Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

La Cheve Bakery and Brews

222 Reviews

$$

376 SOSCOL AVE

Napa, CA 94559

Popular Items

CROISSANTS
Pan Dulce
Fresas con Crema Shortcake

Appetizers/Aperitivos

CHIPS + SALSA

CHIPS + SALSA

$5.00

House made gluten free chips with a side of green and red salsa!

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Super fresh! With our house made blue corn tortilla chips!

Esquite

Esquite

$7.50

Roasted corn off the cob with crema, sotija cheese, lemon & Chile.

Papas Con Chile Y Limon

$6.00

House-made potato chips with a side of lemon and Chile!

Pepinos Con Chile Y Limon

$6.00

Fresh cucumbers topped with Chile salt and a side of lemon!

Ceviche (Appetizer)

$14.50

Citrus cured Sea-bass, onion, tomato, cilantro topped with avocado and chili powder with a side of house-made chips (GF!)

Breakfast/Desayuno

Adult Scramble

$14.00

Two eggs to style with a side of refried beans + Mozzarella Cheese and a side of rancho potatoes.

Asada & Eggs

Asada & Eggs

$18.00

Asada, rancho potatoes, bell peppers, red onions, chile serrano, mozzarella cheese, two eggs to style with a side of (2) jalapeño & cheese biscuits. (Can be sent with GF bread upon request Fam!)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Momma Juana's Walnut Wheat Bread, Guava-habanero Jam, Avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lemon, cilantro, sesame seeds, blue tortilla chips & queso fresco. (Can be made Gluten Free or Vegan upon request)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

House made pan de papa, spicy mayo, scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese with a side of fruit.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with fruit, butter and a side of syrup.

Burrito de Chorizo

Burrito de Chorizo

$16.50

Cheve chorizo, scrambled eggs, rancho potatoes, mozzarella cheese, cilantro garnish, salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.50

House Red Sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish with Tomatillo Salsa on the side. (Can be made Vegan upon request, Gluten Free option as well Fam!)

Cornmeal Pancakes

Cornmeal Pancakes

$16.00

House-made gluten-free pancakes, maple syrup topped with fresh fruit and butter.

Flan French Toast

Flan French Toast

$18.00Out of stock

Yes. We know. Your tastebuds are about to go through a crazy zapateado. Topped with fruit and butter.

CLASSIC French Toast

$17.00

Momma Juana made toast dipped in our Cheve batter topped with fresh fruit, powdered sugar and a side of syrup.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Two fried corn tortillas, refried beans, cheddar & jack cheese, eggs to style, red and green salsa, garnished with onion, cilantro, & sour cream. (Gluten Free! Vegan option upon request!)

Granola de Cafe de Olla

Granola de Cafe de Olla

$12.50

Your choice of fresh cooked oatmeal OR sweetened greek yogurt topped with fruit cinnamon & our house made granola de cafe de olla.

Mexican Egg Scramble

Mexican Egg Scramble

$16.00

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, chile Serrano, queso Cotija with a side of 3 tortillas and Rancho potatoes.

CLASSIC Eggs Benedict

CLASSIC Eggs Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

Poached eggs, ham, bacon, housemade English muffin, hollandaise sauce with a side of potatoes and jalapenos. (Can be made Gluten Free upon request!)

Chile Verde Benedicto

Chile Verde Benedicto

$18.00

House-made English Muffin, Mozzarella Cheese, Poached Eggs, Chile Verde w/ Pork topped with red onion & cilantro with a side of rancho potatoes (can be made Gluten Free upon request Fam!)

Mollete

$15.00

1/2 Momma Juana Bolillo, salsa de molcajete, frijoles, mozzarella, with ranch potatoes, scrambled eggs.

Mulita De Chorizo

Mulita De Chorizo

$15.00

Two crunchy yellow corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, chorizo la cheve style, scrambled eggs, topped with sour cream, green salsa & pico de gallo garnish.

Omelette Y Pan

Omelette Y Pan

$17.00

Egg, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese with your choice of protein with a side of rancho potatoes and your choice of Mexican cinnamon toast, walnut wheat, English Muffins or Gluten Free English Muffins topped with a cilantro garnish.

