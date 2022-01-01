La Chingada Sports Bar 2074 South Cobb Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Authentic Mexican Food 🌮 Cocktails 🍹
Location
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta, GA 30060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Creatwood Tavern - 1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300
No Reviews
1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300 Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurant
The Vineyard Wine Market - 1295 W Spring St #100,
No Reviews
1295 W Spring St #130, Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurant
Smyrna Village Bourbon & Cigar - 1295 W Spring St Ste. 130,
No Reviews
1295 W Spring St Ste. 100, Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Smyrna, GA
No Reviews
3240 South Cobb Drive Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Marietta
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurant