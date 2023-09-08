FOOD

TACOS

TACO DE ASADA

$3.00

CILANTRO ONIONS

TACO AL PASTOR

$3.00

CILANTRO,ONIOS,PINEAPPLE

TACO DE POLLO

$3.00

CILANTRO,ONIONS

TACO DE CHORIZO

$3.00

CEBOLLA CILANTRO

TACO DE BIRRIA

$3.50

ONIONS,CILANTRO

BURRITOS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATOES,AVOCADO,CHIPOTLE SAUCE. (RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE).

BURRITO DE ASADA

$12.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATOES,AVOCADO,CHIPOTLE SAUCE.(RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE).

BURRITO DE PASTOR

$12.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATOES,AVOCADO,CHIPOTLE SAUCE.(RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE).

BURRITO DE POLLO

$12.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATOES,AVOCADO,CHIPOTLE SAUCE.(RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE).

BURRITO DE CHORIZO

$12.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATOES,AVOCADO,CHIPOTLE SAUCE.(RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE).

BURRITO DE BIRRIA

$13.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATOES,AVOCADO,CHIPOTLE SAUCE.(RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE).

MONSTER QUESADILLAS

MONSTER DE ASADA

$12.00

MONSTER DE POLLO

$12.00

MONSTER DE PASTOR

$12.00

MONSTER DE CHORIZO

$12.00

MONSTER DE BIRRIA

$13.00

QUESABIRRIAS

SHREDDED BEEF. MOZZARELLA CHEESE,ONIONS,CILANTRO. DIPPING SAUCE. (Consome)

QUESABIRRIA

$4.00

consome

$3.00

TORTAS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATOES,AVOCADO,ONIOS,BEANS,MAYO.

TORTA DE ASADA

$11.00

TORTA AL PASTOR

$11.00

TORTA DE POLLO

$11.00

TORTA DE CHORIZO

$11.00

TORTA DE BIRRIA

$12.00

TAMALES

TAMALES DE POLLO

$4.00

TAMALES DE PUERCO

$4.00

TACO PLATE

CILANTRO,ONIOS,(RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE).

TACO PLATE DE ASADA

$12.00

TACO PLATE AL PASTOR

$12.00

TACO PLATE DE POLLO

$12.00

TACO PLATE DE CHORIZO

$12.00

TACO PLATE DE QUESABIRRIA

$15.00

TACO PLATE MIX

$12.00

LA CATRINA TACOS

CILANTRO,ONIONS,AVOCADO,QUESO FRESCO.

LA CATRINA DE ASADA

$12.00

LA CATRINA DE POLLO

$12.00

LA CATRINA AL PASTOR

$12.00

LA CATRINA DE CHORIZO

$12.00

LA CATRINA DE BIRRIA

$14.00

LA CATRINA MIX

$12.00

MEAT AND CHEESE QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA DE ASADA

$10.00

QUESADILLA AL PASTOR

$10.00

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$10.00

QUESADILLA DE CHORIZO

$10.00

QUESADILLA DE BIRRIA

$11.00

Aderezos

Sour cream

$0.50

BEVERAGES

AGUAS FRESCAS

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$5.00

AGUA DE CREMA DE COCO 🥥

$5.00

AGUA DE PEPINO CON LIMON

$5.00

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$5.00

AGUA DE MELON

$5.00

AGUA DE MANGO

$5.00

AGUA DE SANDIA

$5.00

JARRITOS

JARRITO DE PIÑA

$3.00

JARRITO DE LIMÓN

$3.00

JARRITO DE MANDARINA

$3.00

JARRITO DE PONCHE

$3.00

JARRITO DE FRESA

$3.00

COCA-COLA

$3.00

AGUA DE BOTELLA

$2.00

DESERTS

CHOCOFLAN

CHOCOFLAN

$5.00

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$5.00

SNACKS

Street corn

ELOTE PREPARADO

$5.00