Vegan French Toast

$19.00Out of stock

Topped with fruit and a side of syrup!

SPECIAL: Pumpkin Pancakes

$16.95

Sides

Side of 1 Flour Tortilla

$3.00

Side of 2 biscuits

$4.00

Side of 3 Corn tortillas

$3.00

Corn tortillas

Side of Asada

$6.50

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.50

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Bolillo

$5.50

Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.

Side of chicken

$6.00

Side Of Chile Verde

$6.00

Side of Chips

$3.50

Side of Chorizo

$6.00

Side Of Cinnamon Toast

$5.50

Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.

Side of English Muffin

$4.00

Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Ham

$5.00

Side Of Potatoes

$4.00

Rancho Potatoes

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Salad

$4.50

Side Of Walnut Wheat Bread

$5.50

TWO Eggs

$6.00

To style!

Lunch/Lonche

Bistec Con Nopales

$18.50

Grilled Bistec de Asada, grilled onions, red reice, refried beans topped with tonic cheese, nopales estilo Momma Juana with a side of corn tortillas. (GF Fam!)

Burrito Con Salsa

$16.50

Arroz Rojo, refried beans w/ your choice of protein with a side of sour cream & habanero salsa. (Can be made Vegan!)

Burrito De Chile Relleno

Burrito De Chile Relleno

$17.50

Chile poblano, egg, cotija, arroz rojo, flour tortilla, topped with salsa roja, pico de gallo & sour cream. Accompanied by a side of refried beans topped with Mozzarella cheese.

Ceviche

$14.50

Citrus cured Sea-bass, onion, tomato, cilantro topped with avocado and chili powder with a side of house-made chips (GF!)

La Ensalada

La Ensalada

$16.00

Mixed greens with our house vinaigrette, your choice of meat (al pastor, asada, chicken, or portabello mushroom), topped with avocado, red onion, tortilla chips, and a side of lemon. Side of house habanero tomato salsa.

Order of 3 Tacos

Order of 3 Tacos

All tacos come with cilantro, onion, radishes, grilled onions, salsa ( three per order). Cheve marinade

Quesadilla

$16.50

Flour tortilla, mozzarella, side of Arroz Rojo, chopped lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and with your choice of protein.

Solo Taco

$5.00+
Torta Planchada

Torta Planchada

$16.00

Momma Juana's bolillo, beans, tomato, pickled carrots & jalapeno, sour cream, side of house salad with your choice of protein (can be made vegan upon request!)

Tostada Vegetariana

Tostada Vegetariana

$16.00

Two tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, house made pickled carrots, cotija cheese, sour cream, avocado & a side of habanero salsa. (Gluten Free! Can be made vegan!)

Especial de Durango: Tacos Laguneros

$18.50

To Go Salsa & Beans!

Pint of Chile Bruto

$13.00

Pint Of Green Salsa

$12.00

Pint Of Red Salsa (Tomatillo)

$10.00

Pint of Salsa de Habanero/Jitomate

$12.00

32 oz of Beans

$18.00

32 oz of Rice

$20.00

NON-alcoholic Beverages

Aguas Frescas

$5.50+

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.50

Freshly Squeezed OJ.

Cafe con Leche

$5.25

Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Citrus Mexican coffee, naturally sweetened.

ICED Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00+

La Lochita

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Momma Juana's chocolate mix (MAKE IT VEGAN)

La Mama Chole

$5.25

Milk

$3.50

Sodas

$3.00+

Sparkling water

$4.00+

Mexican Sparkling water.

Kombucha Soul Fixx

$5.00

Handcrafted in Healdsburg, CA.

Tea

$3.00+

WATER

$0.00+

DOG BOWL

Beer/Cheves

A Michelada

A Michelada

$8.50+

Bow & Arrow Paradox of Choice wc hazy IPA

$7.50

Bear Repulic Sonoma Tart

$6.00

Cooperage Vibin' High Hazy IPA

$7.50

Crown & Hops Mama's Punch Gose

$7.50

Cheve & Hen House Quiquiriqui Kolsch

$7.00

Del Cielo Coqueta Blonde Ale

$7.00

16 oz can. Abv 5.0% Coqueta is a classic American Blonde Ale with an earthy flavor, golden color, medium-light body, floral notes and slightly sweet finish.

Del Cielo Que paso Gose

$7.00

16 oz. can. Abv 4.8% We travel south of the border for the inspiration of this beer. A popular cocktail in Mexico, the Paloma was our muse for this edition of the Cocktail Series. Based on a gose style, this beer has generous additions of toronja (grapefruit), Colombian lima (lime), and Pink Himalayan Salt.

Del Cielo YERBA BUENA gose

$7.50

Del Cielo Borracho Y Loco DIPA

$7.50

DRAFT- Fogbelt screaming giant DIPA

$4.50+

DRAFT- Ghost Town Keelhaul wc IPA

$4.50+

DRAFT- La Cheve American Dream MEXICAN LAGER

$3.00+

DRAFT- Pacifica Chase longue Hazy IPA

$4.50+

DRAFT-Del Cielo GUAVA DREAMS fruited sour

$5.00+

DRAFT- MAUI BREWING coconut Porter

$4.50+

DRAFT-Fox Tale Sonic Bloom wc IPA

$4.50+

Epidemic Ales Patient Zero dipa

$8.00

Ghost Town Ultio in Furs WC IPA

$7.50

King Cong La Xingona DIPA

$8.25

King Cong Mexi-Cali Amber Lager

$7.50

King Cong + Alaro King Lorien Maibock

$7.50

King Cong Destino Hazy IPA

$7.50

King Cong + Hen House Jungle IPA

$7.50

King Cong Como La Flor Red IPA

$7.50

Laughing Monk Peach Fruited Sour

$7.50

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.50

Norwalk Bidi Bidi Blonde

$7.00

Old Caz Chismosa LAGER

$7.00

16 oz. can. ABV 5.8% Juntate con tus compas y tus seres queridos y disfruta de esta Lager Ambar Mexicana con sus sabores caramelizado de Malta, y el duo lupulo dinamico de Cascada y Hallertau! Tiempo para Chismear!

Original Pattern The West is the... wcipa

$7.00

Seven Stills IPA

$6.00

Society Bulbous Flowers Hazy IPA

$6.00

Sonoma El Valiente Pilsner

$7.00

16 oz. can. ABV 5.2%. Mexican Pilsners come from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. Perfecto pare las fiestas con nuestra gente Valiente! Salud!

Sonoma Springs La Morena Dark Lager

$7.00
Cubeta de Cheve

Cubeta de Cheve

$20.00

NEW GROWLER

$35.00

64 oz, re-usable glass growler with our logo Fam! Abv 4.2% An ode to Momma Juana & El Cheque. Traditonal light and refreshing brew with lime + blood orange undertones. Salud Familia!

LA CHEVE CROWLER

$13.00

Caguamita de Cheve

$12.12

Pitcher

$20.00+

Torre de Cheve

$38.00
To Go Miche

To Go Miche

$14.00

32 oz. crowler of La Cheve "American Dream" Mexican Lager + In-house Miche Mix

Cocteles

Dos Jollas Beermosa

$10.00

Light draft beer + Fresh squeezed OJ + Champagne!

El Berto Palmero Perreando

$13.00

La Chancla

$13.00

Uncle Wigs

$13.00

Shot of Sabe Tequila

$9.25

La Lochita Bailando

$13.00

Cafe de Olla Loco

$13.00

Horchata Zapateado

$13.00

Hot Chocolate de La Tia

$13.00

La Mama Chole Feliz

$13.00

Ciders/Sidra

Goat Rock Rose Cider

$5.00

12 oz can. Rose ABV 8.9% Passionfruit. Gluten-free, made with organic local fruit, with no added sulfites. Naturally sparkling.

