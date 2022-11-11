La cazona Mexican Restaurant

- Home
781 Reviews
$$
231 Northgate Dr, suite 280
McMinnville, TN 37110
Popular Items
Antojitos
La Cazona Platter
This grande platter has something for everyone. Crispy flautas, chicken taquitos, cheese quesadillas, nachos and Mexican spicy buffalo wings.
Grilled Quesadilla
A large, flour tortilla with two types of cheese-Monterey Jack and cheddar. Grilled until crisp and golden brown. Served with rice, beans or salad. Your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Fajita Gringa Quesadilla
Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak and grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Lite Quesadilla
Seasoned, tender chicken breast, reduced-fat cheese and mild, all wrapped in a soft, flour tortilla and lightly grilled. Served with fresh fruit.
Nachos
Beef & beans, or shredded chicken & beans.
Nachos Al Carbon
Chips topped with beans, grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese dip.
Nachos Fajitas
Steak or chicken topped with cheese sauce & sautéed with onion, peppers & tomatoes.
Nachos Grande
Melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, lettuce, refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken or beef with guacamole and sour cream on top
Cheese Dip
Melted cheese and jalapeño peppers
Choriqueso
Special melted Mexican cheese w/Mexican sausage and beans.
Casuela Con Queso Fundido
Served in a iron skillet with oaxaca cheddar goat cheese, pico de gallo, poblano rajas & roasted sweet corn. Served with warm tortillas. Add chorizo or mushrooms.
Buffalo Wings
One dozen tender chicken drummettes glazed with spicy Mexican chile sauce. Served with hacienda ranch dressing
Chile w/ Beef & Beans
Fresh Guacamole Live
La Cazona Cheese Fries
Golden fries smothered with cheddar cheese, jack cheese, crispy bacon & homemade ranch dressing.
Bean Dip
Nachos W/ Cheese
Nachos W/ Beans
Ensaladas
Shrimp Salad
Fresh hearts of romain mixed with Shrimp, chopped tomatoes, slices of avocado, croutons and parmesan cheese with traditional caesar dressing.
Tostada Grande
A tostada shell layered with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, crispy lettuce, monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, ripe tomatoes and topped with fresh guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Salad
Fresh crispy lettuce with shredded chicken or beef, pico de gallo, guacamole cheese & sour cream.
Taco Salad Fajita
Tortilla Soup
Javier's Salad
Fresh, crispy romaine lettuce with turkey breast, bacon, cheese, pico de gallo, avocados, chopped tomatoes, hard boiled eggs. Served with hacienda ranch.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh hearts of romain mixed with grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, slices of avocado, croutons and parmesan cheese with traditional caesar dressing.
Warm Fajita Salad
Favoritas de la Casa
Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one shredded chicken,one cheese and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce,cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese. Covered with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese sauce.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Two shredded chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas topped with our mild sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
Handmade Tamales
Two chicken tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our mild guajillo chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
Chicken Flautas Rancheras
Crispy, flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sweet corn cake.
Tacos del Pueblo
Traditional taqueria just as you would find in the pueblo taco stand. One filled with grilled steak, one with chicken breast and one filled with tender pork. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and charros beans and salsa picante.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Crispy corn tortillas filled with flavorful, shredded beef and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of beef or chicken, Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese dipped in batter and fried. Served with rice and beans
Green Cheese Tamales
Two cheese tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our green sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
A La Parrilla
La Cazona Mixed Vegetable Plate
Steamed broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower in cheese sauce. Served with grilled chicken and rice.
Pollo Milanesa
Lightly breaded fresh chicken breast topped with chopped tomatoes, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with charro beans, rice, sliced avocado & sweet corn cake.
Pollo Loco
Grilled charbroiled chicken breast, covered with cheese sauce. Served with cream salad, rice & beans
Chori-Pollo
Chicken strips with chorizo (Mexican sausage), melted cheese, rice and cream salad.
Pork Chops
2 pork chops marinated and served with rice, beans, onions and banana peppers.
Chile Con Carne
Grilled steak in a authentic hispanic sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Fries
French fries with choice of grilled steak or chicken topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
La Cazona Real Plate
Rice with the meat, topped with cheese sauce & rice.
La Papa Fajita
Baked potato topped with our famous fajitas. Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed
Fajitas
Single Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken breast or steak marinated in Mexican herbs. Sautéed with pepper, tomatoes and onions.
Double Fajitas
Carnitas Fajitas
Lean pork marinated with orange and spices, then slowly cooked until tender.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and tomatoes.
Porta Bella Mushroom Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken breast or steak marinated in mexican herbs. Sautéed with pepper, tomatoes and onions.
