Appetizers

Bean Dip

$5.99

Beef with Cheese Dip

$6.99

Small Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Small Cheese dip

$4.99

Chori Queso

$8.99

Grilled steak cheese dip

$6.99

Fries Covered with cheese dip

$4.99

Fries with bacon covered with cheese dip

$5.99

Large Cheese Dip

$9.99

Large Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Grilled chicken with cheese dip

$6.99

Authentic Mexican Dishes

Asada Mexican Taco

$2.99

Topped with cilantro and onions

Al pastor Mexican taco

$2.99

Topped with cilantro and onions

Pollo Mexican Taco

$2.99

Topped with cilantro and onions

Tripa Mexican Taco

$3.50

Topped with cilantro and onions

Lengua Mexican Taco

$3.50

Topped with cilantro and onions

Carnitas Mexican Tacos

$3.50

Topped with cilantro and onions

Barbacoa Mexican Taco

$3.50

Topped with cilantro and onions

Chorizo Mexican Taco

$2.99

Topped with cilantro and onions

Chicharon en salsa verde Mexican Taco

$2.99

Topped with cilantro and onions

Huarache

$8.99

Handmade tortilla topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, slices of avocado, Mexican cheese & sour cream

Torta

$9.99

Bread stuffed with choice of meat, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno, onions and sour cream.

Torta de Milanesa

$9.99

Bread stuffed with cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno, onions and sour cream.

Torta Combinada

$10.99

Bread stuffed with steak, chicken, pastor (pork), chorizo, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream.

Torta Cubana

$10.99

Bread stuffed with steak, chicken, pastor (pork), mayonnaise, lettucem tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream.

Sope Asada

$5.50

Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce

Sope Pollo

$5.50

Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce

Sope Tripa

$6.50

Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce

Sope barbacoa

$5.50

Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce

Sope Lengua

$6.50

Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce

Sope carnitas

$6.50

Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce

Sope chorizo

$5.50

Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce

Asada Gordita

$5.50

Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.

Pollo Gordita

$5.50

Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.

Tripa Gordita

$6.50

Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.

Lengua Gordita

$6.50

Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.

Barbacoa Gordita

$5.50

Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.

Ground beef or chicken Gorditas

$5.50

Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.

Carne Asada Mexicana

$13.99

Grilled steak with grilled onions and nopales. Served with rice, beans, side salad and two cheese quesadilla

Milanesa

$14.99

Served wit rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesaberria Tacos

$10.99

3 tacos, served consume, cilantro and onions.

Gordita Pastor

$5.50

Sope pastor

$5.50

Beverages

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Flavored Jarritos

$2.99

Glass Beverages

$2.99

water

Burritos

Burrito

Bean burrito

$3.50

Burrito Deluxe

$9.99

Two burritos combines: one chicken and beans & one beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Burrito Supreme

$10.99

Extra big burrito filled with steak or chicken with bell peppers, onions and beans. Served with rice and pico de gallo.

Burrito Blanco

$10.50

Large burrito filled with ground beef, topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Jalisco

$9.99

A large tortilla filled with choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado.

La Catrina Burrito

$12.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, and shrimp, vegetables, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce

Acosta Burrito

$12.99

Extra big burrito filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice and pico de gallo.

Burrito Típico

$11.99

Order of two shredded beef or chicken burritos topped with cheese sauce, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and side of beans.

Burrito Verde

$10.99

Order of two shredded beef or chicken burritos topped with cheese sauce, green sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito California

$11.99

Stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole,and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito

$10.99

Grilled chicken or steak cooked with vegetables topped with your favorite white cheese dip, green tomatillo sauce, guacamole salad, and pico de gallo. Served with side of rice.

Burrito Tapatio

$11.50

Stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, lettucce, beans, sour cream, guacamole, topped with cheese dip.

Caldos

Caldo de Res

$15.99

Menudo

$15.99Out of stock

Child's Menu

Child's 1

$6.99

One burrito and one taco

Child's 2

$6.99

one beef taco, rice and beans

Child's 3

$6.99

one quesadilla and one enchilada

Child's 4

$6.99

enchilada with rice and beans

Child's 5

$6.99

cheeseburger with fries

Child's 6

$6.99

chicken nuggets with fries

Child's 7

$6.99

Nachitos

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$9.99

Two deep fried tortillas with beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, guacamoles, and side of beans.

Chimichanga dinner

$11.99

Three flour tortilla deep fried filled with shrimp, steak, and chicken. Topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

shrimp chimichanga

$11.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp deep fried topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans. Accompanied by lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Combinations

Combination 1

$8.99

one chile relleno, one taco, beans and guacamole salad.

Combination 2

$8.99

one taco, one enchilada, and one chalupa.

Combination 3

$8.99

one enchilada, one taco, and one one chile relleno.

Combination 4

$8.99

Two tacos, one enchilada, and one chile con queso.

Combination 5

$8.99

One taco, one enchilada and rice.

Combination 6

$8.99

Two enchiladas, rice and beans.

Combination 7

$8.99

One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.

Combination 8

$8.99

One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.

Combination 9

$8.99

One enchilada, one tamal, rice and beans.

