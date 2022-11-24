La Cocina De Roberto imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Latin American

La Cocina De Roberto 26817 Interstate 45

review star

No reviews yet

26817 Interstate 45

Spring, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Gorditas
Street Tacos

Tacos

Available from 11:00 Am.
Birria Tacos (3)

Birria Tacos (3)

$13.00

Slow-Cooked beef in adobo, Asadero Cheese, Caldo de Birria, served with Onions and Cilantro. Available from 11:00 Am.

Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$12.00

Birria Fries

A shareable portion of fries, topped with BIrria beef, Asadero cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and your choice of sauce.

Birria Fries

$10.00

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.00
Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$11.00
House Nachos

House Nachos

$13.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips with your choice of meat, topped with refried beans, asadero cheese, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Tequeños

Tequeños

$9.00

A stick of queso blanco wrapped in a wheat dough and deep fried

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Melted asadero cheese with your choice of chorizo, carne asada, or chicken fajita

Fried Plantains and Crema

Fried Plantains and Crema

$6.00
Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$6.00

Roberto's Specialties

Señor Gobernador

Señor Gobernador

$12.00

Flame grilled pork topped with green tomatillo salsa, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Carne Asada Don Chuy

Carne Asada Don Chuy

$18.00

Delicious grilled steak paired with (3) shrimp brochette. Served with a side of pico de gallo, rice, charro beans, and tortillas

Plato Tipico

Plato Tipico

$15.00

Juicy grilled flank steak. Served with “gallo pinto” (rice & black bean mix), a slice of queso fresco, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortillas

Yuca con Chicharron

Yuca con Chicharron

$13.00

Deep fried yuca with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and chicharrón topped with our house Mild Salsa

Flautas de Pollo Plate (3)

Flautas de Pollo Plate (3)

$12.00

Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep fried corn tortilla topped with sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice and refried beans

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.00

Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans

Pechuga a la Parilla

Pechuga a la Parilla

$12.00

Tasty marinated grilled chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Monterrey

Pechuga Monterrey

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with (3) grilled shrimp & melted asadero cheese over grilled onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, charro beans, and tortillas

Steak or Chicken a la Mexicana

Steak or Chicken a la Mexicana

$14.00

Your choice of (beef or chicken) fajita with a mix of grilled onions, jalapeños, tomato, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Fresh grilled Mahi-Mahi glazed in our special sauce topped with sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, poblano peppers, tomato, and onions served over a bed of rice

A la Carte Favorites

Tacos

Tacos

$3.00

All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro

Tostadas

Tostadas

$5.00

A flat crispy corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and sour cream

Tortas

Tortas

$11.00

Fresh telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.

Gorditas

Gorditas

$5.00

A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese

Vegetarian Torta

$11.00

Grilled portabello mushroom inside of fresh talera bread topped with creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, asadero cheese, and avocado

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.00

Your choice of meat with melted asadero cheese in a large flour tortilla

Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, and asadero cheese

Super Texas Burrito

Super Texas Burrito

$13.00

An extra-large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, and cheese

Taco Plates

Crispy Taco Dinner (3)

Crispy Taco Dinner (3)

$13.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans

Tacos Al Carbón (2)

Tacos Al Carbón (2)

$13.00

Your choice of beef or chicken fajita tacos. Served with a side of pico de gallo, chile con queso, rice, and charro beans

Baja Fish Tacos (3)

Baja Fish Tacos (3)

$14.00

Fresh tilapia (grilled or fried) topped with shredded red cabbage, chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and charro beans

Tacos de Camarón (3)

Tacos de Camarón (3)

$14.00

Fresh grilled shrimp mixed with bacon, onions, tomatoes, and poblano pepper and topped with asadero cheese and avocado. Served with rice and charro beans

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.00

Five mini corn tacos with your choice of meats (two meat max), a whole grilled jalapeño, cilantro, grilled onions, and a side of charro beans

Soups and Salads

Margarita Fajita Salad

Margarita Fajita Salad

$11.00

Baby spring mix & iceberg lettuce with your choice of fajita meat (beef or chicken) topped with avocado, tomato, and asadero cheese. Served with your choice of dressing: house cilantro-lime or ranch.

Fajita Burrito Bowl

Fajita Burrito Bowl

$11.00

A delicious balance of fajita meat (chicken or beef) across a bed of rice, topped with black beans, grilled onions and bell peppers, lettuce, asadero cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado, and pico de gallo

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$14.00

Beef and vegetable soup served with rice and tortillas

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$8.00

All plates come with a soft drink or agua fresca, and your choice of rice and beans or French fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

All plates come with a soft drink or agua fresca, and your choice of rice and beans or French fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$8.00

All plates come with a soft drink or agua fresca, and your choice of rice and beans or French fries.

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$8.00

All plates come with a soft drink or agua fresca, and your choice of rice and beans or French fries.

Sides

Guacamole

$5.50+

Chile con Queso

$3.00+

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

A homemade custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce

Pastel de Elote

$7.00

Claudia Cake

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Lava de Chocolate. New!!

$7.00

Salsa / Utensils

Mild Sauce ($)

$2.00+

Jalapeño ($)

$2.00+

Habanero ($)

$7.00+

Ranchera Salsa

$2.00+

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00+

NO Salsa

NO Utensils

Limones

Meat by Pound

1 lb of Grilled Chicken

$16.00

1 lb of Carnitas

$16.00

1 lb of Barbacoa

$20.00

1 lb of Al Pastor

$16.00

1 lb of Ground Beef

$16.00

1 lb of Shredded Chicken

$16.00

1 lb of Fajitas de Pollo

$17.00

Family Pack

Family Pack (4 people)

$50.00

• Half Chicken Fajitas • Half Beef Fajitas • Tortillas • Rice (16oz) • Refried Beans (16oz) • Chile con Queso (8oz) • Pico de Gallo (8oz) • Large Bag of Chips • Salsas

Family Pack (8 people)

$95.00

• Half Chicken Fajitas • Half Beef Fajitas • Tortillas • Rice (32 Oz) • Refried Beans (32 Oz) • Chile con Queso (16 Oz) • Pico de Gallo (16 Oz) • 2 Large Bag of Chips • Salsas

Soft Drinks

Water

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sabor

$1.00

Soda

$3.00

Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00

Colombian Coffee

$3.00

Mexican Sodas

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolates

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Tamarindo

Out of stock

Horchata

Jamaica

Limonada

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Made with Love!

Location

26817 Interstate 45, Spring, TX 77380

Directions

Gallery
La Cocina De Roberto image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baja Cantina & Fiesta - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160 THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse - Woodlands
orange star4.5 • 758
1400 Research Forest Dr Shenandoah, TX 77381
View restaurantnext
La Cocina de Roberto - 3126 Sawdust Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,163
3126 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - CityPlace
orange starNo Reviews
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150 Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6777 Woodlands Parkway The Woodlands, TX 77382
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
11133 I-45 South Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spring

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
b.good - Spring TX
orange star4.6 • 1,404
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston