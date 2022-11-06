Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Chacra - Williamsburg 613 Grand street

review star

No reviews yet

613 Grand street

brookyln, NY 11211

1/2 Chicken Combo
Pollo Saltado
Salchipapas

Appetizers

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$13.50

Grilled veal heart skewers. potato and Peruvian corn.

Beef Empanada ( 02 units)

Beef Empanada ( 02 units)

$9.00

Deep fried Empanada filled with chopped meat, onios, tomatoes, olive and raisins.

Chicharron de Calamar

Chicharron de Calamar

$12.00

Fried calamari served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce.

Chicharron de Pescado

$15.00

Breaded & crispy chunks of fish served with yucca, onions, tomato, lime sauce.

Chicharron de Pollo

$12.00

Boneless crispy chicken breast served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce

Chicken Empanada (02 Units)

Chicken Empanada (02 Units)

$8.00

Deep fried Empanada filled with chopped chicken, onions, tomatoes and egg.

Palta Rellena

Palta Rellena

$11.00

Half avocado stuffed with chicken salad, peas, carrots, onion and Peruvian corn.

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.00

Steamed potato covered with a creamy cheese - aji amarillo sauce.

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$9.00

Slides hot dogs & french fries.

Salad

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Chicken Avocado Salad

$15.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chicken. lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Rotisserie Chicken

Combo Clasico

Combo Clasico

$32.00

Whole chicken, salad and fries.

Combo La Chacra

Combo La Chacra

$38.00

Whole chicken, salad, salchipapas, maduros, rice & beans.

1/2 Chicken Combo

1/2 Chicken Combo

$15.00

Fries & salad or yellow rice & beans

1/4 Chicken Combo

1/4 Chicken Combo

$12.00

Fries & salad or rice & beans.

Main Course

Arroz con Mariscos

$23.00

Peruvian paella style with mixed seafood.

Beef Chaufa

$20.00

Peruvian style fried rice.

Chaufa Mixto (Carne/Pollo)

$20.00
Chicken Chaufa

Chicken Chaufa

$17.00

Peruvian style fried rice.

Entraña a lo Pobre

Entraña a lo Pobre

$24.00

Premium skirt steak, fries, maduros, fried eggs, white rice and salad.

Fettuccini Verde with Steak

Fettuccini Verde with Steak

$22.00

Peruvian style pasta, basil, spinach and cheese sauce topped with a grilled steak.

Fetuccini Huancaina

$23.50

Peruvian Style pasta creamy cheese yellow pepper sauce served with Lomo Saltado

Jalea Mixta Personal

$25.00

Deep fried seafood served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Strips of skirt steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes in a soy sauce served with fries and white rice.

Marisco Saltado

Marisco Saltado

$22.00

Mixed seafood sautedd with onions, tomatoes in a soy sauce served with fries and white rice.

Pechuga de Pollo

Pechuga de Pollo

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, fries and salad.

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$18.00

Fried fish fillet served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce and white rice