Napa Hard Cider Chardonnay

$8.50Out of stock

Ace Guava

$5.50

Ace Mango

$5.50

Frose

Mango

$10.00

Hard Kombucha

Boochcraft Mint mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Boochcraft Spiced Pear

$6.00Out of stock

Boochcraft Orange Pom

$6.00

Boochcraft Strawberry Lemon

$6.00Out of stock

Boochcraft Watermelon Chili

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

Belching Beaver Passionfruit/Guava

$6.00+

Mead

Made right here in Napa Valley by McGee's Mead! "Honey de Los Muertos" is an Orange Blossom, Honey, Apple, Lime wine with Hibiscus Flowers.

BTL Honey de Los Muertos Bottle

$24.00

Wine

MIMOSA

$8.50+

Bottle of Champagne + Juice Carafe

$36.00+

Bottle of Champagne

$30.00

Champagne Glass

$7.00

Extra Carafe

$3.00+

2014 Farm Worker Red Blend, Maldonado

$45.00+

Housed for 18 months in oak, and fashioned using grapes that were expertly farmed by the Maldonados, the majority of the 2013 blend is Cabernet Sauvignon and was enhanced by Merlot, Syrah and Zinfandel.

2015 Seven Brothers Pinot Noir, Robledo Winery

$45.00+

Lightly colored black cherry with hints of everyone's most desirable ruby. It's Burgundian in style, earthy with subtle hints of bright cranberry on the nose. The bold taste is exquisite with a glimpse of cinnamon, light tannins and a slightly peppered palate.

2018 MaCo Cabernet Sav.

$75.00

2018 LUDOR Chardonnay

$12.00+

2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Rios Wine Co.

$35.00+

A classic style Sauvignon Blanc, perfectly balanced with aromas of orange blossom, ripe pear, grapefruit and wet slate. This stunning wine offers up a rush of flavors, kumquat, gooseberry, and juicy nectarine that linger delicately. The finish gives way to a uniquely crisp but lush finish.

2020 Pinot Blanc

$10.00+

2019 Fatima, Brut Rose Pimentel

$12.00+

2020 Rosé, Surcos

$35.00+

A beautiful pale salmon color with aromas of wild strawberries and cream hint of pink grapefruit follow in the background. The strawberry and cream flavors follow through onto the pallet. Long fresh finish, perfect for a California summer day.

CORKAGE FEE

$15.00

To-Go Beer 4-packs

4-pack Make Your Own

$18.00

4-Pack Light Cheve Mix

$18.00

4-pack El Valiente

$18.00

4-Pack La Chismosa

$18.00

4-Pack La Morena

$18.00

4-Pack La Xingona

$18.00

4-Pack Dark beer Mix

$18.00

4-Pack Hazy IPA Pack

$18.00

4-Pack IPA Mix

$18.00

4-Pack Sour Pack

$18.00

4-Pack West Coast IPA Pack

$18.00

Bakery/Panaderia

Almond Raspberry Tart

Almond Raspberry Tart

$8.50Out of stock
Bear Claws

Bear Claws

$5.50+Out of stock

BOMBA

$4.50Out of stock

Morning Bun

$4.00
Boozy

Boozy

$4.25+

Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!

Cake Slices

$10.00+Out of stock

Cake-age Fee

$10.00
Conchas

Conchas

$2.00+

Cookies

$2.00+
CROISSANTS

CROISSANTS

$4.00+

CRONUTS

$5.00+

Cupcake

$1.75+Out of stock

Danish

$4.75+Out of stock

DOG COOKIE

$5.50

Flan

$5.50+Out of stock
Fresas con Crema Shortcake

Fresas con Crema Shortcake

$4.50
Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$2.50+Out of stock

For our Gluten Free Familia!

Loaf Of Cinnamon Bread

$30.00
ManteConchas

ManteConchas

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Pound Cake

$4.50+Out of stock

Mini-Cake

$8.00+Out of stock

Mini-Jello de Mosaico

$4.50Out of stock

Pan Dulce

$3.75+

Rolls

$5.00+

VEGAN

$2.50+

Pre-order 4 mini pies

$38.95

Pre-order LRG Custom Pie

$36.95

Breakfast/Desayuno

Kids Scramble

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, beans & cheese.

