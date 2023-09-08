Food Menu

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.59

French fries smothered in pork chili and Cheddar cheese

Carne Asada Fries

$15.69

Waffle fries with carne asada, Cheddar Jack cheese, crema, guacamole, fresh cilantro, and diced Roma tomatoes

Nachos

$15.19

Fresh corn chips with pork chili, pinto beans, ground beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Bowl of Pork Chili

$12.49

A bowl of our award-winning pork chili served with flour tortillas

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Box of Chips

$3.99

Basket Blonde Chips

$2.29

Basket Fries

$6.49

Half Basket Fries

$3.49

Queso

$4.89

Guacamole

$2.29+

Chicken Pepper Jack Rolls

$14.69

Chicken Tenders

$14.29

Salads

La Co Salad

$12.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with choice of meat. Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, flour chips, sour cream, guacamole, and choice of salsa, ranch, or house dressing

Ideal Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with choice of steamed meat, green bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes served with fresh salsa

Vegetarian and Vegan

Veggie Wrap

$13.79

Grilled onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, melted Cheddar Jack cheese, served with choice of flour or corn tortillas

Veggie Street Taco

$12.09

Three soft corn tortillas filled with veggies, crema, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh lime slices. Served with beans and rice

Veggie Chimis

$14.29

A crispy fried tortilla stuffed with veggies and topped with vegetarian red sauce, garnished with crisp iceberg lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes

Half Grilled Veggie Fajitas

$15.49

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: Half sized orders do not come on hot skillet

Full Grilled Veggie Fajitas

$18.29

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: Half sized orders do not come on hot skillet

Everyone Loves the Grill

Grillers

$13.99

Grilled onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms. Melted Cheddar Jack cheese, served with choice of flour or corn tortillas

Sante Fe Stir-Fry

$15.99

A bed of Spanish rice under a blanket of our award-winning pork chili or red sauce, topped with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese served with choice of flour or corn tortillas

Combo Melt

$17.39

Grilled chicken and steak with melted Cheddar Jack cheese and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Mexicali

$14.59

Crispy flour tortilla topped with choice of meat. Layered with rice and beans, smothered with Pepper Jack cream sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Carne Asada

$16.99

Strips of sirloin steak sautéed in our spicy red asada sauce topped with cilantro served with Cheddar Jack cheese, rice, beans, and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Pepper Jack Spring Rolls

$16.69

Fried wonton filled with diced chicken, diced jalapeños, and Monterey Jack cheese with Tapatio ranch and rice and beans

Half Chili Rellenos

$14.49

Two green chilies stuffed with Jack cheese, smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with rice and beans

Full Chili Rellenos

$17.49

Two green chilies stuffed with Jack cheese, smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with rice and beans

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.39

Chimis

Chimis

$14.79

A crispy fried tortilla stuffed with choice of meat and topped with our award-winning pork chili or vegetarian red sauce, garnished with crisp iceberg lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes

Burgers

Certified Angus Burger

$12.19

Certified Angus Cheeseburger

$13.39

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.49

Pork Chili Burger

$16.09

Enchiladas

Half Cheese Enchilada

$10.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Full Cheese Enchilada

$12.49

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Half Smothered Cheese Enchilada

$11.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Full Smothered Cheese Enchilada

$14.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Half Beef Enchilada

$11.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Full Beef Enchilada

$14.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Half Smothered Beef Enchilada

$12.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Full Smothered Beef Enchilada

$15.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Half Chicken Enchilada

$12.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Full Chicken Enchilada

$15.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Half Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Full Smothered Chicken

$16.99

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

Burritos

Half Bean Burrito

$9.79

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Bean Burrito

$11.79

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Half Smothered Bean Burrito

$11.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Smothered Bean Burrito

$13.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Half Beef Burrito

$10.89

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Beef Burrito

$12.89

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Half Smothered Beef Burrito

$12.89

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Smothered Beef Burrito

$14.89

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Half Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Half Smothered Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Smothered Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Half Steak Burrito

$13.09

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Steak Burrito

$15.09

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Half Smothered Steak Burrito

$14.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Full Smothered Steak Burrito

$16.99

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

Combination Plates

Combo 1

$18.19

Choice of cheese, beef.or chicken enchilada smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

Combo 2

$18.59

Chili relleno smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

Combo 3

$18.69

Pepper Jack spring rolls and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

Combo 4

$16.89

Burrito smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

Combo 5

$18.79

Chili Relleno and choice of cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with beans and rice

Combo 6

$18.99

Beef enchilada smothered red sauce or pork chili. Fried taco, and tostada. Served with beans and rice

Sizzling Fajitas

Half Chicken Fajita

$14.79

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Full Chicken Fajita

$18.79

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Half Steak Fajita

$14.99

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Full Steak Fajita

$18.99

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Half Combo Fajita

$15.29

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Full Combo Fajita

$19.29

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Half Shrimp Fajita

$16.99

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Full Shrimp Fajita

$21.99

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Half Surf and Turf Fajita

$15.49

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Full Surf and Turf Fajita

$19.49

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

Tacos

Half Deep Fried Tacos

$12.59

Two golden fried tacos. Served with beans and rice

Full Deep Fried Tacos

$15.99

Two golden fried tacos. Served with beans and rice

Classic Soft Shell

$14.99

Three soft flour tortillas with ground beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with beans and rice

Street Tacos

$13.79

Street tacos three soft corn tortillas filled with choice of meat, crema tomatoes, cilantro and fresh lime slices. Served with beans and rice

Indian Taco

$16.99

Indian frybread topped with refried beans, green chilies, ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, crema, diced Roma tomatoes, and a pinch of fresh chopped cilantro. Served with beans and rice

Extras

Side of Pork Chili

$4.99

4 oz

Red Chili Sauce

$4.29

Sour Cream

$0.89

Queso

$4.89

Guacamole (Copy)

$2.29+

Sweets

Churro Ice Cream

$14.99

Fried Ice Cream

$11.49

Vanilla ice cream rolled in our secret coating fried and topped with hot fudge or caramel, whipped cream, almonds, and a cherry

Half Sopapillas

$4.49

Half orders come in sets of two and full orders come in a basket of six. Dusted in powdered sugar and served with honey

Full Sopapillas

$8.99

Half orders come in sets of two and full orders come in a basket of six. Dusted in powdered sugar and served with honey

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.79

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.79

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.79

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.79

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$6.79

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.79

Kid's Taco

$6.79

Kid's Burrito

$6.79

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.79

NA Beverages

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepper

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

7-UP

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rodgers

$2.99