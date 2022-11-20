A map showing the location of La Cosecha Mexican Bistro 4291 Maine AvenueView gallery

La Cosecha Mexican Bistro 4291 Maine Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4291 Maine Avenue

Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Order Again

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$14.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$16.00

NACHOS

$18.00

PORK BELLY CHICHARRON

$18.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

CAMARONES CULICHI

$18.00

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$16.00

TUNA TARTAR

$18.00

MINI TOSTADA SAMPLER

$20.00

SALADS

BLACKENED TUNA SALAD

$18.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

SOUPS

POZOLE BOWL

$16.00

BIRRIA BOWL

$16.00

ENTREES

TOMAHAWK STEAK

$120.00

LA COSECHA CARNE ASADA

$32.00

TASAJO DE RES FAJITAS

$28.00

CAZUELITA DE LENGUA DE RES

$18.00

SALMON ZARANDEADO

$28.00

PULPO AL GRILL

$28.00

LA COSECHA PASTA

$24.00

ENCHILADA FLIGHT

$26.00

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$24.00

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$24.00

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$24.00

LA COSECHA BURGER

$18.00

HOUSE CLUB SANDWICH

$15.00

GRILL CHICKEN PLATE

$24.00

PARRILLADA

$120.00

BONE MARROW SOPES

$20.00

TACOS

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$18.00

GOVERNADOR TACOS

$18.00

PORK BELLY TACOS

$18.00

TACOS DE PAPA

$18.00

ASADA TACOS

$18.00

SURF AND TURD TACOS

$18.00

LA COSECHA BURRITO

$14.00

SURF AND TURF BURRITO

$16.00

TACOS CAMPESINOS

$18.00

COSECHA SAMPLER TACOS

$22.00

GORMET TACOS RIB EYE

$22.00

GOURMET TACOS SHRIMP

$18.00

GOURMET TACOS COSTA AZUL

$22.00

SEAFOOD

LA COSECHA SASHIMI

$22.00

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

AGUACHILE TOWER

$22.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

CAMPECHANA

$24.00

SUSHI

LA COSECHA ROLL

$19.00

CRUDO SALMON ROLL

$19.00

CRUNCH ROLL

$16.00

AGUACHILE ROLL

$18.00

ROCK SHRIMP ROLL

$18.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS AND ICE CREAM

$10.00

CHOCOLATE ABUELITA CHEESECAKE

$10.00

FLAN

$10.00Out of stock

BUTTER CAKE

$12.00

YELP CHURRO

CHURRO CART

$20.00

SOFT DRINKS

PEPSI

$4.00

DIET PEPSI

$4.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

SIERRA MIST

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

VOSS WATER

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$7.00

COFFEE

$3.00

SIDES

BEANS

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

RICE AND BEANS

$5.00

SIDE GUAC

$3.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

SLICED AVOCADO

$2.50

PICO DE GALLO

POTATO CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

DRAFT BEERS

MODELO

$7.00

NEGRA MODELO

$7.00

CORONA PREMIER

$7.00

805

$7.00

805 CERVEZA

$7.00

TRULY

$7.00

SAPORO

$7.00

TWO HEARTED ALE

$9.00

BUENAVEZA

$7.00

DELICIOUS IPA

$8.50Out of stock

PACIFICO

$7.00

MICHELOB

$6.50

MANGO CART

$7.00

SANTA MONICA IPA

$8.00

LA COSECHA BEER

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$7.50

OCTOBER FEST

$8.00

BOTTLE BEER

MODELO BOTTLE

$6.00

BOHEMIA BOTTLE

$6.00

PACIFICO BOTTLE

$6.00

CORONA BOTTLE

$6.00

DOS EQUIS BOTTLE

$6.00

CORONA CAGUAMA

$10.00

LITE BOTTLE

$6.00

COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$6.00

HEINEIKEN 00 BOTTLE

$5.50

MICHELOB ULTRA BOTTLE

$5.00

BUDLIGHT BOTTLE

$5.00

STELLA BOTTLE

$5.00

BUDWAISER BOTTLE

$5.00

BEER BUCKET

$35.00

HEINEIKEN

$6.00

MARGARITAS

LIME MARGARITA

$9.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$9.50

MANGO MARGARITA

$9.50

RASPEBERRY MARGARITA

$9.50

GUAVA MARGARITA

$10.00

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$10.00

POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

$9.50

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$9.50

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$9.50Out of stock

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$35.00

MICHELADAS

CLASSIC MICHELADA

$12.00

MANGO MICHELADA

$13.00

TAMARINDON MICHELADA

$13.00

Bottomless Michelada

$25.00

SHOTS

MEX CAN SHOT

$7.00

MANGO SHOT

$7.00

CUCUM SHOT

$7.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

CUCURUCU PALOMA

$12.00

TARASCO

$12.00

LA RITA

$12.00

FRIDA

$12.00

SANGRIA

$12.00

EL MANGO

$12.00

BERRY BERRY GOOD

$12.00

EL COCO NO

$12.00

EL CATRIN

$12.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

AGUA HORCHATA

$7.00

AGUA DE CUCUMBER

$7.00

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$7.00

AGUA DE GUAYABA

$7.00

AGUA DE PINA

$7.00

AGUA DE TAMARINDO

$7.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

EVENT

LA COSECHA LAGER

$4.00

MODERN TIMES

$7.00

BRUNCH BAR

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$25.00

COSECHA MICHELADA

$8.00

BOTTOMLESS MICHELADA

$25.00

MIMOSA FLIGHT

$23.00

MIMOSA

$7.50

COFFEE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

MANGO MIMOSA

$8.50

STRAWBERRY MIMOSA

$8.50

GUAYABA MIMOSA

$8.50

MARGARITA

$10.00

ACE OF SPADES

$800.00

MOET CHANDON ROSE

$280.00

MILK

$2.00

HOUSE CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$25.00

BRUNCH KITCHEN

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$28.00

PORK BELLY BENEDICTS

$18.00

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$28.00

CHILE VERDE CHICHARRON

$18.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

PANCAKES

$10.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

COSECHA BREAKFAST

$29.00

DENVER OMELETTE

$15.00

EGG WHITE OMELETTE

$15.00

MEAT LOVERS SKILLET

$18.00

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

$18.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$18.00

LA COSECHA CLUB

$15.00

MENUDO

$14.00

BIRRIA

$14.00

HH BAR

HH CORONA CAGUAMA

$7.00

HH MICHELADA

$9.00

HH MARGARITA

$5.00

HH SHOOTER FLIGHT

$25.00

HH BEER BUCKET

$25.00

HH MODELO

$5.00

HH NEGRA M

$5.00

HH CORONA PRE

$5.00

HH 805

$5.00

HH 805 CERVEZA

$5.00

HH SAPORO

$5.00

HH 2 HEARTED ALE

$7.00

HH BUENAVEZA

$5.00

HH PACIFICO

$5.00

HH BLUE MOON

$5.00

HH SANTA MONICA

$5.00

HH KITCHEN

HH ASADA NACHOS

$10.00

HH WINGS

$10.00

HH SLIDERS

$10.00

HH QUESO FRIES

$10.00

HH STREET TACOS

$10.00

HH CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

HH PORK BELLY BITES

$10.00

HH CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$10.00

HH ASADA QUESADILLA

$10.00

HH PIZZA

$10.00

TT BAR

TT MARGARITA

$5.00

TT BEER

$4.00

TT KITCHEN

TT STREET TACOS

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4291 Maine Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

