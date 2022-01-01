- Home
La Cheve Bakery and Brews
222 Reviews
$$
376 SOSCOL AVE
Napa, CA 94559
Popular Items
Appetizers/Aperitivos
CHIPS + SALSA
House made gluten free chips with a side of green and red salsa!
Guacamole & Chips
Super fresh! With our house made blue corn tortilla chips!
Esquite
Roasted corn off the cob with crema, sotija cheese, lemon & Chile.
Papas Con Chile Y Limon
House-made potato chips with a side of lemon and Chile!
Pepinos Con Chile Y Limon
Fresh cucumbers topped with Chile salt and a side of lemon!
Ceviche (Appetizer)
Citrus cured Sea-bass, onion, tomato, cilantro topped with avocado and chili powder with a side of house-made chips (GF!)
Breakfast/Desayuno
Adult Scramble
Two eggs to style with a side of refried beans + Mozzarella Cheese and a side of rancho potatoes.
Asada & Eggs
Asada, rancho potatoes, bell peppers, red onions, chile serrano, mozzarella cheese, two eggs to style with a side of (2) jalapeño & cheese biscuits. (Can be sent with GF bread upon request Fam!)
Avocado Toast
Momma Juana's Walnut Wheat Bread, Guava-habanero Jam, Avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lemon, cilantro, sesame seeds, blue tortilla chips & queso fresco. (Can be made Gluten Free or Vegan upon request)
Breakfast Sandwich
House made pan de papa, spicy mayo, scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese with a side of fruit.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with fruit, butter and a side of syrup.
Burrito de Chorizo
Cheve chorizo, scrambled eggs, rancho potatoes, mozzarella cheese, cilantro garnish, salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chilaquiles
House Red Sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish with Tomatillo Salsa on the side. (Can be made Vegan upon request, Gluten Free option as well Fam!)
Cornmeal Pancakes
House-made gluten-free pancakes, maple syrup topped with fresh fruit and butter.
Flan French Toast
Yes. We know. Your tastebuds are about to go through a crazy zapateado. Topped with fruit and butter.
CLASSIC French Toast
Momma Juana made toast dipped in our Cheve batter topped with fresh fruit, powdered sugar and a side of syrup.
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried corn tortillas, refried beans, cheddar & jack cheese, eggs to style, red and green salsa, garnished with onion, cilantro, & sour cream. (Gluten Free! Vegan option upon request!)
Granola de Cafe de Olla
Your choice of fresh cooked oatmeal OR sweetened greek yogurt topped with fruit cinnamon & our house made granola de cafe de olla.
Mexican Egg Scramble
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, chile Serrano, queso Cotija with a side of 3 tortillas and Rancho potatoes.
CLASSIC Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs, ham, bacon, housemade English muffin, hollandaise sauce with a side of potatoes and jalapenos. (Can be made Gluten Free upon request!)
Chile Verde Benedicto
House-made English Muffin, Mozzarella Cheese, Poached Eggs, Chile Verde w/ Pork topped with red onion & cilantro with a side of rancho potatoes (can be made Gluten Free upon request Fam!)
Mollete
1/2 Momma Juana Bolillo, salsa de molcajete, frijoles, mozzarella, with ranch potatoes, scrambled eggs.
Mulita De Chorizo
Two crunchy yellow corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, chorizo la cheve style, scrambled eggs, topped with sour cream, green salsa & pico de gallo garnish.
Omelette Y Pan
Egg, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese with your choice of protein with a side of rancho potatoes and your choice of Mexican cinnamon toast, walnut wheat, English Muffins or Gluten Free English Muffins topped with a cilantro garnish.
Vegan French Toast
Topped with fruit and a side of syrup!
SPECIAL: Pumpkin Pancakes
Sides
Side of 1 Flour Tortilla
Side of 2 biscuits
Side of 3 Corn tortillas
Corn tortillas
Side of Asada
Side Of Avocado
Side Of Bacon
Side of Beans
Side of Bolillo
Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.
Side of chicken
Side Of Chile Verde
Side of Chips
Side of Chorizo
Side Of Cinnamon Toast
Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.
Side of English Muffin
Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.
Side Of Fruit
Side of Guacamole
Side of Ham
Side Of Potatoes
Rancho Potatoes
Side of Rice
Side of Salad
Side Of Walnut Wheat Bread
TWO Eggs
To style!
Lunch/Lonche
Bistec Con Nopales
Grilled Bistec de Asada, grilled onions, red reice, refried beans topped with tonic cheese, nopales estilo Momma Juana with a side of corn tortillas. (GF Fam!)
Burrito Con Salsa
Arroz Rojo, refried beans w/ your choice of protein with a side of sour cream & habanero salsa. (Can be made Vegan!)
Burrito De Chile Relleno
Chile poblano, egg, cotija, arroz rojo, flour tortilla, topped with salsa roja, pico de gallo & sour cream. Accompanied by a side of refried beans topped with Mozzarella cheese.
Ceviche
Citrus cured Sea-bass, onion, tomato, cilantro topped with avocado and chili powder with a side of house-made chips (GF!)
La Ensalada
Mixed greens with our house vinaigrette, your choice of meat (al pastor, asada, chicken, or portabello mushroom), topped with avocado, red onion, tortilla chips, and a side of lemon. Side of house habanero tomato salsa.
Order of 3 Tacos
All tacos come with cilantro, onion, radishes, grilled onions, salsa ( three per order). Cheve marinade
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, mozzarella, side of Arroz Rojo, chopped lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and with your choice of protein.
Solo Taco
Torta Planchada
Momma Juana's bolillo, beans, tomato, pickled carrots & jalapeno, sour cream, side of house salad with your choice of protein (can be made vegan upon request!)
Tostada Vegetariana
Two tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, house made pickled carrots, cotija cheese, sour cream, avocado & a side of habanero salsa. (Gluten Free! Can be made vegan!)
Especial de Durango: Tacos Laguneros
To Go Salsa & Beans!
NON-alcoholic Beverages
Aguas Frescas
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Freshly Squeezed OJ.
Cafe con Leche
Cafe de Olla
Citrus Mexican coffee, naturally sweetened.
ICED Cafe de Olla
Coffee
La Lochita
Hot Chocolate
Momma Juana's chocolate mix (MAKE IT VEGAN)
La Mama Chole
Milk
Sodas
Sparkling water
Mexican Sparkling water.
Kombucha Soul Fixx
Handcrafted in Healdsburg, CA.
Tea
WATER
DOG BOWL
Beer/Cheves
A Michelada
Bow & Arrow Paradox of Choice wc hazy IPA
Bear Repulic Sonoma Tart
Cooperage Vibin' High Hazy IPA
Crown & Hops Mama's Punch Gose
Cheve & Hen House Quiquiriqui Kolsch
Del Cielo Coqueta Blonde Ale
16 oz can. Abv 5.0% Coqueta is a classic American Blonde Ale with an earthy flavor, golden color, medium-light body, floral notes and slightly sweet finish.
Del Cielo Que paso Gose
16 oz. can. Abv 4.8% We travel south of the border for the inspiration of this beer. A popular cocktail in Mexico, the Paloma was our muse for this edition of the Cocktail Series. Based on a gose style, this beer has generous additions of toronja (grapefruit), Colombian lima (lime), and Pink Himalayan Salt.
Del Cielo YERBA BUENA gose
Del Cielo Borracho Y Loco DIPA
DRAFT- Fogbelt screaming giant DIPA
DRAFT- Ghost Town Keelhaul wc IPA
DRAFT- La Cheve American Dream MEXICAN LAGER
DRAFT- Pacifica Chase longue Hazy IPA
DRAFT-Del Cielo GUAVA DREAMS fruited sour
DRAFT- MAUI BREWING coconut Porter
DRAFT-Fox Tale Sonic Bloom wc IPA
Epidemic Ales Patient Zero dipa
Ghost Town Ultio in Furs WC IPA
King Cong La Xingona DIPA
King Cong Mexi-Cali Amber Lager
King Cong + Alaro King Lorien Maibock
King Cong Destino Hazy IPA
King Cong + Hen House Jungle IPA
King Cong Como La Flor Red IPA
Laughing Monk Peach Fruited Sour
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Norwalk Bidi Bidi Blonde
Old Caz Chismosa LAGER
16 oz. can. ABV 5.8% Juntate con tus compas y tus seres queridos y disfruta de esta Lager Ambar Mexicana con sus sabores caramelizado de Malta, y el duo lupulo dinamico de Cascada y Hallertau! Tiempo para Chismear!
Original Pattern The West is the... wcipa
Seven Stills IPA
Society Bulbous Flowers Hazy IPA
Sonoma El Valiente Pilsner
16 oz. can. ABV 5.2%. Mexican Pilsners come from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. Perfecto pare las fiestas con nuestra gente Valiente! Salud!
Sonoma Springs La Morena Dark Lager
Cubeta de Cheve
NEW GROWLER
64 oz, re-usable glass growler with our logo Fam! Abv 4.2% An ode to Momma Juana & El Cheque. Traditonal light and refreshing brew with lime + blood orange undertones. Salud Familia!
LA CHEVE CROWLER
Caguamita de Cheve
Pitcher
Torre de Cheve
To Go Miche
32 oz. crowler of La Cheve "American Dream" Mexican Lager + In-house Miche Mix
Cocteles
Ciders/Sidra
Frose
Hard Kombucha
Hard Seltzer
Mead
Wine
MIMOSA
Bottle of Champagne + Juice Carafe
Bottle of Champagne
Champagne Glass
Extra Carafe
2014 Farm Worker Red Blend, Maldonado
Housed for 18 months in oak, and fashioned using grapes that were expertly farmed by the Maldonados, the majority of the 2013 blend is Cabernet Sauvignon and was enhanced by Merlot, Syrah and Zinfandel.
2015 Seven Brothers Pinot Noir, Robledo Winery
Lightly colored black cherry with hints of everyone's most desirable ruby. It's Burgundian in style, earthy with subtle hints of bright cranberry on the nose. The bold taste is exquisite with a glimpse of cinnamon, light tannins and a slightly peppered palate.
2018 MaCo Cabernet Sav.
2018 LUDOR Chardonnay
2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Rios Wine Co.
A classic style Sauvignon Blanc, perfectly balanced with aromas of orange blossom, ripe pear, grapefruit and wet slate. This stunning wine offers up a rush of flavors, kumquat, gooseberry, and juicy nectarine that linger delicately. The finish gives way to a uniquely crisp but lush finish.
2020 Pinot Blanc
2019 Fatima, Brut Rose Pimentel
2020 Rosé, Surcos
A beautiful pale salmon color with aromas of wild strawberries and cream hint of pink grapefruit follow in the background. The strawberry and cream flavors follow through onto the pallet. Long fresh finish, perfect for a California summer day.
CORKAGE FEE
To-Go Beer 4-packs
Bakery/Panaderia
Almond Raspberry Tart
Bear Claws
BOMBA
Morning Bun
Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
Cake Slices
Cake-age Fee
Conchas
Cookies
CROISSANTS
CRONUTS
Cupcake
Danish
DOG COOKIE
Flan
Fresas con Crema Shortcake
Gluten Free
For our Gluten Free Familia!
Loaf Of Cinnamon Bread
ManteConchas
Mini Pound Cake
Mini-Cake
Mini-Jello de Mosaico
Pan Dulce
Rolls
VEGAN
Pre-order 4 mini pies
Pre-order LRG Custom Pie
Kids Brown "Powered by Conchitas" Shirt
Black "Sunday Funday" Shirts
Cream Maria Anniversary Shirts
Black Abuelita Saying Shirts
Blue Long Sleeve Shirt
Pink Abuelita Saying Shirts
Baseball Tees
Black Loteria Concha Shirt
Blue Loteria Cheve Shirt
Monopoly Board Game
Anniversary Signed Posters
Concha/Hop Earrings
Stickers
Logo Popsocket
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
La Cheve Bakery & Brews is at the heart of Napa Valley. La Cheve will provide deliciously handcrafted beer, pastries, tacos, authentic Mexican breakfast and afternoon bites — and personalized concha cake orders for those memorable occasions.
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa, CA 94559