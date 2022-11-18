Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Cocina del Abuelo - Allentown

621 Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18103

Desayunos/Breakfast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, onions, tomato, jalapeños , and bacon with a side of pico de gallo and jalapeño crema

Buenos Dias Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with tomato, onions, sweet plantains, beans, jalapeños, and crema

Chilaquiles

$11.50

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in a spicy green sauce topped off with beans, cotija cheese, and crema

Desayuno Tipico

$12.50

2 eggs any style served it's black beans, sweet plantains, queso fresco, crema, and choice of tortilla or bread

GIO'S SLAM JAM

$12.50

2 cheesy eggs scrambled with weenie and bacon, with refried beans on Texas toast and a side of homefries

Huevos Divorciados

$12.50

2 eggs any style topped with red and green sauce served with beans, sweet plantains, crema, queso fresco and a side of homefries

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

2 eggs and style served on a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, ranchero sauce, queso fresco with a side of homefries

Mexican Veggie Omelet

$11.50

Omelet with onions, jalapeños, corn, black beans, tomatoes, topped with cilantro and avocado with a side of homefries

Pambazo Torta

$10.50

Chorizo and potato Torta soaked in red sauce served with lettuce, crema, queso fresco, and avocado

Grandpa's Tacos Combo

$15.99

Breakfast Tacos

$12.95Out of stock

Breakfast Toast

Avocado Pepitas Toast

$9.50

Avocado topped with pumpkin seeds, queso fresco, corn, onions, and cilantro

El Relajo de la Mañana Toast

$10.50

Chorizo, bacon, roasted pork and scrambled eggs, with pico de gallo, corn, and queso fresco

Señora Lubi's Toast

$10.00

Refried bean, sweet plantains, topped with crema,cotija cheese, and a side of salsa

Pancakes/French Toast

Churro French Style (Short)

$9.50

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

Churro French Style (Full)

$12.50

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

French Toast (Short)

$8.00

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

French Toast (Full)

$10.00

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

Nutella French Style (Short)

$10.50

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

Nutella French Style (Full)

$12.50

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

Pancakes (Short)

$7.50

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

Pancakes (Full)

$9.50

Comes with powder sugar and a side of syrup

Grandpa's Tacos

Homestyle Tacos

$10.50

Served with onions, cilantro, lime, and radish

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Walking Taco

$7.00

Burrito/Bowls

Burrito

Choice of meat served with rice, choice of beans, lettuce, plantains,corn salsita, queso fresco, and crema

Burrito Bowl

Choice of meat served with rice, choice of beans, lettuce, plantains,corn salsita, queso fresco, and crema

El Charlatan "Diamondboyluis"

$20.95

Salmon and shrimp burrito stuffed with veggies, corn salsita, sweet plantains, crema, queso fresco,lettuce, and jalapeño

El Cagueño de VJ

$19.95

Pork and chorizo burrito stuffed with rice, charito beans, jalapeños cheese sauce, lettuce, corn salsita, and crema

Tostadas & Tortas

Tostadas

Topped with lettuce, tomato,crema, and queso fresco

Tortas

Soft bread with mayo, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, and queso fresco

La Torta del Chavo del Ocho

$12.00

Ham, hotdog,lettuce,refried beans,queso fresco,onions, mayo, tomato, and jalapeños

Chicharron Preparado

Chicharron Preparado

$10.00

Large flour chicharron with mayo spread topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, cotija cheese,tajin, and valentinahot sauce

Nachos & Quesadillas

Nachos

$8.00

Comes with Jalapeños, pico de gallo, and our homemade Jalapeño cheese sauce

Quesadilla

Served with pico de gallo

Quesa Birria

$18.00

Antojitos/Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Charito Beans

$6.00

Pinto bean stew with bacon, pork, chorizo, and hotgog

Cheese Dip & Chips

$7.00

Chicharines

$3.00

Corn in a Cup ~ Esquites

$6.50

Flamin Cheetos

$1.50

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Homefries

$3.50

Mango Preparado

$8.50

Mangonada

$10.50

Pepinos Preparados

$7.50

Rice

$2.50

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.75

Sweet Plantains

$5.50

Walking Taco

$8.50

Lettuce, queso fresco, jalapeño cheese sauce, tomatoes, and crema

Yuca Fries

$4.50

Chips And Pico De Gallo

$8.50

Refried Beans

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Tortillas (4)

$1.50

Sweets

Churros

$7.00

Gelatinas

$3.00

Grandpa's Flan

$5.00

Mexican Rainbow Cake

$5.00

Tres Leches

$5.00

Chocoflan

$5.00

Sides of

Side Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Cajeta

$0.50

Side of Regular Crema

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$4.50

Side of Jalapeño lime crema

$0.50

Side of Nutella

$0.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side of Red Salsa

$0.50

Side of Green Salsa

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno Nacho Cheese

$4.00

Side Of Pork

$5.00

Regular Sourcream

Side Of Queso Fresco

$0.50

Tortillas (4)

$1.50

Side Of Tortillas (2)

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Drinks

Agua Del Dia

$4.00

Limonada de Fresa

$4.00

Limonada de Mango

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Jarritos

$2.75

Tamarindo

$4.00

Snapple

$2.75

Mexican Jumex

$2.00

Soda can

$1.50

Chocolate Caliente del Abuelo

$5.00

Soda Familiares (1.5L)

$3.75

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water Bottles

$1.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.75

Cococut Water

$2.75

Catering

$160.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our authentic Mexican food!

Website

Location

621 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Directions

