave
Sueño Naranjada LIC
Carrot/ Fresh OJ/ Papaya/ Honey
Licuado de Zapote
Fresh Zapote Smoothie
Bebidas Calientes
Bottled Drinks
16oz Bottled Water
11.5oz Foco Coco Juice
12oz Crush Grape
12oz Crush Orange
12oz Crush Strawberry
12oz Topo Chico
mineral water
16.9oz Paldo Aloe Vera
Fresca IMPORT
16oz Foco Coco Water
20oz Inca Kola
20oz Kolashanpan
20oz Sprite
Coca Cola IMPORT
Fanta IMPORT
2L Kolashanpan
8oz IMP Coke
8oz IMP Coke
Fountain Drinks
Market Items
8oz DñTi Tustacas
4oz Lido Suspiros
7oz MiPl RosquillasMixta
7oz MiPl Rosquillas
10oz RiGr Casino
10oz RiGr Keikito Largo
10.5 Lido Vita
7.5oz RiGr Margarita
14oz StEd SemitaPiña
5.8oz Dian Palitos
2.3oz Dian Bacorns
2.5oz Dian YucaChips
4.3oz Dian CornbitLimon
5.1oz Dian Alboroto
3.8oz Dian Nachos
4.3oz Dian Cornbits
1.83oz Dian Churritos
4lb Masabrosa
4lb Masabrosa Tamales
2lb P.A.N. White
3.5oz Café Listo
7oz Café Listo
14.1oz Nestle Milo
5.5oz La Sirena Sardinas Pica
32oz Rio Grande Pacaya
32lbs Rio Grande Nances en Alm
32oz RiGrMangoVerdeSalm
7oz Picamas Rojo
7oz Picamas Verde
13.2oz Melher Chocobanano Choco
150c Melher Palillos Chocobanano
3.8oz DMP Salted Yuca Strips
3.8oz DMP PlantainChips
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Fresh, made to order. Salvadoran food.
8214 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910