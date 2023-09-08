La Cocina
4110 Centennial Hills Blvd
Casper, WY 82609
Food Menu
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in pork chili and Cheddar cheese
Carne Asada Fries
Waffle fries with carne asada, Cheddar Jack cheese, crema, guacamole, fresh cilantro, and diced Roma tomatoes
Nachos
Fresh corn chips with pork chili, pinto beans, ground beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Bowl of Pork Chili
A bowl of our award-winning pork chili served with flour tortillas
Chips & Salsa
Box of Chips
Basket Blonde Chips
Basket Fries
Half Basket Fries
Queso
Guacamole
Chicken Pepper Jack Rolls
Chicken Tenders
Salads
La Co Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with choice of meat. Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, flour chips, sour cream, guacamole, and choice of salsa, ranch, or house dressing
Ideal Salad
Fresh greens topped with choice of steamed meat, green bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes served with fresh salsa
Vegetarian and Vegan
Veggie Wrap
Grilled onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, melted Cheddar Jack cheese, served with choice of flour or corn tortillas
Veggie Street Taco
Three soft corn tortillas filled with veggies, crema, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh lime slices. Served with beans and rice
Veggie Chimis
A crispy fried tortilla stuffed with veggies and topped with vegetarian red sauce, garnished with crisp iceberg lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes
Half Grilled Veggie Fajitas
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: Half sized orders do not come on hot skillet
Full Grilled Veggie Fajitas
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: Half sized orders do not come on hot skillet
Everyone Loves the Grill
Grillers
Grilled onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms. Melted Cheddar Jack cheese, served with choice of flour or corn tortillas
Sante Fe Stir-Fry
A bed of Spanish rice under a blanket of our award-winning pork chili or red sauce, topped with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese served with choice of flour or corn tortillas
Combo Melt
Grilled chicken and steak with melted Cheddar Jack cheese and choice of flour or corn tortillas
Mexicali
Crispy flour tortilla topped with choice of meat. Layered with rice and beans, smothered with Pepper Jack cream sauce, lettuce, and tomato
Carne Asada
Strips of sirloin steak sautéed in our spicy red asada sauce topped with cilantro served with Cheddar Jack cheese, rice, beans, and choice of flour or corn tortillas
Pepper Jack Spring Rolls
Fried wonton filled with diced chicken, diced jalapeños, and Monterey Jack cheese with Tapatio ranch and rice and beans
Half Chili Rellenos
Two green chilies stuffed with Jack cheese, smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with rice and beans
Full Chili Rellenos
Two green chilies stuffed with Jack cheese, smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with rice and beans
Quesadillas
Chimis
Burgers
Enchiladas
Half Cheese Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Full Cheese Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Half Smothered Cheese Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Full Smothered Cheese Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Half Beef Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Full Beef Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Half Smothered Beef Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Full Smothered Beef Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Half Chicken Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Full Chicken Enchilada
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Half Smothered Chicken
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Full Smothered Chicken
Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice
Burritos
Half Bean Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Bean Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Half Smothered Bean Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Smothered Bean Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Half Beef Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Beef Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Half Smothered Beef Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Smothered Beef Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Half Chicken Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Chicken Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Half Smothered Chicken Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Smothered Chicken Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Half Steak Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Steak Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Half Smothered Steak Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Full Smothered Steak Burrito
Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice
Combination Plates
Combo 1
Choice of cheese, beef.or chicken enchilada smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice
Combo 2
Chili relleno smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice
Combo 3
Pepper Jack spring rolls and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice
Combo 4
Burrito smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice
Combo 5
Chili Relleno and choice of cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with beans and rice
Combo 6
Beef enchilada smothered red sauce or pork chili. Fried taco, and tostada. Served with beans and rice
Sizzling Fajitas
Half Chicken Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Full Chicken Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Half Steak Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Full Steak Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Half Combo Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Full Combo Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Half Shrimp Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Full Shrimp Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Half Surf and Turf Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Full Surf and Turf Fajita
Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet
Tacos
Half Deep Fried Tacos
Two golden fried tacos. Served with beans and rice
Full Deep Fried Tacos
Two golden fried tacos. Served with beans and rice
Classic Soft Shell
Three soft flour tortillas with ground beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with beans and rice
Street Tacos
Street tacos three soft corn tortillas filled with choice of meat, crema tomatoes, cilantro and fresh lime slices. Served with beans and rice
Indian Taco
Indian frybread topped with refried beans, green chilies, ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, crema, diced Roma tomatoes, and a pinch of fresh chopped cilantro. Served with beans and rice
Extras
Sweets
Churro Ice Cream
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in our secret coating fried and topped with hot fudge or caramel, whipped cream, almonds, and a cherry
Half Sopapillas
Half orders come in sets of two and full orders come in a basket of six. Dusted in powdered sugar and served with honey
Full Sopapillas
Half orders come in sets of two and full orders come in a basket of six. Dusted in powdered sugar and served with honey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to our table! We're excited to have you here.
