American
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

The Cafe by La Cocina VA

review star

No reviews yet

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2

Arlington, VA 22204

Order Again

Popular Items

The Squash Butler
Grandma's Chicken Noodle
DC Rican Wrap

Sandwiches

The Chimi

$10.00

$10.00

Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.

El Peruano

$10.00

$10.00

Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.

The Squash Butler

$8.00

$8.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Sautéed Kale, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough.

DC Rican Wrap

$10.00

$10.00

Sofrito Chicken, Black Bean Spread, Roasted Plantains, Black Pepper Mayonnaise, in a Tortilla. *Contains Pork*

Salads

Kale Salad

$8.00

$8.00

Fresh Kale, Red Peppers, Toasted Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette.

The Joy Salad

$8.00

$8.00

Red and White Quinoa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parsley, Cilantro, Fresh Lime.

Pear Balsamic Salad

$8.00

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Diced Pears, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Maple Balsamic Dressing.

Soups

Grandma's Chicken Noodle

$5.00

$5.00

Pulled Chicken Simmered with Onions, Ginger, Carrots, Celery and Egg Noodles. Made Locally by Prescription Chicken.

Seasonal Soup

$5.00

Half Gallon Soup

$20.00

Snacks

WW Hot Sauce was bottled at La Cocina with the maker, Warren Wright. 100% of the proceeds of the sales of WW Hot Sauce benefit La Cocina VA.

Oatmeal Cookies

$3.00

Made Locally at Dog Tag Bakery.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Made Locally at Dog Tag Bakery.

Brownie

$4.00

Made Locally at Dog Tag Bakery.

Croissant

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Bun

$5.50

Made Locally at Dog Tag Bakery.

Banana Bread

$3.00

Granola

$3.00

Pizza Nuts Bag

$6.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Marinade

$9.50

Whole Pound Cake

$7.50

Orange Cake Slice

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Sweet Pure Leaf

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fiji Spring Water

$3.00

Maine Root Sodas

$4.00

Panna Water

$6.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Unsweet Pure Leaf

$4.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee 12 oz

$2.50

Regular Coffee 16 oz

$3.00

Decaf Coffee 12 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Decaf Coffee 16 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Latte 12 oz

$3.50

Latte 16 oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 12 oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 16 oz

$4.00

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee 16 oz

$3.75

Hot Tea 12 oz

$2.75

Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.00

Iced Tea 12 oz

$2.75

Iced Tea 16 oz

$3.00

Americano 12 oz

$2.50

Americano 16 oz

$3.00

Add Shot

$1.00

Hot Cider 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Cider 16 oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$3.75

Beer

Lost Rhino Chaser Pils

$10.00

$10.00

A robust German-style Pilsner mixing malt and floral flavors with a dry finish. Brewed in Ashburn, VA.

RAR Nanticoke Nectar IPA

$10.00

$10.00

65 IBU rating, bright grapefruit mixes well with bitter hopiness. Brewed in Cambridge, MD.

Beale's Golden Lager

$8.00

$8.00

Helles Lager style with sweet malty flavors and a hint of hops. Brewed in Bedford, VA.

Port City Optimal Wit

$10.00

$10.00

Belgian-style white beer made with locally grown wheat, bright citrus flavors. Brewed in Alexandria, VA.

Anxo District Dry Cider

$8.00

$8.00

Dry and tannic with medium-bodied apple flavors; made with locally-sourced apples. Made in Washington D.C.

Port City Tiding's

$8.00

Wine

Rayun Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

$8.00

Aromatic and fruity with the perfect balance between freshness and acidity.

Tenuta Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

$10.00

Exotic fruits and delicate floral notes, finishes with minerality, no residual sugar.

Tenuta Prosecco Glass

$10.00

$10.00

Pleasing acidity with hints of honeysuckle, made using the Charmat Method.

Four Sisters Cabernet Glass

$14.00

$14.00

Herbs and spices on the nose, opening to bold berry and licorice flavors.

Rouxvale Merlot Glass

$12.00

$12.00

Ripe fruit flavors blend with earthy aromas of chocolate and coffee.

Bridge Lane Chardonnay Can

$15.00

$15.00

Stainless steel fermented leaving bright aromas of stone fruits and green apple.

Bridge Lane Rosé Can

$15.00

$15.00

Cabernet-Franc based rosé with bright fruit forward flavors.

Pampelonne la Pêche

$8.00

$8.00

A blend of fresh peach flavors, lime and honeysuckle blended with French wine.

Rayun Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Tenuta Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Tenuta Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Four Sisters Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

Rouxvale Merlot Bottle

$36.00

Cherry Spritz

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Café by La Cocina VA offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and salads with accents that reflect our diverse community. Our local coffee is available throughout the day. With each purchase you are supporting our organization and those in need in your community.

Website

Location

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington, VA 22204

Directions

Gallery
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image

