Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Casita Roseville

review star

No reviews yet

1925 W Perimeter Dr

Roseville, MN 55113

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Blanco
Blanco Chimichanga
#8 Three Enchiladas

Appetizers

Queso, Nachos, Quesadillas, and more!

Queso Blanco

$4.49

A creamy white cheese fondue consisting of a blend of cheeses, peppers, and seasonings. Garnished with green onions.

Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.

Quesadillas

$12.99

A grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or shrimp. Served with lettuce and scoops of sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Quesadillas

$12.99

A grilled whole wheat tortilla filled with mixed cheese and a vegetable melody consisting of broccoli, squash, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with lettuce and scoops of guacamole and sour cream.

Beef Taquitos

$10.99

Four crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Served with a side of queso blanco.

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$11.99

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, and a side of sour cream.

Fajita Salad

$13.99

A cripsy tortilla bowl filled with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted poblano corn salsa, tomato, avocado slices, and grated cotija cheese.

House Salad

$5.49

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, and mixed cheese.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.49

Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and a side of tortilla strips.

Black Bean Soup

$5.49

Black beans, peppers, onions, and spices. Topped with grated cotija cheese.

Burritos & Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$12.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.

Blanco Chimichanga

$13.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of Queso Blanco, and a scoop of sour cream.

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Layered with jalapeno cream cheese and melted cheddar cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and a lettuce garnish.

El Grande Burrito

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mixed cheese, and onions. Topped with green chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Supreme Burrito

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.

Fajita Burrito

$14.99

A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.

Chili Verde Burrito

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo verde salsa, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.

Garden Burrito

$11.99

A whole wheat tortilla filled with sautéed fresh vegetables (brocolli, squash, zucchini, onions, and peppers) and jalapeno cream cheese. Topped with tomatillo verde sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions.

Blanco Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo, then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.

Tacos

Taco Plate

$11.99

Two tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and your choice of meat. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Baja Tacos

$12.49

Two soft tacos with grilled steak, onions, jalapenos, bacon, pico de gallo, and fresh chopped cilantro on corn tortillas. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, avocado sauce, and a lime wedge.

Chicken Poblano Tacos

$12.49

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, shredded cabbage mix, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, creamy poblano sauce, and a lime wedge.

Carnitas Tacos

$12.49

Two flour tortillas with shredded pork, shredded cabbage mix, and pickled red onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado sauce, and a lime wedge.

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Two flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded cabbage mix, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chipotle tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Tacos al Pastor

$12.49

Corn tortillas filled with tender pork, marinated with guajillo chilies and spices. Topped with grilled pineapple, white onions, and cilantro. Served with roasted tomatillo salsa.

Street Tacos

$10.99

Burrito Bowls

Carnitas Bowl

$12.99

Shredded pork carnitas, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, lettuce, poblano corn salsa, guacamole, and a side of tomatillo salsa.

Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, cilantro lime rice, black beans, lettuce, poblano corn salsa, and guacamole. Served with poblano sauce.

Baja Bowl

$13.99

Choice of grilled steak or chicken, sauteed onions and fresh jalapenos, bacon, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with avocado sauce.

Shrimp Bowl

$14.99

Seasoned shrimp, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, lettuce, mango salsa, sliced avocados, and grated cotija cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.

Favorites

Two Enchiladas

$10.99

Two Enchiladas with your choice of fillings. Does not come with any rice or beans.

Flautas

$12.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Tostadas

$11.99

Two flat corn tortilla shells layered with refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, and green onions.

Mexi-Club Wrap

$11.99

A grilled whole wheat tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and seasoned fries.

Carnitas

$15.49

Combinations

All combination plates include Mexican rice and refried beans.

#1 Chili Relleno & Enchilada

$12.49

Roasted poblano peppers fried in a thin crispy shell with jalapeno jack cheese and covered in green chili sauce. Served with a cheese enchilada.

#2 Taco & Enchilada

$12.49

Seasoned ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes and a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#3 Two Enchiladas

$12.49

Two enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco

$13.99

One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

#5 Enchilada, Tamale, & Taco

$13.99

Your choice of a chicken or pork tamale, ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato, and a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada

$14.49

A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#7 Burrito, Taco, & Enchilada

$13.99

A seasoned ground beef burrito; ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato; cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#8 Three Enchiladas

$13.99

Three enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Fajita Skillets

All fajitas are prepared on a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers, served with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and 4 flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Combo Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Combo Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Supremas

$20.99

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp

Garden Fajitas

$15.99

A garden vegetable mix of squash, zucchini, red and green peppers, onions, and broccoli sautéed in a jalapeno butter. Served with refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and four flour tortillas.

Grilled Favorites

Rancheros

$15.49

Choice of grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas pork sautéed in roasted chipotle salsa with onions and green peppers. Topped with jack cheese and baked in a casserole dish. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and four flour tortillas.

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.49

Two grilled flour tortillas with jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and your choice of grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.49

A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with roasted garden vegetables and cilantro lime rice.

Carne Asada

$17.49

Seasoned grilled steak with a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$16.49

A grilled chicken breast smothered with queso blanco cheese sauce and topped with spicy chorizo. Served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, and black beans. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Fiesta Burger

$13.99

A half-pound lean ground beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on the side. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and seasoned fries.

Seafood

Seafood Enchiladas

$13.19+

Two flour tortillas filled with baby salad shrimp and imitation crab, smothered in white seafood sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.49

Baby salad shrimp and imitation crab wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Smothered in white seafood sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Cancun

$12.49

A flour tortilla filled with baby salad shrimp and imitation crab. Smothered in our white seafood sauce and topped with melted cheese and green onions. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Two flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded cabbage mix, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chipotle tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

A La Carte

Taco

Enchilada

$5.50+

Chili Relleno

$3.99

Tamale

$5.50+

Guacamole

$1.99+

Sour Cream

$0.59+

Pico de Gallo

$0.99+

Refried Beans

$1.99+

Black Beans

$1.99+

Mexican Rice

$1.99+

Tortillas (4)

$1.79+

Chips To Go

$3.50

PLEASE NOTE: All orders come with salsa and chips based on the number of entrees ordered. A big bag of chips.

Salsa To Go

$5.39+

Queso Blanco

$10.00+

Desserts

Satisfy that sweet tooth

Churros

$4.99

8 churro sticks served with your choice of dipping sauces

Sopapillas

$4.99

8 sopapillas served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Chocolate Volcano

$5.99

A chocolate lava cake served with hot fudge and a scoop of cinnamon ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

A scoop of cinnamon ice cream in a corn flake crust, flash-fried and served in a cinnamon-sugar tortilla bowl. Served with honey and whipped cream.

Drinks

Fountain drinks, Mexican sodas, flavored lemonades, and slushies

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$3.79Out of stock

Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Cherry Coke

$1.79

Root Beer

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Iced Tea

$1.79

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Slushy

$3.99

Mango Colada

$4.99

Mango Fresca

$3.99Out of stock

Horchata

$3.99Out of stock

Pineapple Mojito

$3.99

Kids

Kid's Taco

$5.99

One hard shell taco with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese and a tropical fruit blend

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

A small burrito filled with refried beans and mixed cheese, then topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice.

Pronto Puppies

$5.99

Mini corndogs served with French fries.

Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

A cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Poco Burger

$5.99Out of stock

A small hamburger served with ketchup and French Fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

A smaller cheese quesadilla served with a fruit cup.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Two breaded chicken tenders lightly crisped until golden brown. Served with French fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican cuisine and a family-friendly atmosphere. Happy Hour daily from 3-6PM!

Location

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

