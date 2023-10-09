La China Mexicana Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
905 Linway Drive, Goshen, IN 46526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jo Jo's Pretzels - 136 South Main Street
No Reviews
136 South Main Street Goshen, IN 46526
View restaurant