La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville

Popular Items

Cheese dip
Burrito Supremo
Nachos Superiores

Antojitos (Online)

Cheese dip

Cheese dip

$5.00

Q-Dip Grande

$9.50

Small Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Large Guacamole Dip

$10.00

Small Guacamole Fresco

$10.00

Large Guacamole Fresco

$12.00

Texas Dip

$11.00

Taquitos

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00
Nachos Superiores

Nachos Superiores

$11.00

Fajita Nachos

$12.50

Queso Fundido

$10.50

Chili Poppers

$8.00

Ceviche

$12.00

O/ Chile Toreado

$3.75

Order of grilled Jalapeño peppers served with cooked onions

Rice and Grilled

$7.00

Sopas, Ensaladas, Wraps & More (Online)

Crazy Taco

Crazy Taco

$9.50

Fajita Salad

$12.50

Mexican Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Rio Burger

$10.00

Ensalada Primavera

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sopa de Pollo Cup

$3.50

Sopa de Pollo Bowl

$8.00

Frijoles Negros Cup

$3.50

Frijoles Negros Bowl

$8.00

Charros Cup

$3.50

Charros Bowl

$8.00

Fajita Bowl

$10.00

Tex Mex Bowl

$9.00

Del Mar Bowl

$10.00

Mexicano Bowl

$10.00

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

La Cazuela Bowl

$9.50

Sabor Mexicano (Online)

Alambre

$17.00

Grilled Chile Poblano

$13.50

Steak Tampiqueña

$17.00

Pollo Monterrey

$13.50

Mexican Flautas

$11.00

Parrilla Chicken

$15.00

Carne Asada

$15.00

Steak Americano

$18.00

Tacos al Carbon

$13.50

Carnitas

$13.50

Pollo Poblano

$13.50

Chimichanga

$11.00

Burritos, Quesadillas (Online)

Burrito de Asada

Burrito de Asada

$11.50

Burrito Supremo

$10.50
Quesadilla Plato

Quesadilla Plato

$10.50

Cheese Quesadilla Plato

$7.50

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.50

Spinach Quesadilla

$10.50

Quesadilla Sola

$6.00

Burrito Solo

$4.50

Las Fajitas (Online)

Chicken Fajita

$14.00

Steak Fajita

$16.00

Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Chicken & Steak Fajita

$16.00
Tejanas Fajita

Tejanas Fajita

$18.00

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

Mexican Seafood (Online)

Tacos de Pescado plate

$13.50

Pescado a la Veracruz

$14.00

Camarones al Mojo

$15.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.00

Tex-Mex (Online)

Choose 1

$8.00

Choose 2

$10.00

Choose 3

$11.00

Numero Once (NO. 11)

$11.00

One Taco, One burrito, and One enchilada with rice and beans

Tex-Mex Lover's

$11.00

One Chile relleno, one burrito, and one enchilada. Served with rice and beans

Dos Enchiladas

$10.00

Super Platillo

$13.00

Gourmet Tacos (Online)

Mex Carne Asada Taco

Mex Carne Asada Taco

$3.85

Mex Brisket Taco

$3.75

Mex Fish Taco

$3.85

Mex Taco de Pescado

$3.75

Mex Shrimp Taco

$3.95

Mex Chile Relleno Taco

$3.95

Mex Camaron Taco

$3.95
Mex Chicken Grilled Taco

Mex Chicken Grilled Taco

$3.50

Mex Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Mex Pastor Taco

$3.75

Mex Veggie Taco

$3.50

Mex Barbacoa Taco

$3.85

Mex Chorizo Taco

$3.75

Kids Menu (Online)

Mini Burrito

$5.50

Kid Taco Plate

$5.50

Pizza

$5.50

Pollo Santa Fe

$6.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.00

Curly Nachos

$6.00

Nino Steak y Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid Enchilada Plate

$5.50

Kid Quesadilla

$5.50

O/ Fries

$1.99

Postres (Online)

Fried Ice Cream

$5.75Out of stock

Churros

$4.75

Flan Napolitano

$4.95

Chimichanga de Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.50Out of stock

Sopapillas

$3.50

Sides (Online)

Chile con Queso

$3.00

Chile Poblano

$5.00

Chile Relleno

$3.50

Chalupa

$3.50

Guaca Salad

$3.50

Fajita Salad

$3.25

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Grilled Peppers

$1.75

Grilled Peppers & Onions

$2.50

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Pepino Salad

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Rice with Q-Dip

$3.50

Salsa Picante

$0.95

Salsa Verde

$0.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Cheese

$0.95

Side Chorizo

$1.95

Side Cilantro

$0.75

Side Enchilada

$3.00

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$0.95

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Side Jalapeno

$0.95

Side Lettuce

$0.95

Side LG Pico

$3.50

Side Mushrooms

$2.50

Side Onions

$0.95

Side Rice

$2.00

Side SM Pico

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Spinach

$2.00

Side Steak

$6.50

Side Taco

$2.50

Side Taco Asada

$3.75

Side Tomatoes

$0.95

Side Tortillas

$0.95

Tamale

$3.50

Tostada

$3.75

Side Q-Dip

$2.00

Soft Drinks (Online)

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Pibb Extra

$2.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Jarritos

$3.00

Orange J

$2.95

Cranberry J

$2.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Aguas Frescas

$2.95

Soda

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043

Directions

