La China Poblana Taqueria 9792 Center St

647 Reviews

$$

9792 Center St

Manassas, VA 20110

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria (brisket) Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Quesadlilla Birria

Appetizers

Molcajete de Guacamole

Molcajete de Guacamole

$12.95

Our family sized portion of homemade guacamole. Served with a side of freshly fried corn tortilla chips. Serves up to 4

Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$6.95

Our individual-sized portion of delicious homemade guacamole. Served with a side of freshly fried corn tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.25

Homemade creamy queso dip topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of freshly fried corn tortilla chips.

Chori-Queso Dip

$7.95
Taquitos Dorados

Taquitos Dorados

$8.50

Crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with queso, crema, tomato & radish.

Platanos

$4.95

Sliced, lightly fried plantains, served with a side of sour cream and beans.

Crispy fries

Crispy fries

$3.50

Tostadas (2)

$4.95

Tamales

$3.95

Steamed masa filled with slow roasted pork & topped with salsa roja

Soup & Salad

Ensalada de Nopal

Ensalada de Nopal

$12.50

Fresh cut cactus leaves, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro tossed in citrus-infused olive oil topped with queso fresco, served on a leaf of lettuce with your choice of protein.

Ensalada de Cesar

Ensalada de Cesar

$9.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped with queso fresco and crispy tortilla strips. Can add on some delicious proteins to finish it off.

Pozole de Maiz Poblano

Pozole de Maiz Poblano

$14.50

Homemade hominy soup served with two fried tostadas.

Menudo

Menudo

$14.50

A large bowl of traditional Mexican soup, made with beef tripe, hominy, lime & our signature seasoning.

Sopa de Birria

Sopa de Birria

$14.50

Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with a side of homemade tortillas.

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$15.25

Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with ramen noodles and freshly grated mexican cheese.

Entrees

Molcajete de China Poblana

$21.95+

The best of La China Poblana in a single dish! Shrimp, chicken, steak, spicy chorizo & grilled vegetables topped with melted cheese, Served with rice, black beans & homemade tortillas

Mega Mulita

$15.50

Oaxaca cheese & birria brisket sandwiched between FIVE guajillo tortillas & topped with queso cotija, sour cream, cilantro, and onions. Served with a cup of consume sauce.

Mulita Birria

$12.95

Oaxaca cheese & birria brisket sandwiched between three guajillo tortillas & topped with queso cotija, sour cream, cilantro, and onions. Served with a cup of consume sauce.

Tilapia Mojo de Ajo

$15.95

Fresh tilapia filet sauteed in a garlic, cilantro butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a fresh salad

Mar y Tierra

$23.95

Citrus marinated flank steak topped with 5 grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black beans and homemade tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$19.95

Our signature flank steak, cooked to order & topped with caramelized onions. Served with Mexican rice, black beans & tortilla chips.

Chile Rellenos

$15.50

A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, lightly battered, fried & topped with salsa roja. Serevd with tortillas, Mexican rice & black beans.

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.95

Six jumbo shrimp sauteed in spicy arbol chile sauce. Serevd with Mexican rice, black beans & tortilla chips.

Mojarra

$17.00

A la Carte Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.85

Mexican city-style soft taco with steak, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Cecina Taco

$4.85

Mexican city-styled tacos with slightly salted beef, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Mexican city-style taco with carnitas, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Tripa Taco

$4.85

Mexican city-style taco with tripa, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Mexican city-style taco with chorizo, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Mexican city-style taco with al pastor, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Lengua Taco

$4.85

Mexican city-style taco with lengua, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Camarones Taco

$4.00

Mexican city-style taco with shrimp, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Mexican city-style taco with chicken, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.

Birria (brisket) Taco

$4.95

Seasonal tortillas topped with shredded brisket, melted cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of delicious consume sauce.

Veggie Tacos

$2.95

Cabeza

$4.85

Platters

Taco Platter

$12.50

Your choice of 2 tacos served with Mexican rice & black beans

Birria Taco Platter

$15.50

Two of our legendary tacos de birria served on chile de arbol tortillas, served with rice & beans. Served with a cup of consume on the side.

Viva Mexico Platter

$45.00

Your choice of 12 tacos, any style, served with an assortment of our homemade salsas.

Pizza Birria

$24.95

Three large seasonal tortillas filled with queso oaxaca, shredded brisket topped off with cilantro, onions and sour cream. Served with an 8 oz cup of consume on the side.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas

$10.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa roja, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.

