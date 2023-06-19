Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

263 Reviews

$

3202 S 40th St

Phoenix, AZ 85040

Popular Items

Sausage Egg & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Food Menu

Plate LINE

--------------

Breakfast Burritos served with cheese

All served with cheese

Egg Burrito

$7.49

Egg & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Egg & Bean Burrito

$7.99

Egg, Potato & Bean Burrito

$7.99

Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito

$8.49

This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$8.99

Bacon, Egg, & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Bacon, Egg & Bean Burrito

$8.99

Bacon & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$8.99

Sausage Egg & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Sausage Egg & Bean Burrito

$8.99

Sausage & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito

$8.99

Machaca & Egg Burrito

$9.49

Machaca Egg & Potato Burrito

$9.49

Machaca Egg & Bean Burrito

$9.49

Machaca & Potato Burrito

$9.49

Ham & Egg Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Ham Egg & Potato Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Ham Egg & Bean Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Ham & Potato Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Steak & Egg Burrito

$9.49

Steak Egg & Potato Burrito

$9.49

Steak Egg & Bean Burrito

$9.49

Steak & Potato Burrito (Arizona) B

$9.49

Spicy Beef & Potato Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef grilled with seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, and spices

Chef Special Bfast

$9.99

two strips of bacon, two eggs overmedium, refried beans, grilled potatoes mix with spices and fried cheese(crispy)

Mini Breakfast Burrito

Mini Bean Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Potato Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Bean Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Bean Potato Burrito

$2.99

Mini Spicy Veggie Potato Burrito

$2.99

Mini Bacon Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Bacon Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Bacon Egg Bean Burrito

$3.49

Mini Bacon Potato

$3.49

Mini Sausage Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Sausage Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Sausage Egg Bean Burrito

$3.49

Mini Sausage & Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Chorizo Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Chorizo Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Chorizo Egg Bean Burrito

$3.49

Mini Machaca Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Machaca Egg Bean B

$3.49

Mini Machaca Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Machaca Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Spicy Beef Potato

$3.49

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Served Monday Through Friday 6:00 - 1:00 PM - Saturday and Sunday ALL DAY

Silver Dollar Special

$10.99

All American

$10.99

Two eggs any style, potatoes and two sausage links or three bacon strips, served with your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.

The Spaniard

$12.99

A Spanish omelet with green chili strips and melted cheese, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with a side of beans OR potatoes, and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.

Nana Special

$14.99

Spicy nana's homemade green or red pork chili, two eggs any style*, Served with a side of beans or potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.49

Two eggs any style over a corn tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and cheese, served with a side of beans, rice and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.

Machaca Con Huevos

$14.99

Machaca with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.

Chorizo con Huevos

$13.99

Chorizo with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.

Chila Chips Con Huevos

$13.49

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs, Any Style

$2.99

1 Slice of Ham

$4.99

Side Potatoes

$3.99

3 Bacon Strips

$3.99

3 Sausage Links

$3.99

Pan Birote

$1.69

3 Pancakes

$4.99

Side Chorizo Egg (Neversoldwithoutegg)

$5.99

Lunch Burritos

All Burritos serve with Cheese Except Green Chile and Red Chile

Chili Burrito

$8.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.49

Beef & Cheese/Onion Burrito

$8.99

Machaca & Cheese/Onions Burrito

$8.99

Machaca & Egg Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas (pork) cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans lettuce and cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.99

Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with refried beans lettuce and cheese

Chile Relleno Burro

$8.49

Rice with Cheese Burro

$7.49

Nana’s (Spicy) Burro

$8.99

Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served inside a warm flour tortilla

Shrimp Burro

$9.99

Shrimp cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, fajita veggies, and our house shrimp sauce, served with rice and cheese inside a warm flour tortilla

Chicken with Cheese Burro

$8.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale

$10.99

Lunch #2 Taco, Rice, Beans

$8.99

Lunch #3 Burrito, Rice, Beans

$12.49

Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$9.99

Lunch #5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada

$12.99

Lunch #6. Meat Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$10.99

Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans

$10.99

Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada

$10.99

Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans

$12.99

Lunch #10. Jr. Chimichanga, Rice, Beans

$12.99

Lunch #11. 3 Street Tacos with Rice & Beans

$14.99

Lunch #12. Quesadilla with Rice & Beans

$13.99

Combinations

Fiesta Combination

$14.99

Tamale enchilada style, cheese enchilada, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Workman Special

$14.99

Red or green chili beef, and your choice of: Flour tortilla or corn tortillas.

Flauta Combination

$14.99

Two shredded beef or Chicken flautas topped with guacamole.

Enchilada Combination

$13.49

2 cheese enchiladas or for an additional dollar choice of beef chicken or machaca

Chimichanga Combination

$16.49

Your choice of chimichanga topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Combination

$14.99

Chile relleno smothered in our ranchero sauce choice of flour tortilla or corn tortillas.

Pollo Rico

Pollo Rico

$17.49

Chicken chimichanga smothered with our delicious red or green sauce, topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Taquitos De Puerco

$14.49

Two specially prepared pork soft tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese, served with fresh guacamole, a side of rice and beans.

Machaca Dinner

$15.49

Shredded beef slow cooked with green chilies, tomatoes and onions, served with rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Taco Combo

$12.99

Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas

Red Chimi

$11.99

Machaca Chimi

$11.99

Chicken Chimi

$11.99

Asada Chimi

$11.99

Carnitas Chimi

$11.99

Ground Beef Chimi

$11.99

Green Chimi

$11.99

Bean and Cheese Chimi

$11.99

Sopapillas

All sopapillas are topped with cheese except for the plain sopa.

Plain Sopa

$6.99

Bean Sopa

$8.49

Red or Green Sopa

$9.99

Machaca Sopa

$9.99

Ground Beef Sopa

$9.99

Soups

Pint Albondigas

$7.99

Pint Cocido

$7.99

Pint Caldo De Pollo

$7.99

El Delux

El Mas Grande Tostada

$9.99

Large flour shell topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, topped with our delicious guacamole and more cheese. A meal in itself!

El Mas Grande Taco

$10.99

Large flour shell with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with our delicious guacamole and more cheese!

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Your choice of ground beef or chicken served inside a crispy flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese and guacamole

Tostada Salad

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$7.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Quesadillas

All are served folded, open add $1.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Green Chili Strips Quesadilla

$8.99

Guacamole Quesadilla

$8.99

Beans Quesadilla

$8.99

Chili Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Machaca Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla is stuffed with grilled carne asada and pico

Bacon Quesadilla

$10.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla is stuffed with carnitas and pico

Appetizers

Chips Con Guacamole

$8.49

Chips Con Chili Verde

$9.99

Small Mexican Pizza

$9.99

Large Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Fiesta Nachos

$13.49

Fresh flour chips topped with red and green chili beef, beans, machaca, and cheese

Nanas Bowl

$9.99

Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served over your choice of rice or beans with a side of a flour or corn tortilla

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Carne Asada cooked with our special seasonings and pico de gallo, served on top of fries and topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Side Orders

Spicy 1oz Hot Sauce

$0.25

Side Jalapeno

$1.75

Extra 1 oz hot sauce

$0.20

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.35

4 Oz Hot Sauce

$0.99

4 Oz Salsa Fresca

$0.99Out of stock

4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.49

1 Flour Tortilla

$1.99

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Buttered Tortilla

$2.49

Side Beans

$3.49

Side Rice

$3.49

Side Relleno

$5.99

Side Machaca

$6.99

Side Red or Green Chili Beef

$6.99

4oz Sour Cream

$2.50

4oz Guacamole

$2.50

2oz Sour Cream

$1.50

2oz Guacamole

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Enchilada Style

$1.99

Fried

$1.25

S- French Fries

$3.49

Hot Chips w/ 4 Oz Hot Sauce

$2.99

Flour Chips

$3.99

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Taco

$3.49

One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco

$3.49

One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

2 Asada Tacos

$7.49

Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with carne asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

2 Carnitas Tacos

$7.49

Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with seasoned pork cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$3.49

One tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions No mixed two or three way for this tostada only

Beef Bean Tostada

$4.99

Bean tostada topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Chicken Bean Tostada

$4.99

Bean tostada topped with shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Machaca Bean Tostada

$5.99

Bean tostada topped with machaca (shredded beef), cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Red Chili Beef Tostada

$4.99

Bean Tostada topped with red chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Green Chili Beef Tostada

$4.99

Bean tostada topped with green chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Tamales

Green Corn Tamale

$3.49

Red Beef Tamale

$3.49

Flautas

2 Flautas

$6.99

Served With Guacamole

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$4.49

Beef Enchilada

$4.99

Chicken Enchilada

$5.49

Machaca Enchilada

$5.49

Desserts

Honey Sopapilla

$5.99

Cinnamon & Sugar Sopapilla

$5.99

Cinnamon Sugar Nachos W/ Honey

$5.99

BEVERAGES

Drinks

Fountain Drink 24 oz

$2.49

Coffee 16 oz

$1.99

Can Soda 12 oz

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Snapple

$2.99

AZ Tea

$1.99

Mexican 16 0z

$3.99

Mexican 12 Oz

$2.50Out of stock

Monster

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.49

16oz Bottle Aguas

$3.99Out of stock

Starbucks Frap

$4.49

Alchohol

Corona 12 oz

$3.49

Dos Equis 12 oz

$3.49

Modelo 12 oz

$3.49

Tecate 12 oz

$3.49

Victoria 12 oz

$3.49

Cayman Jacks Margarita

$5.49

Sol Michalada 16 oz

$5.49

Pacifico 12 oz

$2.99Out of stock

Twisted Tea(Original) 12 oz

$4.49Out of stock

DELI

By The Dozen

Large Flour Tortillas (1 Doz. Package)

$4.99

Snack Size Tortillas

$3.99

Corn Tortillas (3 Doz. Package)

$3.99

Taco Shells Dozen

$3.99

Tostada Shells Dozen

$3.99

Dozen Tamales

$29.99

Half Dozen

$14.99

By The Pint

Pint Hot Sauce

$4.99

Pint Pico De Gallo

$4.99

Pint Red Sauce (No Meat)

$7.99

Pint Green Sauce (No Meat)

$7.99

Pint Red Sauce With Beef Chile

$11.99

Pint Green Sauce With Beef Chile

$11.99

Pint Machaca

$13.99

Pint Beans

$5.99

Pint Rice

$5.99

Pint Guacamole

$8.99

Pint Of Angry Taco Sauce

$5.99

By The Quart

Quart Red Sauce

$14.99

Quart Green Sauce

$14.99

Quart Red Sauce Beef Chile

$21.49

Quart Green Sauce With Beef Chile

$21.49

Quart Machaca

$25.00

Quart Beans

$12.99

Quart Rice

$12.99

Quart Guacamole

$15.49

By The Pound

Lard 1 Pound

$1.49

Chorizo 1 Pound

$7.49

Cheese Grated 1 Pound

$6.99

Pound of Chips

$4.99

Shredded Lettuce 1 Pound

$3.99

Half Pound

$1.99

La Casta Party Platter

Platter #1

$66.99

Platter #2

$90.99

Platter #3

$134.99

MERCH

Head Wear

Foam Hat

$19.99

Premium Hat

$24.99

Apparel

T-shirt

$0.00+

Marketing

Logo Sticker

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Directions