Combination 10

$8.99

One burrito, one enchilada, and rice.

Combination 11

$8.99

Two tacos, rice and beans.

Combination 12

$8.99

One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada.

Combination 13

$8.99

One chalupa, one chile relleno, and rice

Combination 14

$8.99

One enchilada, one burrito, and one chile relleno.

Combination 15

$8.99

One taco, one chile relleno, and chalupa

Combination 16

$8.99

one burrito, one enchilada, and one tamal.

Combination 17

$8.99

One chalupa,one chile relleno, and one burrito.

Combination 18

$8.99

one burrtito, one enchilada, rice and beans

Combination 19

$8.99

one chile relleno, one taco rice and beans.

Combination 20

$8.99

one taco, one burrito and one chalupa.

Combination 21

$8.99

one burrito, one chile relleno, and one taco.

Combinatiion 22

$8.99

one taco, one burrito, rice and beans.

Combination 23

$8.99

One enchilada, one burrito, and one quesadilla.

Desserts

"3" Milk Cake

$4.99

Flavored Cake

$4.99

Churros con nieve (ice cream)

$4.99

Sweet banana

$2.99

A banana wrapped in a flour tortilla deep-tried then covered with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$3.50

Ice cream covered with crushed cereal. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce in crunchy shell

Sopapilla

$2.99

A flour tortilla deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with ice cream honey and cinnamon

Dinner Special

Steak and Shrimp

$16.99

T-bone covered with bell peppers, onions, and shrimp.Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Steak Ranchero

$13.99

T-bone topped with bell peppers, onions and ranchero sauce.Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Steak Mexicano

$13.99

T-bone covered with bell peppers and onions.Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Carne Asada

$13.99

Carne Asada, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Chile colorado

$11.99

Marinated strips of steak with sautéed onions. Topped with out special salsa. Complimented with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Tacos de Carne Asada

$11.99

Three frilled steak tacos on flour tortillas served with an order of beans rice, pico de gallo, and tomatillo sauce.

Steak Picado en Salsa Verde

$11.99

Steak strips covered with sautéed onions and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

La Catrina Especial

$14.99

Steak cooked with shrimp, chorizo and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

La Catrina

$13.99

Steak cooked with shrimp and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pechuga Mexicana dinner

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and squash. Topped with cheese sauce and a side of rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Special

$11.50

Chicken breast covered with bell peppers, onions, Tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice,Lettuce, slices of avocado and pico de gallo.

Pechuga Special

$12.99

A chicken breast cooked with bacon, onions, and mushrooms. Then smothered with cheese sauce.

Alambre

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and squash. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Carnitas

$12.99

Deep-fried tender pork served with rice, beans, and side salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and slice of avocado.

Molcajete

$19.99

steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and mozarella with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and lettuce.

Crazy Rice

$9.99

choice of grilled chicken. or steak on a bed of rice covered with cheese dip.

Catrina potato

$10.99

Large hot potato topped with grilled bell peppers and onions with your choice of grilled steak or chicken or mixed. Smothered with cheese sauce.

Pollo Loco

$10.99

Marinated tender strips of chicken topped with our special salsa. served with rice and beans, guacamole.

Gringo especial

$11.50

Grilled chicken and shrimp served over a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce.

pollo colima

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with ham, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with a fakita salad.

Parillada Mexicana

$30.99

A sizzling platter of tender marinated steak, chicken, pork and chorizo with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and two cheese quesadillas. (Feeds 2-4 pople)

Pechuga Hawaiina

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with ham and pineapple covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

4 deep-fried taquitod, 2 beef tip and 2 shredded chicken. Served with letteuce, guacamole, sour cream , rice and beans.

Eggs with Chorizo

$8.50

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$2.50

Shredded chicken enchilada

$2.50

Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.99

Order of three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole.

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.50

One cheese, one beef, one chicken and one bean echiladas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Enchiladas Racheras

$10.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork or beef cooked with onions, bell peppers, and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.99

Cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.

La Catrina Fajita

$14.99

Chicken, steak shrimp, chorizo cooked with onions and bell peppers.Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Fajita

$9.99

Served wit rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Fajita

$13.99

shrimp fajitas cooked with onions bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Hamburgers

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. And a side of french fries.

Hawaiian Burger

$9.99

Beef patty topped with ham, bacon, pineapple, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise, and a side of french fries.

Hard Tacos

Shredded chicken hard taco

$1.99

Ground beef hard taco

$1.99

Shredded beef hard taco

$1.99

Grilled chicken hard taco

$2.99

Steak hard taco

$2.99

Lunch

Nachos Texas lunch

$8.99

Fajitas lunch

$8.99

(Chicken or Steak or mix)

Speedy Gonzales

$5.99

One taco, one enchilada, choice of rice or beans.

Hot Tamal

$5.99

One Tamal served with rice and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.50

Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Huevos revueltos

$8.50

Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Quesadilla Sincronizada lunch

$8.50

grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with ham, cheese, onions, bell peppers, chopped avocados, side of rice, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos lunch

$8.99

Sliced corn tortillas stuffed with chicken cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice and beans.

shrimp chimichanga lunch

$8.99

Flour tortilla with shrimp deep-fried & topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Pechuga a la mexicana lunch

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, broccoli topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Fajita Quesadilla lunch

$8.99

Quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch Special No.1

$6.99

Chile relleno, taco, beans, and guacamole salad

Lunch Special No.2

$6.99

One beef burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.

Lunch Specia No.3

$6.99

Burrito, one taco, rice and beans.

Lunch Special No.4

$6.99

Chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.

Lunch Special No.5

$6.99

Enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.

Lunch Special No.6

$6.99

Chalupa, enchilada, rice and beans.

Chimichanga lunch

$6.50

A flour tortilla deep-fried with beef or chicken, beans, cheese sauce and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Mexicana lunch

$6.99

A quesadifla filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese, rice and beans, and guacamole salad.

Burritos Verde lunch

$6.99

Choice of shredded beef or chicken topped with cheese dip, green sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Burritos Deluxe lunch

$6.99

One burrito filled with chicken & beans or beef & beans covered with red sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Burrito Tipico lunch

$6.99

Shredded beef or chicken topped with nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole salad.

Taquitos Mexicanos lunch

$6.99

Two corn tortillas wrapped around with your choice of shredded beef or chicken deep-fried topped with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

La Catrina Fajita lunch

$10.99

Enchiladas Supreme lunch

$8.50

Fajita Nachos lunch

$8.99

Fajita Taco Salad lunch

$8.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.50

Beans and cheese nachos

$7.99

Beef and cheese nachos

$8.50

Shredded Chicken and cheese nachos

$8.50

steak nachos

$10.50

La Catrina Nachos

$11.99

With beef, shredded chicken and beans, covered with cheese dip. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Grilled chicken or steak covered with onions and bell peppers. Covered with cheese sauce.

Texas Nachos

$12.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp covered with onions and bell peppers. Covered with cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Shrimp quesadilla

Cheese quesadilla

Mushroom quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Big quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Sincronizada

$11.99

Quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash and broccoli. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$10.99

A quesadilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Chavarin Quesadilla

$11.99

Big quesadilla filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice covered with cheese dip.

Salads

Guacamole Salad

$4.00

Taco Salad

$8.99

Crispy flour tortilla with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, broccoli, squash and mushrooms topped with shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken or steak covered with onions, bell peppers, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$10.99

Shrimp covered with onions, bell peppers, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Tilapia Seasoned with garlic. served with rice, beans and side salad.

Filete de pescado empanizado

$13.99

Breaded fish-deep fried served with rice and beans.

Caldo de camaron

$14.99

Shrimp soup

Camarones a la diabla

$14.99

shrimp in devil sauce served with rice, side salad, pico de gallo and slices of avocado.

Camarones Colima

$12.99

Nine grilled shrimps over a bed of Mexican rice and cheese sauce served with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado

Coctel de camaron

$14.99

Shrimp coctail

Camarones Yucatan

$14.99

Marinated shrimp grilled with red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and squash. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Three tilapia filet soft tacos served with guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, and side rice.

Tosdada de Ceviche

$5.99

Deep-fried tortilla topped with Mexican Shushi, pico de gallo and slices of avocado

Tostada de camaron

$6.50

Deep-fried tortilla topped with shrimp, pico de gallo and slices of avocado.

Side orders

Mexican rice

$2.50

refried beans

$2.50

fries

$2.99

Sour cream

$1.50

Shredded cheese

$1.50

Pico de gallo

$1.99

Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Grilled Jalapeńos (3)

$1.99

Fried Onions (3)

$1.99

One Beef Chille Relleno

$4.99

One chile relleno

$2.99

Tamal

$2.99

Cheesy Rice

$4.99

Large cheesy rice

$6.50

Order of shrimp

$10.99

Salsa roja

$1.50

Order of avocado

$1.99

Side of cheese

$1.50

Mix vegetables

$4.99

Order of tortillas

$1.00

Rice & beans

$5.00

Soft Tacos

Shredded Chicken soft taco

$2.50

Ground Beef soft Taco

$2.50

Grilled chicken soft taco

$2.99

Steak soft taco

$2.99

Shrimp soft taco

$3.99

Vegetarian Dishes

Veg Number 1

$8.99

One burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada topped with beans and cheese.

Veg Number 2

$8.99

One bean burrito, one quesadilla, and one chalupas

Veg Number 3

$8.99

one chalupas, cheese enchilada and side of rice

Veg Number 4

$8.99

one potato burrito, chalupa with beans and cheese enchilada.

Veg Number 5

$8.99

One enchilada, one potato burrito, and side of rice.

Veg Number 6

$8.99

Two potato enchiladas, rice and beans

Veg Number 7

$8.99

Bean burrito, potato enchilada, and cheese quesadilla.

Veg Number 8

$8.99

Quesadilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, broccoli, and cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado

Salsa

Large Sala

$5.99

32 once

$9.00

Extra salsa

$0.75

Extra Chips

Small

$1.50

Medium

$3.00

Large

$6.00

To go

To-go

$0.35