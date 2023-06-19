- Home
- /
- Phoenix
- /
- South Mountain
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
263 Reviews
$
3202 S 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Plate LINE
Breakfast Burritos served with cheese
Egg Burrito
Egg & Potato Burrito
Egg & Bean Burrito
Egg, Potato & Bean Burrito
Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
Bacon & Egg Burrito
Bacon, Egg, & Potato Burrito
Bacon, Egg & Bean Burrito
Bacon & Potato Burrito
Sausage & Egg Burrito
Sausage Egg & Potato Burrito
Sausage Egg & Bean Burrito
Sausage & Potato Burrito
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito
Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito
Machaca & Egg Burrito
Machaca Egg & Potato Burrito
Machaca Egg & Bean Burrito
Machaca & Potato Burrito
Ham & Egg Burrito
Ham Egg & Potato Burrito
Ham Egg & Bean Burrito
Ham & Potato Burrito
Steak & Egg Burrito
Steak Egg & Potato Burrito
Steak Egg & Bean Burrito
Steak & Potato Burrito (Arizona) B
Spicy Beef & Potato Burrito
Ground beef grilled with seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, and spices
Chef Special Bfast
two strips of bacon, two eggs overmedium, refried beans, grilled potatoes mix with spices and fried cheese(crispy)
Mini Breakfast Burrito
Mini Bean Burrito
Mini Egg Burrito
Mini Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Egg Bean Potato Burrito
Mini Spicy Veggie Potato Burrito
Mini Bacon Egg Burrito
Mini Bacon Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Bacon Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Bacon Potato
Mini Sausage Egg Burrito
Mini Sausage Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Sausage Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Sausage & Potato Burrito
Mini Chorizo Egg Burrito
Mini Chorizo Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Chorizo Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Machaca Egg Burrito
Mini Machaca Egg Bean B
Mini Machaca Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Machaca Potato Burrito
Mini Spicy Beef Potato
Breakfast Specials
Silver Dollar Special
All American
Two eggs any style, potatoes and two sausage links or three bacon strips, served with your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.
The Spaniard
A Spanish omelet with green chili strips and melted cheese, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with a side of beans OR potatoes, and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.
Nana Special
Spicy nana's homemade green or red pork chili, two eggs any style*, Served with a side of beans or potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style over a corn tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and cheese, served with a side of beans, rice and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.
Machaca Con Huevos
Machaca with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.
Chorizo con Huevos
Chorizo with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.
Chila Chips Con Huevos
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Burritos
Chili Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beef & Cheese/Onion Burrito
Machaca & Cheese/Onions Burrito
Machaca & Egg Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas (pork) cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans lettuce and cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with refried beans lettuce and cheese
Chile Relleno Burro
Rice with Cheese Burro
Nana’s (Spicy) Burro
Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served inside a warm flour tortilla
Shrimp Burro
Shrimp cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, fajita veggies, and our house shrimp sauce, served with rice and cheese inside a warm flour tortilla
Chicken with Cheese Burro
Lunch Specials
Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale
Lunch #2 Taco, Rice, Beans
Lunch #3 Burrito, Rice, Beans
Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans
Lunch #5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
Lunch #6. Meat Enchilada, Rice, Beans
Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans
Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada
Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans
Lunch #10. Jr. Chimichanga, Rice, Beans
Lunch #11. 3 Street Tacos with Rice & Beans
Lunch #12. Quesadilla with Rice & Beans
Combinations
Fiesta Combination
Tamale enchilada style, cheese enchilada, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Workman Special
Red or green chili beef, and your choice of: Flour tortilla or corn tortillas.
Flauta Combination
Two shredded beef or Chicken flautas topped with guacamole.
Enchilada Combination
2 cheese enchiladas or for an additional dollar choice of beef chicken or machaca
Chimichanga Combination
Your choice of chimichanga topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Combination
Chile relleno smothered in our ranchero sauce choice of flour tortilla or corn tortillas.
Pollo Rico
Chicken chimichanga smothered with our delicious red or green sauce, topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
Taquitos De Puerco
Two specially prepared pork soft tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese, served with fresh guacamole, a side of rice and beans.
Machaca Dinner
Shredded beef slow cooked with green chilies, tomatoes and onions, served with rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Taco Combo
Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas
Sopapillas
El Delux
Salads
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Green Chili Strips Quesadilla
Guacamole Quesadilla
Beans Quesadilla
Chili Beef Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Machaca Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Asada Quesadilla
Quesadilla is stuffed with grilled carne asada and pico
Bacon Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Quesadilla is stuffed with carnitas and pico
Appetizers
Chips Con Guacamole
Chips Con Chili Verde
Small Mexican Pizza
Large Mexican Pizza
Fiesta Nachos
Fresh flour chips topped with red and green chili beef, beans, machaca, and cheese
Nanas Bowl
Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served over your choice of rice or beans with a side of a flour or corn tortilla
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada cooked with our special seasonings and pico de gallo, served on top of fries and topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Side Orders
Spicy 1oz Hot Sauce
Side Jalapeno
Extra 1 oz hot sauce
2oz Hot Sauce
4 Oz Hot Sauce
4 Oz Salsa Fresca
4 Oz Pico De Gallo
1 Flour Tortilla
3 Corn Tortillas
Buttered Tortilla
Side Beans
Side Rice
Side Relleno
Side Machaca
Side Red or Green Chili Beef
4oz Sour Cream
4oz Guacamole
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Guacamole
Extra Cheese
Enchilada Style
Fried
S- French Fries
Hot Chips w/ 4 Oz Hot Sauce
Flour Chips
Tacos
Ground Beef Taco
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Taco
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
2 Asada Tacos
Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with carne asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
2 Carnitas Tacos
Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with seasoned pork cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Tostadas
Bean Tostada
One tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions No mixed two or three way for this tostada only
Beef Bean Tostada
Bean tostada topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Chicken Bean Tostada
Bean tostada topped with shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Machaca Bean Tostada
Bean tostada topped with machaca (shredded beef), cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Red Chili Beef Tostada
Bean Tostada topped with red chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Green Chili Beef Tostada
Bean tostada topped with green chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
BEVERAGES
Bottled Drinks
Alchohol
DELI
By The Dozen
By The Pint
By The Quart
By The Pound
La Casta Party Platter
MERCH
Head Wear
Apparel
Marketing
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040