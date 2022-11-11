Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La cazona Mexican Restaurant

781 Reviews

$$

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280

McMinnville, TN 37110

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
La Cazona Real Plate
Rice

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Frozen Lemonade

$3.99

Water

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Antojitos

La Cazona Platter

$13.00

This grande platter has something for everyone. Crispy flautas, chicken taquitos, cheese quesadillas, nachos and Mexican spicy buffalo wings.

Grilled Quesadilla

$11.00

A large, flour tortilla with two types of cheese-Monterey Jack and cheddar. Grilled until crisp and golden brown. Served with rice, beans or salad. Your choice of grilled chicken or steak

Fajita Gringa Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak and grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Lite Quesadilla

$11.00

Seasoned, tender chicken breast, reduced-fat cheese and mild, all wrapped in a soft, flour tortilla and lightly grilled. Served with fresh fruit.

Nachos

$10.00

Beef & beans, or shredded chicken & beans.

Nachos Al Carbon

$11.00

Chips topped with beans, grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese dip.

Nachos Fajitas

$11.00

Steak or chicken topped with cheese sauce & sautéed with onion, peppers & tomatoes.

Nachos Grande

$11.00

Melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, lettuce, refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken or beef with guacamole and sour cream on top

Cheese Dip

$4.00

Melted cheese and jalapeño peppers

Choriqueso

$10.00

Special melted Mexican cheese w/Mexican sausage and beans.

Casuela Con Queso Fundido

$11.00

Served in a iron skillet with oaxaca cheddar goat cheese, pico de gallo, poblano rajas & roasted sweet corn. Served with warm tortillas. Add chorizo or mushrooms.

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

One dozen tender chicken drummettes glazed with spicy Mexican chile sauce. Served with hacienda ranch dressing

Chile w/ Beef & Beans

$7.00

Fresh Guacamole Live

$9.00

La Cazona Cheese Fries

$10.00

Golden fries smothered with cheddar cheese, jack cheese, crispy bacon & homemade ranch dressing.

Bean Dip

$7.00

Nachos W/ Cheese

$8.00

Nachos W/ Beans

$8.00

Ensaladas

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Fresh hearts of romain mixed with Shrimp, chopped tomatoes, slices of avocado, croutons and parmesan cheese with traditional caesar dressing.

Tostada Grande

$11.00

A tostada shell layered with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, crispy lettuce, monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, ripe tomatoes and topped with fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fresh crispy lettuce with shredded chicken or beef, pico de gallo, guacamole cheese & sour cream.

Taco Salad Fajita

$11.00

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Javier's Salad

$11.00

Fresh, crispy romaine lettuce with turkey breast, bacon, cheese, pico de gallo, avocados, chopped tomatoes, hard boiled eggs. Served with hacienda ranch.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh hearts of romain mixed with grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, slices of avocado, croutons and parmesan cheese with traditional caesar dressing.

Warm Fajita Salad

$11.00

Favoritas de la Casa

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.00

Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one shredded chicken,one cheese and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce,cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.00

Four rolled corn tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese. Covered with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese sauce.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$11.00

Two shredded chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas topped with our mild sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.00

Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.

Handmade Tamales

$11.00

Two chicken tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our mild guajillo chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.

Chicken Flautas Rancheras

$11.00

Crispy, flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sweet corn cake.

Tacos del Pueblo

$11.00

Traditional taqueria just as you would find in the pueblo taco stand. One filled with grilled steak, one with chicken breast and one filled with tender pork. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and charros beans and salsa picante.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.00

Crispy corn tortillas filled with flavorful, shredded beef and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of beef or chicken, Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.

Chiles Poblanos

$11.00Out of stock

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese dipped in batter and fried. Served with rice and beans

Green Cheese Tamales

$11.00

Two cheese tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our green sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.

A La Parrilla

La Cazona Mixed Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Steamed broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower in cheese sauce. Served with grilled chicken and rice.

Pollo Milanesa

$13.00

Lightly breaded fresh chicken breast topped with chopped tomatoes, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with charro beans, rice, sliced avocado & sweet corn cake.

Pollo Loco

$12.00

Grilled charbroiled chicken breast, covered with cheese sauce. Served with cream salad, rice & beans

Chori-Pollo

$12.00

Chicken strips with chorizo (Mexican sausage), melted cheese, rice and cream salad.

Pork Chops

$12.00

2 pork chops marinated and served with rice, beans, onions and banana peppers.

Chile Con Carne

$12.00

Grilled steak in a authentic hispanic sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Fries

$11.00

French fries with choice of grilled steak or chicken topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

La Cazona Real Plate

$11.00

Rice with the meat, topped with cheese sauce & rice.

La Papa Fajita

$11.00Out of stock

Baked potato topped with our famous fajitas. Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed

Fajitas

Single Fajitas

$13.00

Tender strips of chicken breast or steak marinated in Mexican herbs. Sautéed with pepper, tomatoes and onions.

Double Fajitas

$25.00

Carnitas Fajitas

$13.00

Lean pork marinated with orange and spices, then slowly cooked until tender.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and tomatoes.

Porta Bella Mushroom Fajitas

$14.00

Tender strips of chicken breast or steak marinated in mexican herbs. Sautéed with pepper, tomatoes and onions.

Buffalo Chicken Fajitas

$13.00

Crispy breaded chicken sauce, on bed of fire roasted poblano pepper, onions with cheddar & Jack cheese.

Fajita Ribs-Beef

$14.00

marinated with mexican herbs and sauteed with pepper, tomatoes and onions.

