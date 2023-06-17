La Chingona Taqueria 29 148th SE Ave
29 148th SE Ave
Bellevue, WA 98007
Tacos Callejeros
Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
Taco Cabeza (Beef Cheek)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)
Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Borrego (Lamb)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Quesadilla
Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Cabeza Quesadilla (beef cheek)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Borrego Quesadilla (lamb)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Lengua Quesadilla (beef Tongue)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Fish Quesadilla
Camaron Quesadilla
Que me vez Quesadilla
Campechana Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Tortas
Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Cabeza (beef cheek)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Borrego (lamb)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)
Torta Camaron
Torta Fish
Torta Que me vez
Torta Campechana
Burritos
Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Cabeza Burrito (beef cheek)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Borrego Burrito (lamb)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Fish burrito
SHRIMP burrito
Campechano Burrito
Rice,beans, cheese burrito
Que me vez Burrito
Bean and cheese burrito
Wet Burrito
Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Cabeza Wet Burrito (beef cheek)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Borrego Wet Burrito (lamb)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Fish Wet Burrito
Shrimp Wet Burrrito
Campechano Wet Burrito
Que me Vez Wet Burrito
Beverages
Salads
Salad Asada Grilled Steak
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Carnitas Fried Pork
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Lengua Beef Tongue
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Borrego Lamb
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Pescado Fish
Salad Camaron Shrimp
Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor
Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo
Tamales
Dessert
Sides
El Barrio Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito Asada
Large Flour Tortilla Refried Beans, Grilled Potatoes, 3 Eggs Over Hard, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
Breakfast Burrito al Pastor
Breakfast Burrito Carnitas
Breakfast Burrito Chorizo
Breakfast Burrito Pollo
Breakfast Burrito Camaron
Breakfast Burrito Pescado
Breakfast Burrito Relleno
Breakfast Burrito Vegetariano
Breakfast Burrito Borrego
Breakfast Burrito Lengua
Breakfast Burrito Cabeza
Breakfast Burrito Nopal
Breakfast Burrito NO Carne
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
The authentic taste with fresh high quality ingredients with bit of Mexican culture and flavor In every bite! Provecho! Con ingredientes frescos y de calidad, hacemos qué nuestros Tacos sean auténticos y chingones!
29 148th SE Ave, Bellevue, WA 98007