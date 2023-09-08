La Catrina Street Tacos GA-EM 10 Pine Neddle Trail
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10 Pine Neddle Trail, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arden's Garden - Douglasville
No Reviews
7421 Douglas Blvd Suite P Douglasville, GA 30135
View restaurant
Printer's Ale Manufacturing Company - 940 Columbia Dr
No Reviews
940 Columbia Dr Carrollton, GA 30117
View restaurant
More near Villa Rica