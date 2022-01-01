Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Cocina Mexican Street Food 744 n bluff st

review star

No reviews yet

744 n bluff st

Saint George, UT 84770

Street Tacos

TACOS

3 taco plate

3 taco plate

$8.79

super taco

super taq asada

$5.49

super taq pastor

$5.49

super taq carnitas

$5.49

super taq pollo

$5.49

super taq tinga

$5.49

super taq chile verde

$5.49

super taq no carne

$4.79

sonora taco

sonora taq asada

$5.49

sonora taq pastor

$5.49

sonora taq carnitas

$5.49

sonora taq pollo

$5.49

sonora taq tinga

$5.49

sonora taq chile verde

$5.49

sonora taq no carne

$4.79

Quesabirria

Beef birria on a crispy corn tortilla w/ melted mozzarella cheese.

Quesabirria

$4.00Out of stock

small Cosome

$2.00

medium cosome

$3.50

burro

burro asada

$8.79

burro pastor

$8.79

burro carnitas

$8.79

burro pollo

$8.79

burro tinga

$8.79

burro chile verde

$8.79

bean & cheese burro

$5.49

burro no carne

$7.49

beans & rice only burro

$5.49

bean burrito

$4.79

Cali Burro

Cali burro

$9.49

Cali pastor

$9.49

Cali carnitas

$9.49

Cali pollo

$9.49

Cali tinga

$9.49

Cali chile verde

$9.49

Cali no carne

$7.99

wet burro

Wet asada

$9.99

Wet pastor

$9.99

Wet carnitas

$9.99

Wet pollo

$9.99

Wet tinga

$9.99

Wet chile verde

$9.99

Wet no carne

$8.99

Supreme quesa

Super quesa asada

$8.99

Super quesa pastor

$8.99

Super quesa carnitas

$8.99

Super quesa pollo

$8.99

Super quesa tinga

$8.99

Super quesa chile verde

$8.99

Super quesa no carne

$6.99

quesa w/meat

Quesa asada

$7.99

Quesa pastor

$7.99

Quesa carnitas

$7.99

Quesa pollo

$7.99

Quesa tinga

$7.99

Quesa chile verde

$7.99

Cheese quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Nachos

Nachos asada

$10.49

Nachos pastor

$10.49

Nachos carnitas

$10.49

Nachos pollo

$10.49

Nachos tinga

$10.49

Nachos Chile Verde

$10.49

Nachos no meat

$8.99

Asada fries

Asada fries

$11.49

Pastor fries

$11.49

Carnitas fries

$11.49

Pollo fries

$11.49

Tinga fries

$11.49

Chile Verde fries

$11.49

No meat fries

$9.99

Mulita

Mulitas

Salsas

salsa

Fountain drink

24oz drink

$2.50

12oz drink

$1.85

Mexican Bottles

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Lata de soda

can coke

$1.50

can diet coke

$1.50

Water

vaso de water chico

vaso de water grande

$0.50

bottle water

$1.50

Coco

$1.99

Enchiladas plate

Enchiladas plate

$10.49

Pollo enchilada only

$4.00

Cheese enchilada only

$4.00

Torta

Torta asada

$8.40

Torta pastor

$8.40

Torta carnitas

$8.40

Torta pollo

$8.40

Torta tinga

$8.40

Torta Chile Verde

$8.40

Torta no meat

$7.50

Sope

Sope asada

$4.49

Sope pastor

$4.49

Sope carnitas

$4.49

Sope pollo

$4.49

Sope tinga

$4.49

Sope Chile Verde

$4.49

Sope no meat

$3.99

salad

salad

$6.89

Sides

chips

$3.00

chips y salsa

$5.99

chips y guac

$5.99

Small rice

$2.35

Small beans

$2.35

French fries

$3.99

Big Guac

$3.00

Small Guac

$1.99

Sour cream

$0.79

Big Cheese

$1.50

Chunky Salsa

$3.00

Small chips

$1.99

Side of avocado

$1.99

Side of lettuce

$1.00

half rice half beans

$2.35

order of tortillas

$1.50

Grill onions

$1.00

grill jalapenos

Side of jalapenos

$1.00

side of tomatoes

$1.00

Copa de carne grande

$2.99

Copa de carne chico

$1.99

large Rice

$7.50

Large Beans

$7.50

Flan

$2.99

plato

plato de

$10.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

744 n bluff st, Saint George, UT 84770

Directions

Gallery
La Cocina Mexican Street Food image
La Cocina Mexican Street Food image

