Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Chingona Taqueria 29 148th SE Ave

review star

No reviews yet

29 148th SE Ave

Bellevue, WA 98007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Tacos Callejeros

Pescado Fish Cantina
Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)

Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)

$5.29

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)

$5.29

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$5.29

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)

$5.49

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)

$5.29

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)

$5.99

Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo

Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)

$5.99

Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo

Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)

$5.29

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)

$5.29

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)

$5.49

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)

$5.49

Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix

Taco Cabeza (Beef Cheek)

$5.49

Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix

Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)

$5.49

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)

$4.99

Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)

$5.49

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)

$5.49

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Borrego (Lamb)

$5.29

Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix

Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)

$5.49

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)

$5.99

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$5.29

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)

$5.49

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)

$5.99

Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo

Quesadilla

Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Cabeza Quesadilla (beef cheek)

$12.99

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Borrego Quesadilla (lamb)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)

$12.99

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Lengua Quesadilla (beef Tongue)

$12.99

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)

$12.69

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat

Fish Quesadilla

$14.69

Camaron Quesadilla

$14.69

Que me vez Quesadilla

$13.69

Campechana Quesadilla

$13.69

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Tortas

Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Cabeza (beef cheek)

$12.69

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)

$13.25

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Borrego (lamb)

$13.25

Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat

Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)

$12.69

Torta Camaron

$13.99

Torta Fish

$13.99

Torta Que me vez

$13.25

Torta Campechana

$13.25

Burritos

Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)

$12.99

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Cabeza Burrito (beef cheek)

$12.99

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)

$12.99

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Borrego Burrito (lamb)

$12.99

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Fish burrito

$13.99

SHRIMP burrito

$13.99

Campechano Burrito

$12.99

Rice,beans, cheese burrito

$8.99

Que me vez Burrito

$12.99

Bean and cheese burrito

$7.99

Wet Burrito

Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)

$13.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)

$13.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)

$13.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)

$13.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$13.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)

$13.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)

$14.25

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Cabeza Wet Burrito (beef cheek)

$14.25

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)

$14.25

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Borrego Wet Burrito (lamb)

$14.25

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)

$13.69

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top

Fish Wet Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp Wet Burrrito

$14.99

Campechano Wet Burrito

$14.25

Que me Vez Wet Burrito

$14.25

Beverages

Horchata (rice milk water)

$4.99

Mexican coke ½

$4.16

Apple soda ½

$4.16

Orange fanta ½

$4.16

Diet Coke

$4.16

Jarritos

$3.12

Sangria

$3.12

Sparkling water

$3.12

Salads

Salad Asada Grilled Steak

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Carnitas Fried Pork

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek

$14.24

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Lengua Beef Tongue

$14.24

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Borrego Lamb

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)

$13.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)

Salad Pescado Fish

$14.99

Salad Camaron Shrimp

$14.99

Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor

$14.24

Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo

$14.24

Tamales

Pollo rojo Single (chicken in red sauce)

$3.50

Puerco verde Single (pork in green sauce)

$3.50

Pollo rojo Dozen (chicken in red sauce)

$38.00

Puerco verde Dozen (pork in green sauce)

$38.00

Kids Menu

Kid Taco

$7.49

Kid Burrito

$7.49

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Dessert

Homemade Flan

$4.99

Sides

Avocado green sauce 8oz

$6.00

Habanero red sauce 8oz

$6.00

Pico de gallo 8oz

$8.00

Green salsa 2oz

$0.79

Red Habanero salsa 2oz

$0.79

Roasted pepper 2pz

$1.49

Sour cream 2oz

$0.99

Cotija cheese 1oz

$0.79

Baja sauce 2oz

$0.79

Avocado 2oz

$0.89

Side of nopal

$2.29

Side refried beans 6oz

$3.00

Side rice 6oz

$3.00

El Barrio Breakfast Burrito

Fill with Refried Beans, Eggs over hardGrilled Onions, Grilled Potatoes, Cheese & Meat

Breakfast Burrito Asada

$12.69

Large Flour Tortilla Refried Beans, Grilled Potatoes, 3 Eggs Over Hard, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat

Breakfast Burrito al Pastor

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Carnitas

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Chorizo

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Pollo

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Camaron

$13.69

Breakfast Burrito Pescado

$13.69

Breakfast Burrito Relleno

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Vegetariano

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Borrego

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Lengua

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Cabeza

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito Nopal

$12.69

Breakfast Burrito NO Carne

$11.99

Barbacoa

1 lb Barbacoa con Consome

$26.99

1/2 lb barbacoa

$13.99

Taco Borrego

$5.49

Consome Grande

$8.99

Consome Chico

$4.99

Consome Compartido

$9.15

Consome Con Carne

$13.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The authentic taste with fresh high quality ingredients with bit of Mexican culture and flavor In every bite! Provecho! Con ingredientes frescos y de calidad, hacemos qué nuestros Tacos sean auténticos y chingones!

Location

29 148th SE Ave, Bellevue, WA 98007

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
BTW WA #2 - FT Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
15231 Lake Hills Blvd Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong on Wheels #1
orange starNo Reviews
15231 Lake Hills Boulevard Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Shabu Shabu Kyoto
orange starNo Reviews
627 156th Ave SE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
15600 NE 8th St Bellevue, WA 98008
View restaurantnext
Thaal
orange starNo Reviews
15600 Northeast 8th Street Bellevue, WA 98008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston