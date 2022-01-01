  • Home
  • /
  • Marietta
  • /
  • La Chingada Sports Bar - 2074 South Cobb Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Chingada Sports Bar 2074 South Cobb Drive

review star

No reviews yet

2074 South Cobb Drive

Marietta, GA 30060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Birria Ramen
Carne Asada Fries

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Cheese Dip

$7.00

Chorizo Fries

$12.00

Fresh Guac

$8.00

Texas Dip

$12.50

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.99

Ensaladas

House Salad

$7.25

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Fajitas Salad

$9.99

Entrees

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Chingaquilas

$12.99

Chingada Burger

$12.99

Consume Preparado

$7.50

Flautas

$9.99

Molcajete

$28.99

Torta

$10.00

Tradicional Burger

$9.99

Carne Asada

$14.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Chingada Burrito

$12.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

$14.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kids Quesadillas

$5.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.50Out of stock

Mariscos

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Nachos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.50

Sides

Pico

$0.25

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Fries

$4.99

Tortillas Orden

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Avocado Side

$0.75

Consume Side

$2.50

Jalapeño Side

$0.75

Shredded Cheese Side

$0.75

Shredded Lettuce Side

$0.75

Onion Side

$0.50

Cilantro Side

$0.50

Tomato Side

$0.75

Cebollita Side

$1.75

Sopes

Sopes

Tacos

Tacos

Wings

Wings 6ct

$9.99

6 Wings

Wings 16ct

$20.99

Wings 20ct

$27.99

Wings 25ct

$34.99

Wings 30ct

$40.99

Wings 50ct

$74.99

Wings 10ct

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Authentic Mexican Food 🌮 Cocktails 🍹

Website

Location

2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta, GA 30060

Directions

Gallery
La Chingada Sports Bar image
La Chingada Sports Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Creatwood Tavern - 1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300
orange starNo Reviews
1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300 Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
The Vineyard Wine Market - 1295 W Spring St #100,
orange starNo Reviews
1295 W Spring St #130, Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
Smyrna Village Bourbon & Cigar - 1295 W Spring St Ste. 130,
orange starNo Reviews
1295 W Spring St Ste. 100, Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna
orange star4.3 • 554
725 Concord Rd SE Smyrna, GA 30082
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Smyrna, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3240 South Cobb Drive Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
The Corner Tequeria - Smyrna
orange starNo Reviews
2860 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston