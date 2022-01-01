La China Poblana Taqueria 9792 Center St
Appetizers
Molcajete de Guacamole
Our family sized portion of homemade guacamole. Served with a side of freshly fried corn tortilla chips. Serves up to 4
Small Guacamole
Our individual-sized portion of delicious homemade guacamole. Served with a side of freshly fried corn tortilla chips.
Queso Dip
Homemade creamy queso dip topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of freshly fried corn tortilla chips.
Chori-Queso Dip
Taquitos Dorados
Crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with queso, crema, tomato & radish.
Platanos
Sliced, lightly fried plantains, served with a side of sour cream and beans.
Crispy fries
Tostadas (2)
Tamales
Steamed masa filled with slow roasted pork & topped with salsa roja
Soup & Salad
Ensalada de Nopal
Fresh cut cactus leaves, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro tossed in citrus-infused olive oil topped with queso fresco, served on a leaf of lettuce with your choice of protein.
Ensalada de Cesar
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped with queso fresco and crispy tortilla strips. Can add on some delicious proteins to finish it off.
Pozole de Maiz Poblano
Homemade hominy soup served with two fried tostadas.
Menudo
A large bowl of traditional Mexican soup, made with beef tripe, hominy, lime & our signature seasoning.
Sopa de Birria
Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with a side of homemade tortillas.
Birria Ramen
Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with ramen noodles and freshly grated mexican cheese.
Entrees
Molcajete de China Poblana
The best of La China Poblana in a single dish! Shrimp, chicken, steak, spicy chorizo & grilled vegetables topped with melted cheese, Served with rice, black beans & homemade tortillas
Mega Mulita
Oaxaca cheese & birria brisket sandwiched between FIVE guajillo tortillas & topped with queso cotija, sour cream, cilantro, and onions. Served with a cup of consume sauce.
Mulita Birria
Oaxaca cheese & birria brisket sandwiched between three guajillo tortillas & topped with queso cotija, sour cream, cilantro, and onions. Served with a cup of consume sauce.
Tilapia Mojo de Ajo
Fresh tilapia filet sauteed in a garlic, cilantro butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a fresh salad
Mar y Tierra
Citrus marinated flank steak topped with 5 grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black beans and homemade tortillas.
Bistec Encebollado
Our signature flank steak, cooked to order & topped with caramelized onions. Served with Mexican rice, black beans & tortilla chips.
Chile Rellenos
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, lightly battered, fried & topped with salsa roja. Serevd with tortillas, Mexican rice & black beans.
Camarones a la Diabla
Six jumbo shrimp sauteed in spicy arbol chile sauce. Serevd with Mexican rice, black beans & tortilla chips.
Mojarra
A la Carte Tacos
Carne Asada Taco
Mexican city-style soft taco with steak, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Cecina Taco
Mexican city-styled tacos with slightly salted beef, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Carnitas Taco
Mexican city-style taco with carnitas, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Tripa Taco
Mexican city-style taco with tripa, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Chorizo Taco
Mexican city-style taco with chorizo, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Al Pastor Taco
Mexican city-style taco with al pastor, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Lengua Taco
Mexican city-style taco with lengua, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Camarones Taco
Mexican city-style taco with shrimp, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Chicken Taco
Mexican city-style taco with chicken, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Birria (brisket) Taco
Seasonal tortillas topped with shredded brisket, melted cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of delicious consume sauce.
Veggie Tacos
Cabeza
Platters
Taco Platter
Your choice of 2 tacos served with Mexican rice & black beans
Birria Taco Platter
Two of our legendary tacos de birria served on chile de arbol tortillas, served with rice & beans. Served with a cup of consume on the side.
Viva Mexico Platter
Your choice of 12 tacos, any style, served with an assortment of our homemade salsas.
Pizza Birria
Three large seasonal tortillas filled with queso oaxaca, shredded brisket topped off with cilantro, onions and sour cream. Served with an 8 oz cup of consume on the side.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rojas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa roja, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Enchiladas Mole
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa de mole poblano, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa verde, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Burritos
Burrito Carne Asada
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carne asada. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Burrito al Pastor
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and al pastor pork meat. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Burrito Pollo
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and chicken. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Burrito Chorizo
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and chorizo. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Burrito Birria
Seasonal tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and shredded brisket. Served with a cup of consume on the side.
Burrito Carnitas
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carnitas. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Burrito Camarones
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and camarones. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Burrito Queso
Burrito Veggie
Burrito De Cecina
Fajitas
Fajitas de Campenchanas
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, chicken, steak, and shrimp all served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
Fajitas de Pollo
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, chicken served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
Fajitas de Camarones
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
Fajitas de Carne Asada
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
Fajitas De Veggies
Huaraches
Tortas
Torta Milanesa de Pollo
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and pollo.
Torta Milanesa de Res
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and milanesa de res.
Torta de Carnitas
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and carnitas.
Torta de Cecina
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and cecina.
Torta al Pastor
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and al pastor.
Torta de Pollo
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and pollo.
Torta Cubano
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, sliced chorizo, ham, and asada.
Torta de Lengua
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and lengua.
Torta de Carne Asada
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and asada.
Torta De Chorizo
Quesadillas
Quesadlilla Birria
Seasonal crispy flour tortillas filled with shredded brisket meat and mixed cheese. Served with a cup of consume sauce on the side.
Quesadilla Carne Asada
Crispy flour tortillas with steak and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Pollo
Crispy flour tortillas with chicken and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Camarones
Crispy flour tortillas with shrimp and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Carnitas
Crispy flour tortillas with carnitas and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla de Queso
Quesadilla Chorizo
Quesadilla De Al Pastor
Quesadilla Veggie
Breakfast
Huevos de Rancho
Cheese-filled tortillas topped with black beans, two eggs & red sauce.
Huevos Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, green bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served with beans and homemade tortillas.
Picaditas
Three homemade tortillas with your choice of red sauce or green sauce. Served with queso fresco and cecina or eggs on top.
Torta Mananera
Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with eggs, jalapeños, tomatoes, black beans, sour cream & queso on homemade telera buns.
Burrito Mananero
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, ham, cheese, hash browns. Topped with delicious chorizo gravy.
Huevos con Chorizo o Jamon
Scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo or ham. Served with beans, queso fresco, and homemade tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Lightly fried corn tortilla chips simmered in a salsa of your choosing; verde or roja topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with eggs, cecina, or chicken.
Sides
Rice
A side of our homemade Mexican rice
Frijoles
Side of black beans topped with queso fresco
Side de Consume
A side portion of our beef consume
Tortillas
3 homemade tortillas
Pico Gallo
Pico de Nopal
Fresh diced cactus blended with onion, cilantro, diced tomato & lime juice
Nopal Asado
Side of grilled cactus leaf on a bed of lettuce
Chile Toreado
An order of grilled jalapeno
Cambry onions
Avocado slices
Freshly sliced Hass avocados, perfect for salads, tacos, burritos, and well, anything!
Queso Fresco
Fresh crumbly queso for your salad, tacos, our anything you want some cheese on
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
