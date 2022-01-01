Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abuela's

review star

No reviews yet

125 Northwest 23rd Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tamal
Ropa Vieja
Mojo Pulled Pork

60 personas

White rice/ Black Beans/ Ropa Vieja/ plantains

$690.00

Family Style Menu

Mojo Pulled Pork

$50.00

Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad

Curry Chicken Stew

$50.00

Large Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad

Ropa Vieja

$50.00

Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad

Pork and Potato Stew

$50.00

Large Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad

Vegetarian Family Style

$45.00

Large Beans/Large rice/15 plantains/15 yucas or Small Salad

Extra Special Rice (coconut/Chicken/Moro)

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Pork and Potato Stew

$11.99

Mojo Pulled Pork

$11.99

Ropa Vieja

$11.99

Curry Chicken Stew

$11.99

Vegetarian Lunch

$10.99

Sandwiches

MediaNoche

$11.99

Pan Con Lechon

$10.49

Cuban

$11.99

Cuban Gator

$11.99

Ham and Swiss

$8.50

Pan Con Ropa

$11.99

Regular Entrees

Pork and Potato Stew

$13.99

Curry Chicken Stew

$13.99

Mojo Pulled Pork

$13.99

Vegetarian Plate

$12.99

Ropa Vieja

$13.99

Sides a La Carte

Black Beans

$2.00+

Plantains

$3.00

Tostada

$1.50

Cabbage and Sunshine Salad

$3.00+

Tostada with Cheese

$2.50

Meat

$4.50+

Chicharron

$2.64

Rice and Beans

$2.00+

Yuca

$3.00

Rice (coconut/Moro/Chicken/Fried/Pork

$2.00+

Tamal

$8.00

Kids Menu

Ham and Swiss

$4.50

MediaNoche

$4.50

Kids Plate

$5.99

Shakes

Small

$3.50

Large

$4.50

Soup Type

Small Soup

$6.99

Large Soup

$11.99

Arepas

Cheese

$3.50

Pork or Ropa

$5.99

Ham

$5.64

Desserts

Flan

$2.80

Tres Leches

$2.80

Cake

$2.50

Cake and Ice Cream

$3.60

Arroz con leche

$2.80

Beer

Corona/XX Dos Equis/XXX Equis/Red Stripe/Modelo

$4.00

White Claw Cherry/ Mango

$5.00

Swamp Head

$6.00

Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Cider

Orange / Hops

$7.00

Ropa/Rice and Beans/plantains

30 Ropa/Rice and Beans/plantains

$345.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609

Directions

Gallery
Abuela's image
Abuela's image
Abuela's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Madras Cafe: Ocala - 2800 SW 24th Avenue Unit 101
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Southwest 24th Avenue Ocala, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
Bakery X - KRATE
orange starNo Reviews
5840 Grand Oro Lane Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Half Moon Seafood Co.
orange starNo Reviews
11508 North 56th Street Temple Terrace, FL 33617
View restaurantnext
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St
orange star4.6 • 67
8904 North 56th Street Temple Terrace, FL 33617
View restaurantnext
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
orange starNo Reviews
5910 North Florida Avenue Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
SteamHeat
orange starNo Reviews
1010 N Macinnes Pl Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston