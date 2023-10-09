China Mex Grill Menu

Birria

Birria

$19.99

Barbacoa

$18.99

On consome

Menudo

M ch Pata

$17.99

Chico Menudo

$15.99

Grande Menudo

$19.35

MG Con Pata

$19.35

MG TOGO

$21.99

MCH TOGO

$19.99

Quesabirria Combo (3)

BB Combo

$14.00

Pancita Combo

$14.00

B Combo

$15.25

Quesa Birrias (1)

T/B/D/Q (1)

$4.50

T/BB/D/Q(1)

$4.25

T/Pansa/D/Q

Tacos

American Tacos

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream

Mexican Tacos

$3.50

Onion and cilantro

Tortas

Mexican Tortas

$14.50

Choice of meat, cheese, onion, and cilantro

American Tortas

$14.50

Choice of meat, beans, tomato, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Cubana

$15.50

Weiner, chorizo, ham, chicken, and steak

Burritos

Burrito

$14.50

Choice of meat, beans, and cheese

Burrito Mar Y Tierra

$18.75

Arrachera, steak, shrimp, beans, cheese, guacamole, and salad

Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Choice meat, beans, rice, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$13.75

Fresh Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Quesadillas

Ques Chica Con Carne

$12.50

Ques Grande Con Carne

$14.50

Quesa Chica Solo Queso

$9.99

Quesa Grande Solo Queso

$11.99

Quesa a Mano

$7.70

Quesa Especial

$12.99

Quesa a Mano de Guisado

$8.70

Sopes

Sopes

$5.99

Choice of meat, beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cheese, and sour cream

Fajitas

Fajitas Pollo

$16.99

Fajitas Bistec

$17.99

Fajitas Camarón

$18.99

La China Fajitas

$19.99

Pollo, bistec, camarón, chorizo or chicken, steak, shrimp, and sausage

BYO Fajita

$18.99

Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$13.99

4 corn tortillas rolled tightly around with chicken filling topped with lettuce, sour cream and cheese, served with rice and beans

Carne Arrachera

Carne Arrachera

$19.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$15.99

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Huevo

$12.99

Meat Chilaquiles

$15.99

Ensaladas

China Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken, mix green, almond, nut, and temporally fruit

Huevos

Huevos with Ham

$13.99

Huevos a La Mexicana

$11.99

Scrambled with Red or Green Sauce

$12.50

Huevos Sunny Side Up with Red or Green Sauce

$12.50

Gorditas

Gorditas

$5.00

Gor Queso

$5.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$8.99

Hamburger with Fries

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Taco

$5.50

Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.99

Sides

6 Tortillas a Mano

$6.00

Arroz y Frijoles

$5.50

Aguacate entero

$3.50

Beans

$3.25

Cebolla Asada

$3.00

Cebollas Y Chiles Toreados

$4.50

Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.00

Chips with Salsa

$5.50

ChoriQueso

$10.99

Consome Chico

$4.00

Consome Grande

$6.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

French Fries

$5.99

Guacamole

$4.50

Guacamole with Chips (ToGo)

$8.99

Limes

$1.50

Queso Dip

$5.50

Rice

$3.25

Sour Cream

$0.75

side aguacate

$1.99

cup fruit

$4.99

Caldo de Meundo Grande

$6.00

Calado de Meundo Chico

$4.00

Side De Guisado

$3.50

SD salsa de chips

$1.25

SD salsa de birria

$1.00

SD salsa de menudo

$0.75

SD of ranch

$1.00

Queso

$5.50

Choriqueso

$10.99

Mariscos

Aguachiles Verdes

$17.99

Aguachiles Rojos

$17.99

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.50

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.50

Camarones Cucaracha

$30.00

Coctel De Camaron

$15.59

Coctel Camarón Y Pulpo

$19.99

Caldo 7 Mares

$19.49

Caldo Camarón

$16.49

PL Ceviche de Camaron

$19.99

PL Ceviche de Pescado

$17.99

Tacos de Camaron y Pulpo

$6.50

Tostadas de mariscos

Tost De Pescado

$5.75

Tost de Camarón

$6.25

Tost de Aguachile V

$7.50

Tost de Aguachile R

$7.50

Ostiones

Ost 1/2 Sencillos

$12.50

Ost 1 Doz Sencillos

$24.00

Ost 1/2 Preparados

$18.00

Ost 1 Doz Preparados

$36.00

Postres

Churros

$4.50

Tres Leches

$6.50

Churro Con Nieve

$6.50

Chimi Cheesecake

$6.50

Flan

$5.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.50+

Coffee

$3.25

apple juice 20 oz

$4.99

Miche Mix

$12.25

Teucan Grande

$12.00

Teucan Chico

$8.00

Ice Water

Regular Water

Cup of Ice

Pozole

Poz Chico

$12.99

Poz Grande

$14.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.50+

Coffee

$3.25

apple juice 20 oz

$4.99

Miche Mix

$12.25

Teucan Grande

$12.00

Teucan Chico

$8.00

Ice Water

Regular Water

Cup of Ice

Sangria

$3.99

Sidral

$3.99

Sprite en Botella

$3.99

Topo chico

$3.99

Jugo De Naranja

$6.00

Coke Plastic

$3.25

SpritePlastic

$3.25

Diet Coke Plastic

$3.25

Red Fanta Plastic

$3.25

Monster

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00