La Cocina De Roberto - Food Truck 28486 Robinson Rd

review star

No reviews yet

28486 Robinson Rd

Conroe, TX 77385

Lunch

Appetizers

$12.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips with your choice of meat, topped with refried beans, asadero cheese, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

$5.00
$8.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

Mini corn tacos with your choice of meats (two meat max), a whole grilled jalapeño, cilantro, grilled onions, and a side of charro beans.

Birria

$13.00

Slow-Cooked beef in adobo, Asadero Cheese, Caldo de Birria, served with Onions and Cilantro.

$15.00

Slow-Cooked beef in adobo, Asadero Cheese, Caldo de Birria, served with Onions and Cilantro.

A la carte

$10.00

Your choice of meat with melted asadero cheese in a large flour tortilla.

$10.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, and asadero cheese.

$11.00

Fresh Telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.

$3.50

All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro.

$5.00

A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese.

Beverages

Bottled drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
