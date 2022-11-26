- Home
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant Acworth
724 Reviews
$
1727 MARS HILL ROAD
Acworth, GA 30101
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
8-Layer-Dip
Large bowl with layers of chorizo, ground beef, charro beans, cheese dip, shredded cheese, pico, guacamole and sour cream.
La Cocina Dip
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp in a bowl, covered with cheese dip and served with pico and tortillas.
Cheese Dip
Classic, creamy cheese dip. Add beef, chicken, bean, spinach or chorizo for an additional charge.
Fresh Guacamole
The freshest ingredients perfectly mixed with avocado, mortar and pestle style, right in front of you.
Taquitos
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef brisket. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guac, pico and tomatillo salsa
Chicken Wings
Ten perfectly cooked wings covered in your choice of our home-made Lemon Pepper, Sweet, Mild or Hot sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese, and celery.
Coconut Shrimp
Large shrimp breaded with coconut and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Served with our signature mango salsa.
Camaron Envuelto
Large shrimp wrapped in bacon and cheese. Deep-fried to perfection and served with your choice of mango salsa or chipotle cream sauce. (Available in half order) Bob’s Favorite!
Chargrilled Shrimp
12 large shrimp char-grilled to perfection and served with our delectable guava sauce.
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip.
Beans Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip and beans
Chicken Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip and shredder chicken.
Beef Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip and ground beef.
Beef/Bean Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip ground beef and refried beans.
Chicken/Bean Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip, shredder chicken and beans
Nachos Supreme
Bed of tortilla chips covered with beans, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and tomato.
Fajita Nacho Grilled Chicken
Bed of tortilla chips with grilled chicken covered with cheese dip, grilled onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.
Fajita Nachos steak
Bed of tortilla chips with grilled Steak covered with cheese dip, grilled onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.
Fajita Nachos shrimp
Bed of tortilla chips with grilled Shrimp covered with cheese dip, grilled onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.
Fajita Nachos Cocina
Bed of tortilla chips with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp covered with cheese dip, grilled onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.
Santa Fe Nachos
Three large crispy corn tortillas layered with beans, grilled chicken or steak and melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and jalapeños.
Nachos Rancheros
Bed of tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, black beans, chorizo, white and yellow shredded cheese. Topped with guac, sour cream and pico.
Kill-It-Skillet
Bed of tortilla chips piled with choice of meat, scallions, tomato, black olives, black beans and fresh jalapeños. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream and guac.
A-La-Carte
O/Tacos (3)
Crispy corn or soft flour tortilla, filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce and cheese.
O/Enchiladas (3)
Corn tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese.
O/Burritos (2)
Big flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with burrito sauce and melted shredded cheese.
O/Tamales (3)
Masa (corn dough) filled with choice of beef brisket or shredded chicken, a steamed in corn husk.
O/Tostadas (2)
Crispy corn tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
O/Chalupas (2)
Crispy flat tortilla topped with beans, lettuce and guacamole.
O/Mulitas (2)
Grilled corn tortilla layered with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, salsa verde, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and a slice of avocado. Topped with a second grilled tortilla
O/Chile Rellenos (2)
Section of green pepper topped with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and melted shredded cheese.
1-Chile Poblano
O/Tortillas
Flour or Corn
1-Taco
1-Enchilada
1-Burrito
1-Chile Relleno
1-Chile con Queso
1-Poblano
1-Tamal
1-Tostada
1-Chalupa
1-Tostaguac
1-Mulita
Salads
Ranch Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, red onions, corn, bacon, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, and corn tortilla strips.
La Cocina Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, green olives, banana pepper, and avocado slices.
House Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, spinach, onions and tomato.
Steamed Veggie Salad
Steamed zucchini, squash and broccoli accompanied by grilled onions and peppers and sautéed mushrooms.
Taco Salad
Large crispy taco shell layered with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese dip and topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.
Fajita Salad
Large crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.
Cali Chicken Salad
Bed of spinach and spring mix topped with grilled chicken, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, strawberries and feta cheese.
Vegetarian
Veggie Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips topped with refried beans, grilled onions peppers, mushrooms, and cheese dip.
Veggie Quesadilla
Big flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach and tomato. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Grilled onions, peppers, tomato, mushrooms and spinach wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico.
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers, tomato, spinach and mushrooms served on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Veggie Fajita Bowl
Giant crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice, black beans, mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, peppers, roasted corn and lettuce. Served with sour cream, guac and pico.
Combinations
Classic Combo
Select any 2 items from: taco, burrito, enchilada, tostada, chile relleno, tamale, chalupa. Served with rice & beans Substitute Charro Beans for an extra charge. Substitute rice or beans for any item for an extra charge.
Super Combo
Taco, tamale, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, rice and refried beans.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesa
Crisp flour tortilla filling with melted cheese inside a slightly. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Beef Quesa
Crisp flour tortilla filling with melted cheese and beef inside a slightly. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Chicken Quesa
Crisp flour tortilla filling with melted cheese and shedder chicken inside a slightly. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Chorizo Quesa
Crisp flour tortilla filling with melted cheese and chorizo inside a slightly. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Fajita Quesa
Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Rosarito's Quesa
Grilled chicken or steak and melted white & yellow cheeses sandwiched into two soft flour tortillas and cut into triangles. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac pico and jalapeño.
Bean Quesa
Crisp flour tortilla filling with melted cheese and beans inside a slightly. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Spinach Quesa
Crisp flour tortilla filling with melted cheese inside and spinach a slightly. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Mushroom Quesa
Crisp flour tortilla filling with melted cheese and mushrooms inside a slightly. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.
Chicken
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.
Pollo Ranchero
Char grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese and our special Ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chilaquiles
* (Top with 2 fried eggs* for $3) Corn tortilla casserole cooked with seasoned chicken, cheese, our delicious sauce and garnished with chopped onions on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a big flour tortilla. Served with French fries.
Fajitas
Faj-Chicken x 1
Grilled chicken served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Steak x 1
Grilled steak served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Shrimp x 1
Grilled Shrimp served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Cocina x 1
Grilled chicken, steak and Shrimp served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Tijuana x 1
Chicken or steak grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling skillet. Topped with chorizo, mushrooms and chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Chicken x 2
Grilled chicken served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Steak x 2
Grilled steak served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Shrimp x 2
Grilled Shrimp served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Cocina x 2
Grilled chicken, steak and Shrimp served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Faj-Tijuana x 2
Chicken or steak grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling skillet. Topped with chorizo, mushrooms and chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Fajita Bowl
Giant crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice, black beans, choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, roasted corn and lettuce. Served with sour cream, guac and pico.
Tradicionales
Mexi-Pizza
Crispy flour tortilla sliced and topped with mexican beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeño.
Benitez Pizza
Flat Bread layered with refried beans, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted onions, bell peppers, jalapeño and banana pepper. Topped with melted shredded cheese and chives.
Chimichanga
Shredded chicken or beef brisket and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla, deep fried and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guac and tomato.
Stuffed Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with beef brisket or cheese, battered, fried, and covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.
Plato Loco
Bed of mexican rice topped with your choice of grilled meat, and covered with cheese dip.
Flautas
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef brisket. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream,guac, & pico.
Carlito's Pizza
Extra large crispy tortilla layered with beans, grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, grilled pepper, jalapeño, mushrooms and melted cheese.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas la Cocina
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, each covered with salsa verde, cheese dip, and ranchero sauce. Topped with fresh onions, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Enchiladas de Cerdo
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded pork and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guac & tomato.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three corn tortillas filled with beef brisket and covered with our ranchero salsa and melted shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with salsa verde and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Enchiladas Supremas
1 beef, 1 bean and 1 cheese enchiladas, covered with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.
Enchiladas de Camaròn
Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese and fresh onion, topped with salsa verde and melted white and yellow cheese. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
Burritos
Burrito al Pastor
Large flour tortilla filled with steak, chorizo, pineapple, grilled onions and peppers and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, charro beans, avocado and red onion.
Burrito Supreme
Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Covered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.
Steak Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, charro beans, guac and pico.
Burrito Loco
Extra large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, refried beans, pico and either hot or mild salsa. Topped with sour cream and avocado.
Burrito la Cocina
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.
Burrito del Mar
Large flour tortilla filled with tilapia, shrimp, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with salsa verde and melted white and yellow cheeses. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and tomato.
Burrito de Cerdo
Large flour tortilla filled with shredded pork and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans, guac and tomato.
Burrito Mexicano
Seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef burrito covered with cheese dip served with rice and beans.
Steak & Pork
Arrachera Steak
Perfectly tender skirt steak served with rice, charro beans, cambray onions, fried plantains, a Chile toreado, avocado and tortillas.
Steak a la Tampiqueña
Thinly sliced char-grilled steak, served with a shredded cheese enchilada, charro beans, rice, guac and pico.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced steak perfectly grilled, sizzling over a bed of grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.
Carnitas
Large tender pieces of pork sirloin, served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico, tomatillo salsa and tortillas.
Tierra y Mar
Mexican surf & turf! Delectable skirt steak grilled with shrimp and covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac and pico.
Steak Ranchero
Perfectly grilled skirt steak, covered with our house Ranchero salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico.
Soups
Pinto Bean Soup - Bowl
Pinto beans cooked with chorizo (Mexican sausage), bacon, pico de gallo served in a soup.
Pinto Bean Soup - Cup
Pinto beans cooked with chorizo (Mexican sausage), bacon, pico de gallo served in a soup.
Chicken Soup- Bowl
Shredded seasoned chicken in a rich broth.
Chicken Soup - Cup
Shredded seasoned chicken in a rich broth.
Shrimp Soup
Delicious shrimp cooked in our home-made sauce with Mexican rice, mushrooms, spinach, corn tortilla strips and slices of avocado.
Sopa Camaron y Tilapia
Shrimp and tilapia cooked in our homemade spicy broth with rice, mushrooms, spinach, pico de gallo and tortilla strip and avocado slice on top.
Tacos
Fish & Shrimp Tacos
Mixed fried fish and shrimp, topped with cilantro, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese. Drizzled with aioli lime sauce. Served with rice & black beans.
Street Tacos
Four tacos with your choice of meat served in your preferred style American (lettuce + cheese) or Mexican (fresh red onion + cilantro). steak grilled chicken barbacoa carnitas
Fish Tacos
Grilled tilapia, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and tomatillo salsa
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer-battered tilapia topped with red and green cabbage, red onion, shredded cheese and chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Beer-battered tilapia topped with red and green cabbage, red onion, shredded cheese and chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice.
Tacos al Carbòn
Marinated strips of char-grilled steak or chicken. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guac.
Tacos al Pastor
Grilled steak, chorizo, pineapple, fresh onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, lettuce and pico.
Tacos de Carnitas
Shredded pork, fresh cilantro and grilled onions. Served with rice, charro beans and tomatillo salsa.
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Spicy chipotle shrimp, bacon, grilled onion, topped with cilantro. Served with black beans and Mexican coleslaw.
Fried Chicken Tacos
Breaded chicken, chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and Mexican coleslaw.
Seafood
Cancun Salmon
Deliciously flaky salmon fillet, cooked with lemon, garlic and oregano. Served with rosemary fried potatoes and a side of sautéed spinach, red cabbage, red onions and asparagus.
Shrimp Cocktail
12 delicious shrimp in our signature Acapulco cocktail sauce, mixed with pico and avocado. Served with lime and saltine crackers.
Tilapia y Camaron
Grilled tilapia topped with sautéed shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, grilled asparagus, and steamed veggies.
Camarones a la Diabla
Twelve delicious shrimp perfectly cooked in our spicy diablo salsa with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice,beans, lettuce, guac, pico and tortillas.
Mango Salmon
Succulent salmon fillet, grilled to order. Served with grilled asparagus, steamed vegetables and your choice of rice or mashed potatoes.
Sides
1-Chimichanga
Cilantro
Coleslaw
Guacamole Salad
O/ Black Beans
O/ Charro Beans
O/ Corn
O/ Eggs
O/Avocado
O/Chiles Toreados
O/Chorizo
O/Diced Onion
O/Diced Tomato
O/French Fries
O/Grilled Chicken
O/Grilled Onions
O/Grilled Onions + Peppers
O/Grilled Peppers
O/Ground Beef
O/Jalapeño
O/Lettuce
O/Mexican Rice
O/Pico de Gallo
O/Refried Beans
O/Sautéed Mushrooms
O/Shredded Beef
O/Shredded Cheese
O/Shredded Chicken
O/Shredded Pork
O/Shrimp
O/Sour Cream
O/Steak
Rice + Refried Beans
Spinach
Steamed Veggies
Supremito
Sweet Plaintains
Extras
Kids
Niño Numero 1
Rice, beans and Taco
Niño Numero 2
rice, beans and burrito
Niño Numero 3
rice, beans and enchilada
Jr. Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla with cheese
Jr. Nachos
Hot Dog
Chezburger + Fries
Mini Pizza
fried flour tortilla with beans and cheese
Pollo con Papas
Steak con Papas
steak and french fries
Camaron & Broccoli
shrimp with Broccoli
Nino Loquito
bed of rice with your choice of protein and cheese dip
Grielled Chicken+Broccoli
Grielled Chicken+Broccoli
Chips & Salsas
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1727 MARS HILL ROAD, Acworth, GA 30101