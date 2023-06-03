Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Clochette Du Coin

82 Reviews

$

4680 Cass Street

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$12.50

2x Scrambled Eggs 2x Bacon Slices Avocado Slices Thai Chili Aioli Cheddar

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

DRINKS

Beverages

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

12oz Orange Juice

$6.00

Fanta

$3.50

Small Kombucha Can

$4.00

16oz Tea Tap - Passionfruit

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Coffee

House Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Tea

Yunan Black

$5.00

Lavender Black

$5.00

Herbal Blend

$5.00

Morrocan Mint

$4.00

Jasmine Pearls

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Spiced Chai

$5.00

Sweet Chai

$5.00Out of stock

Golden Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.00

Ice Tea Lemonade

$5.75

Matcha

$5.00

Elderflower Arnold Palmer

$5.75

Elderflower Matcha Latte

$5.75

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.25

Flat White

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.75

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Lavender Rose

$5.75

Rose Cardamom

$5.75

Viennese

$5.50

Elderflower Latte

$5.75

Ube Caramel Latte

$5.75

Hazelnut Latte

$5.75

BAKERY

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00
Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$6.00
Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Savory Scone

$5.00

Spinach Artichoke Portal Pocket

$6.00

Earl Grey Kouign Amann

$6.50Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$5.00

Jalapeno Bagel

$5.00Out of stock

Pound Cake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

FOOD MENU

Brunch

The SoCal

The SoCal

$14.00

Avocado Sunny Side Eggs Arugula Lemon Vinaigrette

Peeky Pesto

$15.00

Almond Pesto Burrata Pickled Cauliflower Arugula Champagne Vinaigrette

Duck Brandy

Duck Brandy

$17.50

Egg-Fried Levain Leongrass Duck Confit Brandy Cream Sauce Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes Bell Peppers Medley

Farro Beet Salad

Farro Beet Salad

$14.00
Pastrami Tuna Baguette

Pastrami Tuna Baguette

$18.00

French Baguette Pastrami-Cured Tuna Almonds Pesto Arugula Champagne Vinaigrette Pickled Cauliflower

JiDori n' Waffles

JiDori n' Waffles

$22.00
Crab Curry Marakesh Medley

Crab Curry Marakesh Medley

$20.00
Truffle Goat Risotto

Truffle Goat Risotto

$18.00
Zaatar Lamb Kebob

Zaatar Lamb Kebob

$21.00
Guiness JiDori Wings

Guiness JiDori Wings

$18.00

Sweets

Acai power bowl

Acai power bowl

$14.00

Acai Sorbet Berries Bananas House Granola House Peanut Butter

Beignets

$10.00

Duche de Leche Beignets (2)

$12.00

Duche de Leche Beignets (4)

$14.00
Lemon Curd Pain Perdu

Lemon Curd Pain Perdu

$18.00

All-Day Sides

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Arugula Salad

$4.50

Side of Extra Sauce

$1.00

Levain Bread Slice

$2.00

Butter & Jam

$1.00

Bowl of Fruit

$6.00

Egg

$2.00

Bacon (3 Slices)

$3.00

Just Avocado n' Toast

$6.50

Stuffed Waffle

$7.00

Jidori Fried Wing (1)

$3.00

Breakfast Entrees

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$12.50

2x Scrambled Eggs 2x Bacon Slices Avocado Slices Thai Chili Aioli Cheddar

Pesto Breakfast Croissant

Pesto Breakfast Croissant

$12.50

Almond Pesto Scrambled Eggs Burrata Arugula Champagne Vinaigrette

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$13.50

Croissant Loaf Gruyere Bechamel Cured Ham Sunny-Side Egg (Add-On) Served with a side of assorted pickles

Homemade Oatmeal

Homemade Oatmeal

$10.00

Rolled Oats Almond Milk Honey Cinnamon Bananas Blueberries Strawberries Raspberries Blackberries House Peanut Butter

Croissant Benedicts

$16.00
Shrimp Cake Benedicts

Shrimp Cake Benedicts

$18.00

Omelets

Portabella Mushroom Omelet

Portabella Mushroom Omelet

$16.50

Butter-Braised Portabella Cheddar Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes Served with levain and a side salad

Scallion Omelet

Scallion Omelet

$18.00

Shrimp Bacon Heirloom Sauce Cheddar Served with levain and a side salad

Duck n' Truffle Omelet

Duck n' Truffle Omelet

$18.00

Lemongrass Duck Convit Black Truffles Gruyere Served with levain and a side salad

Basic Omelet

$12.00

Cheddar Served with levain and a side salad

MERCH

T-SHIRTS - Women

L Black Tee

$18.00

M Black Tee

$18.00

S Black Tee

$18.00

Others

Totes

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4680 Cass Street, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Consumer pic
La Clochette Du Coin image
La Clochette Du Coin image

