Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Cocina Mexican Restaurant Dallas

887 Reviews

$

457 Nathan Dean Boulevard

Suite 116

Dallas, GA 30132

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.25
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.25
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.25
Water

Water

Club Soda

Club Soda

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.25
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.25
Milk

Milk

$3.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25
Smoothie

Smoothie

$3.25
Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

AGUAS FRESCAS

Fresa / Strawberry

$3.75+

Pina / Pineapple

$3.75+

Sandia / Watermelon

$3.75+

Tamarindo / Tamarind

$3.75+

Horchata / Cinnamon Rice Milk

$3.75+

Mango / Mango

$3.75+

Durazno / Peach

$3.75+

Mora / Blackberry

$3.75+

Maracuya / Passion Fruit

$3.75+

Melon / Melon

$3.75+

Guayaba / Guava

$3.75+

Brunch Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$7.00

Peach Mimosa

$7.50

Raspberry Mimosa

$7.50

Water Melon Mimosa

$7.50

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Fall Drink

Spiced Apple

$13.00

Pumpkin Spice

$11.00

Apple Cider

$10.00

Charlotte's Web

$13.00

Black Magic Mule

$13.00

Starters

8-Layer Dip

8-Layer Dip

$11.00

Large bowl with layers of chorizo, ground beef, charro beans, cheese dip, shredded cheese, pico, guacamole and sour cream.

La Cocina Dip

La Cocina Dip

$12.75

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp in a bowl, covered with cheese dip and served with pico and tortillas.

Cheese Dip

$6.00+

Classic, creamy cheese dip. Add beef, chicken, bean, spinach or chorizo for an additional charge.

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$8.25+

The freshest ingredients perfectly mixed with avocado, mortar and pestle style, right in front of you.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$12.00

Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef brisket. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guac, pico and tomatillo salsa.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.50

Ten perfectly cooked wings covered in your choice of our home-made Lemon Pepper, Sweet, Mild or Hot sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese, and celery.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00+

Large shrimp breaded with coconut and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Served with our signature mango salsa.

Camaron Envuelto

Camaron Envuelto

$9.00+

Large shrimp wrapped in bacon and cheese. Deep-fried to perfection and served with your choice of mango salsa or chipotle cream sauce. (Available in half order) Bob’s Favorite!

Chargrilled Shrimp

Chargrilled Shrimp

$13.00

12 large shrimp char-grilled to perfection and served with our delectable guava sauce.

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$6.75+

Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip.

Bean Nachos

$8.50+

Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip and refried beans.

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$9.45+

Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip ad ground beef.

Beef/Bean Nachos

$9.45+

Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip, ground beef and beans.

Chicken/Bean Nachos

$9.45+

Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip, ground beef and shredder chicken.

Chicken Nachos

$9.45+

Bed of tortilla chips covered with our creamy cheese dip and shredder chicken.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$10.99+

Bed of tortilla chips covered with beans, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and tomato.

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$14.50

Bed of tortilla chips covered with grilled onions and peppers, your choice of meat and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.

Santa Fe Nachos

Santa Fe Nachos

$14.00

Three large crispy corn tortillas layered with beans, grilled chicken or steak and melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and jalapeños.

Nachos Rancheros

Nachos Rancheros

$14.00

Bed of tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, black beans, chorizo, white and yellow shredded cheese. Topped with guac, sour cream and pico.

Kill-It-Skillet

Kill-It-Skillet

$14.00

Bed of tortilla chips piled with choice of meat, scallions, tomato, black olives, black beans and fresh jalapeños. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream and guac.

A-La-Carte

O/Tacos (3)

O/Tacos (3)

$7.99

Crispy corn or soft flour tortilla, filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce and cheese.

O/Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Corn tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese.

O/Burritos (2)

$9.50

Big flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with burrito sauce and melted shredded cheese.

O/Tamales (3)

$9.50

Masa (corn dough) filled with choice of beef brisket or shredded chicken, a steamed in corn husk.

O/Tostadas (2)

$6.50

Crispy corn tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

O/Chalupas (2)

$7.25

Crispy flat tortilla topped with beans, lettuce and guacamole.

O/Mulitas (2)

$7.99

Grilled corn tortilla layered with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, salsa verde, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and a slice of avocado. Topped with a second grilled tortilla.

O/Chile Rellenos (2)

$5.25

Section of green pepper topped with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and melted shredded cheese.

O/Tortillas

$2.99

Flour or Corn

1-Taco

$3.00

Crispy corn or soft flour tortilla, filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce and cheese.

1-Enchilada

$3.25

Corn tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese.

1-Burrito

$5.25

Big flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with burrito sauce and melted shredded cheese.

1-Chile Relleno

$3.00

Section of green pepper topped with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and melted shredded cheese.

1-Poblano

$5.50

Poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, or shredded beef, deep fried and topped with ranchero sauce.

1-Tamal

$4.50

Masa (corn dough) filled with choice of beef brisket or shredded chicken, a steamed in corn husk.

1-Tostada

$3.50

Crispy corn tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

1-Chalupa

$3.75

Crispy flat tortilla topped with beans, lettuce and guacamole.

1-Mulita

$4.25

Crispy flat tortilla topped with beans, lettuce and guacamole.

Salads

Ranch Avocado Salad

Ranch Avocado Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, red onions, corn, bacon, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, and corn tortilla strips.

La Cocina Salad

La Cocina Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, green olives, banana pepper, and avocado slices.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.25

Mixed greens, avocado, spinach, onions and tomato.

Steamed Veggie Salad

Steamed Veggie Salad

$9.00

Steamed zucchini, squash and broccoli accompanied by grilled onions and peppers and sautéed mushrooms.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Large crispy taco shell layered with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese dip and topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$12.75

Large crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.

Cali Chicken Salad

Cali Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Bed of spinach and spring mix topped with grilled chicken, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, strawberries and feta cheese.

Vegetarian

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$11.50

Bed of tortilla chips topped with refried beans, grilled onions peppers, mushrooms, and cheese dip.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.50

Big flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach and tomato. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.50

Grilled onions, peppers, tomato, mushrooms and spinach wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico.

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99+

Grilled onions and peppers, tomato, spinach and mushrooms served on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Veggie Fajita Bowl

Veggie Fajita Bowl

$13.00

Giant crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice, black beans, mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, peppers, roasted corn and lettuce. Served with sour cream, guac and pico.

Combinations

Classic Combo

$11.99

Select any 2 items from: taco, burrito, enchilada, tostada, chile relleno, tamale, chalupa. Served with rice & beans Substitute Charro Beans for an extra charge. Substitute rice or beans for any item for an extra charge.

Super Combo

$15.50

taco, enchilada, tostada, chile relleno, tamale, chalupa. Served with rice & beans Substitute Charro Beans for an extra charge. Substitute rice or beans for any item for an extra charge.

Quesadillas

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.

Cheese Quesa

$7.50

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese.

Beef Quesa

$10.50

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese and ground beef.

Chicken Quesa

$10.50

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese and shredder chicken.

Chorizo Quesa

$11.00

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese and chorizo.

Fajita Quesa

Fajita Quesa

$13.99

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese, with grilled onions, grilled peppers and grilled peppers.

Rosarito's Quesa

Rosarito's Quesa

$15.00

Grilled chicken or steak and melted white & yellow cheeses sandwiched into two soft flour tortillas and cut into triangles. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac pico and jalapeño.

Bean Quesa

$8.50

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese, refried beans.

Spinach Quesa

$8.50

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese, and spinach.

Mushroom Quesa

$9.00

Your choice of filling with melted cheese inside a slightly crisp flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & shredded cheese and mushrooms.

Chicken

Chori-Pollo

Chori-Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.

Pollo Ranchero

Pollo Ranchero

$14.50

Char grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese and our special Ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Corn tortilla casserole cooked with seasoned chicken, cheese, our delicious sauce and garnished with chopped onions on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a big flour tortilla. Served with French fries.

Fajitas

Faj-Chicken x 1

Faj-Chicken x 1

$16.50

Served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and grilled chicken. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Steak x 1

$24.50

Served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and grilled steak. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Shrimp x 1

$18.99

Choice of meat served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Cocina x 1

Faj-Cocina x 1

$26.99

Served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and grilled chicken, steak ad shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Tijuana x 1

Faj-Tijuana x 1

$16.50

Chicken or steak grilled with onions ons and peppers and served on a sizzling skillet. Topped with chorizo, mushrooms and chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Chicken x 2

Faj-Chicken x 2

$28.00

Served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and grilled chicken. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Steak x 2

$44.00

Served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and grilled steak. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Shrimp x 2

$32.98

Choice of meat served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Cocina x 2

Faj-Cocina x 2

$48.98

Served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and grilled chicken, steak ad shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Faj-Tijuana x 2

Faj-Tijuana x 2

$30.00

Chicken or steak grilled with onions ons and peppers and served on a sizzling skillet. Topped with chorizo, mushrooms and chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$14.25

Choice of meat: grilled chicken, steak or shrimp. Giant crispy tortilla bowl filled with rice, black beans, choice of meat, grilled onions, peppers, roasted corn and lettuce. Served with sour cream, guac and pico.

Tradicionales

Mexi-Pizza

Mexi-Pizza

$10.99

Choice meat: Ground beef, shredded chicken, pork. Crispy flour tortilla sliced and topped with mexican beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeño.

Benitez Pizza

Benitez Pizza

$14.00

Extra large crispy tortilla layered with refried beans, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted onions, bell peppers, jalapeño and banana pepper. Topped with melted shredded cheese and chives.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.75

Shredded chicken or beef brisket and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla, deep fried and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guac and tomato.

Stuffed Chiles Poblanos

Stuffed Chiles Poblanos

$17.75

Two poblano peppers stuffed with beef brisket or cheese, battered, fried, and covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.

Plato Loco

Plato Loco

$12.00

Bed of mexican rice topped with your choice of grilled meat, and covered with cheese dip.

Flautas

Flautas

$12.75

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef brisket. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream,guac, & pico.

Carlito's Pizza

Carlito's Pizza

$14.00

Extra large crispy tortilla layered with beans, grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, grilled pepper, jalapeño, mushrooms and melted cheese.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas la Cocina

Enchiladas la Cocina

$17.50

Three corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, each covered with salsa verde, cheese dip, and ranchero sauce. Topped with fresh onions, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Enchiladas de Cerdo

Enchiladas de Cerdo

$13.75

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded pork and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guac & tomato.

Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with beef brisket and covered with our ranchero salsa and melted shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with salsa verde and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.50

1 beef, 1 bean and 1 cheese enchiladas, covered with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.

Enchiladas de Camarón

Enchiladas de Camarón

$15.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese and fresh onion, topped with salsa verde and melted white and yellow cheese. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.

Burritos

Burrito al Pastor

Burrito al Pastor

$16.50

Large flour tortilla filled with steak, chorizo, pineapple, grilled onions and peppers and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, charro beans, avocado and red onion.

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$10.75

Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Covered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$15.50

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, charro beans, guac and pico.

Burrito Loco

Burrito Loco

$13.99

Extra large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, refried beans, pico and either hot or mild salsa. Topped with sour cream and avocado.

Burrito la Cocina

Burrito la Cocina

$19.00

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac and pico.

Burrito del Mar

Burrito del Mar

$15.99

Large flour tortilla filled with tilapia, shrimp, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with salsa verde and melted white and yellow cheeses. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and tomato.

Burrito de Cerdo

Burrito de Cerdo

$13.75

Large flour tortilla filled with shredded pork and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans, guac and tomato.

Burrito Mexicano

Burrito Mexicano

$11.99

Seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef burrito covered with cheese dip served with rice and beans.

Steak & Pork

Arrachera Steak

Arrachera Steak

$30.00

Perfectly tender skirt steak served with rice, charro beans, cambray onions, fried plantains, a chile toreado, avocado and tortillas.

Steak a la Tampiqueña

Steak a la Tampiqueña

$22.25

Thinly sliced char-grilled steak, served with a shredded cheese enchilada, charro beans, rice, guac and pico.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$24.75

Thinly sliced steak perfectly grilled, sizzling over a bed of grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico and tortillas.

Tierra y Mar

Tierra y Mar

$27.00

Mexican surf & turf! Delectable skirt steak grilled with shrimp and covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac and pico.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$16.50

Large tender pieces of pork sirloin, served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico, tomatillo salsa and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$23.00

Perfectly grilled skirt steak, covered with our house Ranchero salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico.

Soups

Chicken Soup - Cup

Chicken Soup - Cup

$4.25

Shredded seasoned chicken in a rich broth.

Chicken Soup - Bowl

Chicken Soup - Bowl

$8.50

Shredded seasoned chicken in a rich broth.

Charro Bean Soup - Cup

Charro Bean Soup - Cup

$4.25

Pinto beans cooked with chorizo (Mexican sausage), bacon, pico de gallo served in a soup.

Charro Bean Soup - Bowl

$8.50

Pinto beans cooked with chorizo (Mexican sausage), bacon, pico de gallo served in a soup.

Shrimp Soup

Shrimp Soup

$11.75

Delicious shrimp cooked in our home-made sauce with Mexican rice, mushrooms, spinach, corn tortilla strips and slices of avocado.

Shrimp Soup And Tilapia

Shrimp Soup And Tilapia

$14.00

Shrimp and tilapia cooked in our homemade spicy broth with rice, mushrooms, spinach, pico de gallo and tortilla strip and avocado slice on top.

Tacos

Fish & Shrimp Fried Tacos

Fish & Shrimp Fried Tacos

$17.00

Mixed fried fish and shrimp, topped with cilantro, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese. Drizzled with aioli lime sauce. Served with rice & black beans.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$18.25

Four tacos with your choice of meat served in your preferred style American (lettuce + cheese) or Mexican (fresh red onion + cilantro). steak grilled chicken barbacoa carnitas

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled tilapia, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and tomatillo salsa

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.50

Beer-battered tilapia topped with red and green cabbage, red onion, shredded cheese and chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice.

Tacos de Carne Asada

Tacos de Carne Asada

$16.00

Grilled steak cooked with pico de gallo and our special sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, sour cream and guac.

Tacos al Carbón

Tacos al Carbón

$14.00

Marinated strips of char-grilled steak or chicken. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guac.

Tacos al Pastor

Tacos al Pastor

$19.00

Grilled steak, chorizo, pineapple, fresh onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, lettuce and pico.

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$14.00

Shredded pork, fresh cilantro and grilled onions. Served with rice, charro beans and tomatillo salsa.

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$17.75

Spicy chipotle shrimp, bacon, grilled onion, topped with cilantro. Served with black beans and Mexican coleslaw.

Fried Chicken Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

$14.50

Breaded chicken, chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and Mexican coleslaw.

Seafood

Cancun Salmon

Cancun Salmon

$22.50

Deliciously flaky salmon fillet, cooked with lemon, garlic and oregano. Served with rosemary fried potatoes and a side of sautéed spinach, red cabbage, red onions and asparagus.

Tilapia y Camaron

Tilapia y Camaron

$21.50

Grilled tilapia topped with sautéed shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, grilled asparagus, and steamed veggies.

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Twelve delicious shrimp perfectly cooked in our spicy diablo salsa with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice,beans, lettuce, guac, pico and tortillas.

Mango Salmon

Mango Salmon

$22.50

Succulent salmon fillet, grilled to order. Served with grilled asparagus, steamed vegetables and your choice of rice or mashed potatoes.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

12 delicious shrimp in our signature Acapulco cocktail sauce, mixed with pico and avocado. Served with lime and saltine crackers.

Sides

O/Avocado

$2.69

O/Bacon

$2.25

O/Black Beans

$2.99

O/Charro Beans

$3.00

O/Chiles Toreados

$4.55

O/Cilantro

$1.65

O/French Fries

$2.69

O/Grilled Onions

$2.99

O/Grilled Onions & Peppers

$5.00

O/Grilled Peppers

$2.99

O/Jalapeño

$1.99

O/Lettuce

$1.99

O/Mexican Coleslaw

$3.50

O/Mexican Rice

$2.99

O/Raw Onion

$1.65

O/Pico de Gallo

$2.50

O/Refried Beans

$2.99

O/Rice & Beans

$5.00

O/Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.99

O/Shredded Cheese

$2.99

O/Sour Cream

$2.10

O/Spinach

$1.65

O/Steamed Veggies

$4.25

Supremito

$2.00

O/Sweet Plantains

$2.99

O/ Diced Tomato

$1.65

Guacamole Salad

$2.99+

O/Chorizo

$3.99

O/Grilled Chicken

$5.00+

O/Ground Beef

$2.99

O/Shredded Beef

$3.25

O/Shredded Chicken

$2.99

O/Shredded Pork

$5.00

O/Shrimp

$5.00+

O/Steak

$6.00+

O/Broccoli

$3.50

Large Charros Beans

$7.00

Chips&Salsa (only with no other purchase)

$4.50

O/ Corn

$2.99

O/ EGGS

$2.25

O/pineapple

$2.99

KIDS

Niño Uno

$6.50

rice, beans and taco

Niño Dos

$6.50

rice, beans and burrito

Niño Tres

$6.50

rice, beans and enchilada

Jr. Quesadilla

$6.00

Crispy flour tortilla and cheese

Jr. Nachos

$5.50

Bed of chips with our creamy cheese dip on top

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chezburger + Fries

$7.00

Mini Pizza

$6.50

Pollo con Papas

$6.50

Steak con Papas

$7.50

Camaron & Broccoli

$7.50

Nino Loquito

$8.50

Grilled Chicken + Broccoli

$7.50

Chips & Salsas

Chips & Salsa SMALL

$2.25

Chips SMALL

$0.99

Salsa SMALL

$0.99

Salsa MED

$2.25

Salsa LARGE

$3.25

Chips & Salsa MED

$4.25

Chips MED

$1.99

Mild Salsa SMALL

$0.99

Mild Salsa MED

$2.25

Mild Salsa LG

$3.25

Chips & Salsa LG

$6.25

Chips LG

$2.99

Chipotle Cream 2oz

$2.50

Chipotle Cream 4oz

$4.50

Chipotle Cream 8oz

$8.99

1-Salsa Verde

$1.50

1-Salsa Diablo

$1.50

8 oz Salsa Verde

$3.00

8 oz Salsa Diablo

$3.00

Salsa Mango 2 Oz

$2.50

Salsa Mango 4 oz

$5.00

Salsa Mango 8 oz

$9.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$5.00
Berry Chimi

Berry Chimi

$5.25
Flan

Flan

$5.00
Brownie

Brownie

$6.99
Churros

Churros

$5.50
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.50
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
457 Nathan Dean Boulevard, Suite 116, Dallas, GA 30132

