Loreto 1991 Blake Ave

1991 Blake Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Conchas

Ostion

$4.00

Kumiai Oyster

$3.00

Clam Chocolata

$7.00

Blood Clam

Out of stock

Blue Fin Sashimi

$12.00

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$6.00

Scallop

$8.00

Lunch

Lunch Menu

Horchata Soft Serve

$8.00

Conchas

Ostion chingon, ostion punta abre jos, alme ja chocolata, alme ja roja tripona

Tostilocos

Jaiba, shrimp, cucumber, onion, tomato, cilantro, salsa puya, triplete

Aguachile Negro Lunch

Shrimp, serrano, triplete, avocado

Coctel Acapulco

Oyster, shrimp, octopus, blood clam, chocolate clam

Shrimp Costra

Shrimp, queso oaxaca, avocado, red onion, tomato, pasilla chile

Shrimp Roll

Brioche, Serrano aioli, avocado, confit tomato, romaine, lemon, cilantro

Torta de Calamar

Squid schnitzle, tartar sauce, romaine, heirloom tomato, avocado

Carajillo Afogato

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

Ice For the Pain

Wine

Casa Espomoso

$11.00

Casa Blanco

$12.00

Casa Tinto Frìo

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

1991 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039