Kids CORNMEAL Pancakes

$10.00

Two mini-pancakes and fruit.

Kids BUTTERMILK pancakes

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Lunch/Lonche

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$12.00

Bean, rice, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Kids Mini CHEESE Torta

$12.00

Ham, cheese, side of fruit.

Kids Rice + Beans + Cheese

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, Mozzarella cheese.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Brown "Powered by Conchitas" Shirt

12M

$24.00Out of stock

24M

$24.00Out of stock

2T

$26.00

3T

$26.00

4T

$26.00

5/6T

$26.00

Black "Sunday Funday" Shirts

Small Sunday Funday

$36.00

Medium Sunday Funday

$36.00

Large Sunday Funday

$36.00

XL Sunday Funday

$36.00

2XL Sunday Funday

$36.00Out of stock

Cream Maria Anniversary Shirts

Small Maria Cream

$36.00

Medium Maria Cream

$36.00

LRG Maria Cream

$36.00

XL Maria Cream

$36.00

XXL Maria Cream

$36.00

XXL Maria Cream

$36.00

Black Abuelita Saying Shirts

SMALL abuelitaBlack

$30.00

MEDIUM Abuelita Black

$30.00

Large Abuelita Black

$30.00Out of stock

XL Abuelita Black

$30.00

2XL abuelita Black

$30.00Out of stock

3XL Abuelita Black

$30.00

Blue Long Sleeve Shirt

SMALL Blue

$30.00Out of stock

MEDIUM Blue

$30.00

LARGE Blue

$30.00

XL Blue

$30.00

2XL Blue

$30.00Out of stock

3XL Blue

$30.00Out of stock

Pink Abuelita Saying Shirts

SMALL Pink

$30.00Out of stock

MEDIUM Pink

$30.00Out of stock

LARGE Pink

$30.00Out of stock

XL Pink

$30.00

2XL Pink

$30.00Out of stock

3XL Pink

$30.00

Baseball Tees

SMALL Baseball T

$30.00Out of stock

MEDIUM Baseball T

$30.00Out of stock

LARGE Baseball T

$30.00Out of stock

XL Baseball T

$30.00Out of stock

2XL Baseball T

$30.00Out of stock

3XL Baseball T

$30.00

Black Loteria Concha Shirt

S BLK loteria

$30.00

M BLK loteria

$30.00Out of stock

L BLK loteria

$30.00Out of stock

XL BLK loteria

$30.00Out of stock

2XL BLK loteria

$30.00Out of stock

3XL BLK loteria

$30.00Out of stock

Blue Loteria Cheve Shirt

S BLUE loteria

$30.00

M BLUE loteria

$30.00Out of stock

L BLUE loteria

$30.00Out of stock

XL BLUE loteria

$30.00Out of stock

2XL BLUE loteria

$30.00Out of stock

3XL BLUE loteria

$30.00

Monopoly Board Game

Napa Valley Edition

$39.99

Anniversary Signed Posters

La Jefa del Old Adobe

$16.00

Hats

Brown Hat

$25.00

Black/Charcoal Trucker hat

$28.00

Heather Grey/Black Trucker hat

$28.00

Concha/Hop Earrings

Hop + Concha Earrings

$30.00

Stickers

STICKER: Concha & Heart

$1.00

STICKER: Concha Loteria

$1.00

STICKER: Cheve Loteria

$1.00

STICKER: El Chico de el Apt.

$1.00

STICKER: LOGO

$1.00

STICKER: Mini Bundle

$1.75

Logo Popsocket

Popsocket La Cheve

$10.00

FILLS

*Must have your clean reusable Growler at the front counter.

1 Liter Lager Fill

$12.00

2 Liter Lager Fill

$16.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
La Cheve Bakery & Brews is at the heart of Napa Valley. La Cheve will provide deliciously handcrafted beer, pastries, tacos, authentic Mexican breakfast and afternoon bites — and personalized concha cake orders for those memorable occasions.

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa, CA 94559

La Cheve Bakery & Brews image
La Cheve Bakery & Brews image
Main pic