Tacos de Alambre

$12.00

Grilled steak with bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, and cheese topped with marinated onions and serrano peppers. Served with rice and beans

Burritos y Más

La Cazona Burrito

$11.00

One large burrito with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Fajita Burrito

$11.00

Our tender fajitas, grilled chicken or steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Filled with beans, vegetables, melted cheese and topped with our burrito sauce. Served with rice, beans, and sweet corn cake.

Burrito Deluxe

$11.00

Two burritos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef and beans. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Jumbo Burrito

$11.00

One jumbo burrito with grilled steak or chicken, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce.

Wrapped Burrito

$11.00

Mexican sausage and potatoes with cheese.

Chimichanga

$11.00

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sweet corn cake

Chimichanga Vegetariana

$10.00

Chimichanga Shrimp

$12.00

Combinaciones

Grilled Chicken Combo

$11.00

Steak Combo

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Combo

$12.00

Shredded Chicken Combo

$10.00

Beef Combo

$10.00

Vegetarian Combo

$10.00

Carnes

Carne Arrachera

$16.00Out of stock

Beef skirt topped with sauteed grilled scallion and served with salad, avocado, rice and beans.

Carnitas Uruapan

$15.00

Originally from Uruapan, Michoacan, the second largest city in Michoacan, Mexico. Lean pork marinated w/orange & spices slowly cooked until tender. Served w/one cheese enchilada, beans, rice, pico de gallo & sweet corn cake.

Carne Con Camaron

$16.00

Grilled sirlion steak with shrimp, sauteed in chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, rice and beans.

Carne Asada

$16.00

Tender sirloin steak grilled to perfection and topped with grilled onions. Served with one cheese enchilada, beans and sweet corn cake.

T-Bone Steak Mexicano

$16.00

Tender grilled steak. Served with an authentic cheese enchilada, beans, rice, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and sweet corn cake.

Grilled Rib-Eye

$16.00

Tender grilled steak. Served with an authentic cheese enchilada, beans, rice and sweet corn cake.

T-Bone Tampiqueño

$18.00

It is served on our sizzling skillet with caramelized onions, house salad and your choice of 1 of the following: sweet potato, baked potato, steamed vegetables, refried beans, charro beans or french fries.

Mariscos

Camarones Hawaianos

$14.00

Ten large shrimp, grilled with ham and pineapple. Covered with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with rice and cream salad.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.00

Sautéed shrimp with spicy sauce, rice, beans, one cheese enchilada and sweet corn cake. Delicious!!!

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.00

Sautéed shrimp with salt and garlic sauce topped with cheese sauce, bell peppers, rice, beans, one cheese enchilada and sweet corn cake.

Camaron Empanizado

$14.00

Breaded shrimp served with rice and a cream salad.

Red Snapper a la Veracruzana

$14.00

Fillet of red snapper lightly breaded, sautéed and filled with shrimp in a spicy Veracruz tomato sauce & topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, Charro beans and sweet corn cake.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Ten steamed large shrimp served with a slice of avocado, pico de gallo and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Two shrimp tacos with corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Two fish tacos with flour tortillas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Hawaiiana

$15.00

Large shrimp or chicken breast grilled, ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers covered with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with rice , beans and green salad

La Cazona Molcajete

$16.00

Chicken, steak, chorizo, cactus, onions, banana peppers, pieces of melted cheese and special sauce of molcajete. Served with rice and beans.

La Cazona Molcajete w/ Shrimp

$17.00

La Cazona Molcajete Supreme

$19.00

Side Orders

Fresh Guacamole

$4.00

Sweet Corn Cake

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Grilled Jalapeño

$2.00

Sliced Jalapeño

$2.00

Sweet Potato

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Tomato

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Grilled Onion

$2.00

Fajita Veggies

$3.00

Green Sauce

$0.50+Out of stock

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50+

4 oz Salsa

$0.50

16 oz Salsa

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Fajita salad

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice / Beans

$3.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Frash Fruit

$5.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Cactus

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Buffalo sauce

$2.00

Guaca salad

$5.00

Caesar salad

$4.00

Stem Veggies

$3.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Beacon

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Steak

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Chicken / Steak

$8.00

Grilled Chicken / Steak / Shrimp

$8.00

Ground Beef

$6.00

Shredder Chicken

$6.00

Chorizo

$8.00

Ranch

$2.00

Frash Onions

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$2.00

Burro Sauce

$2.00

Crema Salad

$4.00

Butter

$0.50

Buffalo sauce

$4.00

Chipotle sauce

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla - Rice & Beans

$4.50

Kids Soft Taco

$4.50

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$4.50

Kids Bean Burrito

$4.50

Kids Quesadilla & Fries

$4.50

Kids Chicken Fingers Fries

$4.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.50

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$4.50

Kids Taco Salad

$4.50

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$4.50

Kids Hot Dog with Fries

$4.50

Kids Chicken Fingers And Rice

$4.50

Postres

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Tres Leches

$4.00

Quesadilla

Three Piece Quesadilla (Á La Carte)

$7.00

One Piece cheese Quesadilla (Á La Carte)

$4.00

One Piece cheese & Meat Quesadilla (Á La Carte)

$5.00

Tacos Choice

Soft Taco (Á La Carte)

$2.50

Crispy Taco (Á La Carte)

$2.00

Burrito

Burrito (À La Carte)

$5.00

Enchilada

Enchilada (À La Carte)

$3.00

Tamales

Green Tamales (Á La Carte)

$4.00

Chicken Tamales (Á La Carte)

$4.00

Flautas

Chicken Flautas (Á La Carte)

$4.00

Chimichanga

Chimichanga (À La Carte)

$6.00

Taquitos Mexicanos

Beef Taquitos (Á La Carte)

$6.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville, TN 37110

Directions