Enchiladas Mole

$10.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa de mole poblano, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa verde, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.

Burritos

Burrito Carne Asada

$12.95

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carne asada. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.

Burrito al Pastor

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and al pastor pork meat. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.

Burrito Pollo

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and chicken. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.

Burrito Chorizo

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and chorizo. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.

Burrito Birria

$13.50

Seasonal tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and shredded brisket. Served with a cup of consume on the side.

Burrito Carnitas

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carnitas. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.

Burrito Camarones

$12.95

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and camarones. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.

Burrito Queso

$10.50

Burrito Veggie

$10.50

Burrito De Cecina

$13.50

Fajitas

Fajitas de Campenchanas

$24.50

Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, chicken, steak, and shrimp all served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.

Fajitas de Pollo

$17.50

Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, chicken served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.

Fajitas de Camarones

$21.50

Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.

Fajitas de Carne Asada

$19.95

Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.

Fajitas De Veggies

$15.50

Huaraches

Huaraches Asada

$14.50

Huaraches Al Pastor

$12.50

Huaraches Pollo

$12.50

Huaraches Carnitas

$12.50

Huaraches Camarones

$16.50

Huaraches De Cecina

$14.50

Tortas

Torta Milanesa de Pollo

$10.50

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and pollo.

Torta Milanesa de Res

$11.00

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and milanesa de res.

Torta de Carnitas

$10.50

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and carnitas.

Torta de Cecina

$10.95

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and cecina.

Torta al Pastor

$10.50

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and al pastor.

Torta de Pollo

$10.50

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and pollo.

Torta Cubano

$11.95

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, sliced chorizo, ham, and asada.

Torta de Lengua

$11.25

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and lengua.

Torta de Carne Asada

$11.25

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese, beans, sour cream, and asada.

Torta De Chorizo

$10.50

Quesadillas

Quesadlilla Birria

$14.95

Seasonal crispy flour tortillas filled with shredded brisket meat and mixed cheese. Served with a cup of consume sauce on the side.

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$12.50

Crispy flour tortillas with steak and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Pollo

$11.50

Crispy flour tortillas with chicken and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Camarones

$12.50

Crispy flour tortillas with shrimp and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Carnitas

$11.50

Crispy flour tortillas with carnitas and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla de Queso

$9.50

Quesadilla Chorizo

$11.50

Quesadilla De Al Pastor

$11.50

Quesadilla Veggie

$9.50

Breakfast

Huevos de Rancho

Huevos de Rancho

$12.50

Cheese-filled tortillas topped with black beans, two eggs & red sauce.

Huevos Mexicana

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, green bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served with beans and homemade tortillas.

Picaditas

Picaditas

$11.50

Three homemade tortillas with your choice of red sauce or green sauce. Served with queso fresco and cecina or eggs on top.

Torta Mananera

$8.95

Delicious Mexican sandwich topped with eggs, jalapeños, tomatoes, black beans, sour cream & queso on homemade telera buns.

Burrito Mananero

$10.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, ham, cheese, hash browns. Topped with delicious chorizo gravy.

Huevos con Chorizo o Jamon

$10.50

Scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo or ham. Served with beans, queso fresco, and homemade tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Lightly fried corn tortilla chips simmered in a salsa of your choosing; verde or roja topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with eggs, cecina, or chicken.

Kids Meals

Mini Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Taco

$6.00

Mini Burrito

$6.00

Sides

Rice

$2.95

A side of our homemade Mexican rice

Frijoles

$2.95

Side of black beans topped with queso fresco

Side de Consume

$2.50

A side portion of our beef consume

Tortillas

$3.50

3 homemade tortillas

Pico Gallo

$3.50

Pico de Nopal

$4.95

Fresh diced cactus blended with onion, cilantro, diced tomato & lime juice

Nopal Asado

$2.95

Side of grilled cactus leaf on a bed of lettuce

Chile Toreado

$1.50

An order of grilled jalapeno

Cambry onions

$3.00

Avocado slices

$3.95

Freshly sliced Hass avocados, perfect for salads, tacos, burritos, and well, anything!

Queso Fresco

$3.75

Fresh crumbly queso for your salad, tacos, our anything you want some cheese on

Desserts

Churros

$7.50Out of stock

Six delicious homemade churros topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Flan

$7.50

Delicious homemade Flan

Tres Leches

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet homemade chocolate and vanilla tres leches cake topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Beverages

Small Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Bottled Sodas

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Manassas best Mexican Cuisine

Location

9792 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