Buffalo Chicken Fajitas
Crispy breaded chicken sauce, on bed of fire roasted poblano pepper, onions with cheddar & Jack cheese.
Fajita Ribs-Beef
marinated with mexican herbs and sauteed with pepper, tomatoes and onions.
Tacos de Alambre
Grilled steak with bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, and cheese topped with marinated onions and serrano peppers. Served with rice and beans
Burritos y Más
La Cazona Burrito
One large burrito with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Fajita Burrito
Our tender fajitas, grilled chicken or steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Filled with beans, vegetables, melted cheese and topped with our burrito sauce. Served with rice, beans, and sweet corn cake.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef and beans. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Jumbo Burrito
One jumbo burrito with grilled steak or chicken, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce.
Wrapped Burrito
Mexican sausage and potatoes with cheese.
Chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sweet corn cake
Chimichanga Vegetariana
Chimichanga Shrimp
Combinaciones
Carnes
Carne Arrachera
Beef skirt topped with sauteed grilled scallion and served with salad, avocado, rice and beans.
Carnitas Uruapan
Originally from Uruapan, Michoacan, the second largest city in Michoacan, Mexico. Lean pork marinated w/orange & spices slowly cooked until tender. Served w/one cheese enchilada, beans, rice, pico de gallo & sweet corn cake.
Carne Con Camaron
Grilled sirlion steak with shrimp, sauteed in chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, rice and beans.
Carne Asada
Tender sirloin steak grilled to perfection and topped with grilled onions. Served with one cheese enchilada, beans and sweet corn cake.
T-Bone Steak Mexicano
Tender grilled steak. Served with an authentic cheese enchilada, beans, rice, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and sweet corn cake.
Grilled Rib-Eye
Tender grilled steak. Served with an authentic cheese enchilada, beans, rice and sweet corn cake.
T-Bone Tampiqueño
It is served on our sizzling skillet with caramelized onions, house salad and your choice of 1 of the following: sweet potato, baked potato, steamed vegetables, refried beans, charro beans or french fries.
Mariscos
Camarones Hawaianos
Ten large shrimp, grilled with ham and pineapple. Covered with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with rice and cream salad.
Camarones a la Diabla
Sautéed shrimp with spicy sauce, rice, beans, one cheese enchilada and sweet corn cake. Delicious!!!
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed shrimp with salt and garlic sauce topped with cheese sauce, bell peppers, rice, beans, one cheese enchilada and sweet corn cake.
Camaron Empanizado
Breaded shrimp served with rice and a cream salad.
Red Snapper a la Veracruzana
Fillet of red snapper lightly breaded, sautéed and filled with shrimp in a spicy Veracruz tomato sauce & topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, Charro beans and sweet corn cake.
Shrimp Cocktail
Ten steamed large shrimp served with a slice of avocado, pico de gallo and cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
Two shrimp tacos with corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
Two fish tacos with flour tortillas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Hawaiiana
Large shrimp or chicken breast grilled, ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers covered with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with rice , beans and green salad
La Cazona Molcajete
Chicken, steak, chorizo, cactus, onions, banana peppers, pieces of melted cheese and special sauce of molcajete. Served with rice and beans.
La Cazona Molcajete w/ Shrimp
La Cazona Molcajete Supreme
Side Orders
Fresh Guacamole
Sweet Corn Cake
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Grilled Jalapeño
Sliced Jalapeño
Sweet Potato
Baked Potato
Tomato
Tortillas
Grilled Onion
Fajita Veggies
Green Sauce
Tomatillo Salsa
4 oz Salsa
16 oz Salsa
Chips
Fajita salad
Rice
Beans
Rice / Beans
Charro Beans
Frash Fruit
Bean Dip
French Fries
Sliced Avocado
Mushrooms
Cilantro
Cactus
Black Beans
Buffalo sauce
Guaca salad
Caesar salad
Stem Veggies
Lettuce
Beacon
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Chicken / Steak
Grilled Chicken / Steak / Shrimp
Ground Beef
Shredder Chicken
Chorizo
Ranch
Frash Onions
Mild Sauce
Burro Sauce
Crema Salad
Butter
Buffalo sauce
Chipotle sauce
Kids Meal
Kids Cheese Quesadilla - Rice & Beans
Kids Soft Taco
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Kids Bean Burrito
Kids Quesadilla & Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers Fries
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries
Kids Taco Salad
Mac and Cheese
kids Grilled Cheese with Fries
Kids Hot Dog with Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers And Rice
Quesadilla
Burrito
Enchilada
Chimichanga
Taquitos Mexicanos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville, TN 37110