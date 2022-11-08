A map showing the location of LA Central Birria 1290 Hollister Street #106View gallery

LA Central Birria 1290 Hollister Street #106

review star

No reviews yet

1290 Hollister Street #106

San Diego, CA 92154

Order Again

TACOS

Taco de Birria

$3.25

Taco de Birria Con Nervio

$3.75

Taco de Birria Tatemado

$3.75

Taco de Birria Tatemado Con Nervio

$3.75

Keto Taco

$4.00

Keto Taco Tatemado

$4.00

Keto Taco Tatemado con Nervio

$4.50

Taco de Birria a Mano

$3.75

Taco de Birria Tortilla Blanca

$3.25

Tostada de Birria

$3.75

Tostada de Birria con Queso

$4.25

Tostada Tatemada

$5.00

Comandante

$6.00

Quesataco

$5.00

Chupacabras

$4.00

Quesataco de Paquete

$4.50

Taco ONLY Nervio

$4.00

Quesataco Extremo

$4.00

Taco de Menudo

$4.50

Taco Only Nervio

$4.00

BIRRIA ORDERS

Birria Full Order

$14.00

Birria Full Order Nervio

$15.00

Birria 1/2 Order

$11.75

Birria 1/2 Order - Nervio

$12.50

Birria Orden (Only Nerve)

$15.50

Mas Tortillas

1\2 Birria orden (Only Nervio)

$12.50

TATEMADA

Tatemada Full Order

$16.50

Tatemada Full Order - Nervio

$18.00

Tatemada 1/2 Order

$13.00

Tatemada 1/2 Order - Nervio

$14.00

TORTAS

Torta de Birria

$10.50

Torta de Birria Tatemada

$13.00

BURRITOS

Burrito de Birria

$11.50

Burrito Tatemado

$13.50

CONSOME

Consome

$3.00

Consome con Carne

$5.75

Consome con Nervio

$6.00

Consome Puro Nervio

$6.00

QUESADILLAS & MULITAS

Quesadilla Handmade Corn

$3.00

Quesadilla De Harina ( No Carne)

$3.00

Quesabirria de Harina

$8.00

Quesadilla Handmade

$3.00

Mulita Handmade

$5.50

Mulita Tatemada Handmade

$5.75

Mulita Tatemada con Nervio Handmade

$6.25

Mulita De Paquete

$4.50

QUESADILLA DE PAQUETE

$2.00

MENUDO

Menudo

$14.00

Taco de Menudo

$4.50

1\2 ORDEN MENUDO

$11.75

Mas Tortilla

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$3.50

Agua Fresca Tamarindo

$3.50

Agua Fresca Platano

$3.50

Bottle Water

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Vaso Agua Natural

COFFEE

House Coffee

$4.50

ICE COFFEE

$5.00

Black Coffee

$3.00

DESSERT

Gelatina de Leche

$4.50

Flan de Cafe

$4.50

Flan

$4.50

Pastel

$4.50

Ice Cream

$4.50

Arroz con Leche

$3.75

BOWL & PLATES

Birria Bowl - Rice and Beans

$12.00

Birria Plate - Rice and Beans

$12.00

Bowl Beans Only

$4.75

Bowl Rice Only

$4.75

Bowl Half & Half Rice/Beans

$4.75

Mas Tortillas

TORTILLA MODS

Tortillas Extra

Tortillas Extra

Orden De Tortillas

Orden Handmade Tortillas

$2.75

Tortilla Handmade

$0.50

Tortillas De Harina

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1290 Hollister Street #106, San Diego, CA 92154

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

