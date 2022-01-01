La Cheve Bakery and Brews

Del Cielo Que paso Gose

$7.00

16 oz. can. Abv 4.8% We travel south of the border for the inspiration of this beer. A popular cocktail in Mexico, the Paloma was our muse for this edition of the Cocktail Series. Based on a gose style, this beer has generous additions of toronja (grapefruit), Colombian lima (lime), and Pink Himalayan Salt.