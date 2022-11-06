La Chacra - Williamsburg 613 Grand street
613 Grand street
brookyln, NY 11211
Popular Items
Appetizers
Anticuchos
Grilled veal heart skewers. potato and Peruvian corn.
Beef Empanada ( 02 units)
Deep fried Empanada filled with chopped meat, onios, tomatoes, olive and raisins.
Chicharron de Calamar
Fried calamari served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce.
Chicharron de Pescado
Breaded & crispy chunks of fish served with yucca, onions, tomato, lime sauce.
Chicharron de Pollo
Boneless crispy chicken breast served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce
Chicken Empanada (02 Units)
Deep fried Empanada filled with chopped chicken, onions, tomatoes and egg.
Palta Rellena
Half avocado stuffed with chicken salad, peas, carrots, onion and Peruvian corn.
Papa a la Huancaina
Steamed potato covered with a creamy cheese - aji amarillo sauce.
Salchipapas
Slides hot dogs & french fries.
Salad
Rotisserie Chicken
Main Course
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian paella style with mixed seafood.
Beef Chaufa
Peruvian style fried rice.
Chaufa Mixto (Carne/Pollo)
Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian style fried rice.
Entraña a lo Pobre
Premium skirt steak, fries, maduros, fried eggs, white rice and salad.
Fettuccini Verde with Steak
Peruvian style pasta, basil, spinach and cheese sauce topped with a grilled steak.
Fetuccini Huancaina
Peruvian Style pasta creamy cheese yellow pepper sauce served with Lomo Saltado
Jalea Mixta Personal
Deep fried seafood served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce.
Lomo Saltado
Strips of skirt steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes in a soy sauce served with fries and white rice.
Marisco Saltado
Mixed seafood sautedd with onions, tomatoes in a soy sauce served with fries and white rice.
Pechuga de Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, fries and salad.
Pescado Frito
Fried fish fillet served with yucca, onion, tomato, lime sauce and white rice