La Casita Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1225 West Carson Street, Torrance, CA 90502
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Torrance
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant