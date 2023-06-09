Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takeout Orders from LaChona

review star

No reviews yet

12535 Northwest Cornell Road

Portland, OR 97229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pollo Spicy

Pollo Spicy

$8.50

Chicken breast with carrots, sweet onions, sweet peppers, and tomato sauce with strong (hot) spice

Criolla

Criolla

$8.50

Ground beef, green olives, carrots, sweet onions, sweet peppers, tomato sauce and mild spices

Abuela Chona

Abuela Chona

$8.50

Abuela's own recipe with beef, egg, potato, veggies, and mild spices

Food Menu

Empanada

Abuela Chona

Abuela Chona

$8.50

Abuela's own recipe with beef, egg, potato, veggies, and mild spices

Sweet Beef

Sweet Beef

$8.50

Ground beef, raisins, sweet potato and peppers, sugar, and mild spices

Criolla

Criolla

$8.50

Ground beef, green olives, carrots, sweet onions, sweet peppers, tomato sauce and mild spices

Chorizo

Chorizo

$8.50

Pork and beef chorizo, sweet potato, sweet onion and peppers, and mild spices

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Deli sliced ham and American cheddar cheese

Pollo Regular

Pollo Regular

$8.50

Chicken breast with carrots, sweet onions, sweet peppers, and tomato sauce with mild spice

Pollo Spicy

Pollo Spicy

$8.50

Chicken breast with carrots, sweet onions, sweet peppers, and tomato sauce with strong (hot) spice

Espinaca

Espinaca

$8.50

Spinach, carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes and mild spices

Imposter

Imposter

$8.50

Broccoli, carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes and mild spices

Humita

Humita

$8.50

American cheese, sweet corn, and sweet onion

Dessert

Pastelito

$8.50

Sweet empanada with quince filling, syrup, coconut and chocolate sprinkles

Alfajore

$6.00

Un alfajor con dulce de leche

Tres Leches

$10.00Out of stock

Cake with milk, fruit and frosting

Sides

Papas Fritas

$9.00

Hand-cut fries w/ salt, pepper, and Argentine seasoning

Take-Home

6-pack Frozen Chorizo

$18.00

Our custom chorizo sausage links frozen and ready for home grilling

Baker's Dozen Take and Bake Empanadas

$99.00

13 empanadas for the price of 12 for to-go and bake at home. Directions: Egg wash, thaw 2hrs before cooking. 450F, 8-12min or until golden brown

Alcohol

Wine

Norte y Sur Cab Franc 2021

Norte y Sur Malbec 2020

Norte y Sur Malbec 2021

Norte y Sur Bonarda 2021

Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Reserva Malbec 2019

Reserva Bordeaux Blend 2021

Gran Reserva Pinot Noir 2020

Gran Reserva Cabernet Franc 2020

Gran Reserva Cabernet Franc 2021

Maria Emelia Icon Blend 2020

Reserva Semillon 2021

Amelia Provence 2021

White Malbec 2021

Icon Sparkling

Beer

Away Days Czech Pilsner

$8.25

Away Days Brits Abroad Red Ale

$8.25

Away Days Home and Away IPA

$8.25

Away Days Dunkel

$8.25

Beverages

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pellegrino

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Wine

Sovi Sparkling Rose'

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

LaChona Empanadas y Vinos Argentinos is an Argentinian food and wine tasting room featuring empanadas born of multi-generational influences and our own wines produced exclusively in Mendoza, Argentina

Website

Location

12535 Northwest Cornell Road, Portland, OR 97229

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Notion Brewing - Beaverton
orange starNo Reviews
230 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace Portland, OR 97229
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128 Portland, OR 97229
View restaurantnext
Von Ebert Brewing - Beaverton
orange starNo Reviews
11800 NW Cedar Falls Dr #110 Portland, OR 97229
View restaurantnext
Pizzicato - Cornell
orange starNo Reviews
14740 Northwest Cornell Road Oak Hills, OR 97229
View restaurantnext
Pizzicato - Forest Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2025 Northwest Miller Road Portland, OR 97229
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Cedar Hills
orange starNo Reviews
2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Suite 120 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston