Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Concha Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

334 E St, Chula Vista

Chula Vista, CA 91910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pan

Concha

Concha Blanca

Concha Blanca

$1.60

A sweet egg rich dough covered with a vanilla sugar shell pattern on top

Concha Chocolate

$1.60

A sweet egg rich dough covered witha chocolate sugar shell pattern on top

Chilindrina

$1.60

Rebanadas

$1.75

Picones

$1.85

An egg rich dough similar to the Concha with a hint of cinnamon, covered with a sugar topping and egg washed for a crunchier texture.

Panaderos

$1.85

Egg rich dough similar to the Concha with a hint of cinnamon, covered with a sugar topping and dusted in granulated sugar.

Color concha

$2.50

Cookies

Butter Cookies

$1.50

Canastas

$2.00

Orange zest flavored cookie dough

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Chocolate chip cookies

$1.50

Cocada

$1.50

Corico

$1.50

A corn flour sugar cookie

Espejos

$1.50

Orange zest flavored cookie covered with powdered sugar glaze.

Happy Face

$1.50

Orange zest flavored cookie with raspberry jam.

Macademia

$1.50

Mini Cookie Box

$6.00

Oatmeal

$1.50

Payaso

$1.50

A tri-colored Spanish shortbread cookie.

Piedras

$1.50

A dense crumbly cinnamon flavored cookie made with dried bread crumbs

Polvorones

$1.50

Powdered sugar cookie.

Puerquito

$1.50

Cute molasses shortbread cookie

Rainbow Sprinkles

$1.50

Orange zest flavored cookie covered with rainbow sprinkles.

Sevellanos

$1.50

Spanish shortbread cookie.

Single mini cookie

$0.55

Terrones

$1.50

Thumbprint Cookies

$1.50

Butter cookies with apricot or raspberry jelly center

Wedding Cookies

$1.50

Butter and pecan filled tea cookies covered in powdered sugar. Three for a dollar.

Sprinkle Cookie

$1.50

Danish Dough

Croisants

$1.60

A buttery, flaky crescent shaped pastry.

Bigote

$1.60

A buttery, flaky pastry dusted in granulated sugar.

Conos

$2.95

Danish dough filled with bavarian cream.

Cinnamon Roll

$2.10

Rolled danish dough pastry filled with cinnamon and raisins and covered with sugar glaze

Peineta

$2.45

Fig Danish

$3.00

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$3.00

Empanadas Dulces

Pineapple Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch pineapple filling.

Apple Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch apple filling.

Bavarian Cream Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with Bavarian cream and dusted with granulated sugar.

Cherry Empanada

$2.25

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with cherry pie filling.

Lemon Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with lemon filling.

Pumpkin Empanada

$1.80

Cinnamon flavored pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch pumpkin filling.

Guava Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with guava filling and dusted with granulated sugar.

Empanadas Saladas

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Ground beef sautéed olive oil with onion, garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and serrano pepper in a tomato sauce.

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Chopped chicken sautéed in olive oil with onion, garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and serrano peppers in tomato sauce.

Spinach Empanada

$3.75

Sautéed in olive oil with onion, garlic, and a touch of crushed red pepper.

Cream Cheese Roll

$3.50

A Mini-Bolillo (Small French Roll) stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese.

Jalapeno-Cheese Empanada

$3.75

Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese

Feite

Oreja

$2.00

Puff pastry sweetened with sugar baked until sugar has caramelized

Oreja De Elefante

$2.70

Puff pastry sprinkled with pecans and cinnamon.

Banderilla

$2.00

Puff pastry topped with caramelized sugar (no filling).

Broca

$2.00

A twisted puff pastry dusted in granulated sugar.

Apple Strudel

$3.50

Puff pastry pie pocket with apple filling.

Guava Cream Cheese Strudel

$3.50

Guava and cream cheese filled puff pastry pie pocket.

Oreja With Chocolate

$2.75

Our original oreja coated in chocolate ganache

Cajeta Turnover

$3.50

Fino

Gusano

$1.80

Cinnamon flavored dough filled with pineapple jam

Elote

$1.60

Cinnamon flavored dough filled with a sugar paste, and dusted with granulated sugar.

Cuerno

Cuerno

$1.60

Cinnamon flavored dough dusted with granulated sugar.

Mini-Pan

Baguette mini

$0.85

Bolillo mini

$0.65

Concha Blanca mini

$1.50

Concha Chocolate Mini

$1.50

Concha color mini

$1.60

Cuerno fino mini

$1.50

Elote mini

$1.50

Empanadas de Guisados mini

$2.90

Empanadas Dulces mini

$1.60

Gusano mini

$1.50

Oreja Mini

$1.60

Telera mini 1/2

$0.65

Telera super mini

$0.60

Croissant mini

$1.50

Muffins

Vanilla Muffin

$1.75

Vanilla flavored muffin.

Nuez Muffin

$1.75

Vanilla/Choco-Chip Muffin

$2.00

Raspberry Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.25

Vanilla flavored muffin filled with raspberry jelly and cream cheese swirl.

Chocolate Muffin

$1.75

Chocolate Choco-chip Muffin

$2.00

Chocolate muffin with chocolate chip

Marble Muffin

$1.75

Vanilla and Chocolate swirled muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.15

Orange flavored muffin with dried cranberries.

Pinguino Muffin

$2.25

Veladora Muffin

$2.25

Vanilla flavored muffin covered in strawberry jam and coconut topped with bavarian cream

Cortadillo/Fairy Cake

$2.00

Vanilla flavored muffin cake cut into squares covered with powdered sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles

Mini-Mantecada Muffin

$1.50

Vanilla flavored muffin.

Cupcake

$2.75

Coffee Cake

$7.75

Carrot Cake Square

$2.65

Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.25

Vanilla flavored muffin filled with cream cheese swirl.

Blueberry Muffin

$2.15

Vanilla flavored muffin with blueberries.

Banana Pecan Muffin

$2.25

Paloteado

Nido

$3.30

Vanilla flavored muffin wrapped in a flaky pastry

Dedo de Novia

$3.30

Rolled flaky pastry covered in powdered sugar and filled with cream cheese

Almohadas

$2.00

Flaky pastry (no filling)

Laureles

$2.00

Pan Salado

Baguette

$2.90

Warm, crunchy on the outside and soft on the side, made fresh in house daily.

Bolillo

$0.75

Crisp brown crusts and light, chewy interiors and are most often used to make tortas—Mexican sandwiches.

Challa Bread

$8.00

A braided yeast leavened egg loaf that is traditionally eaten by Jews on Shabbat, on ceremonial occasions, and during festival holidays.

Italiano

$2.90

Jalapeno Cheddar

$5.50

Mini-bolillo

$0.65

Smaller versions of the Bolillo. Crisp brown crusts and light, chewy interiors.

Pan Molido

$4.00

Pan Tostado

$4.00

Telera

$0.75

Similar to bolillos but scored to divide it into three sections and softer texture than the crispy bolillos is also perfect for sandwiches

Telera Bolsa

$3.00

Sugar Free

Whole Wheat Croissant

$2.00

Sema

$2.00

Chorreada

$2.00

Bran Muffin

$3.00

Bran muffin with raisins and sweetened with Agave necta

Carrot cake muffin

$3.00

Sweetened with Agave nectar

Telera Integral

$1.00

Similar to bolillos but scored to divide it into three sections and softer texture than the crispy bolillos is also perfect for sandwiches

Variado

Nuez

$1.60

A dense vanilla flavored biscut, covered with a thin layer of pie dough and dusted with granulated sugar

Nuez-Bavarian cream

$1.75

A dense vanilla flavored biscuit, filled with bavarian cream, covered with a thin layer of pie dough and dusted with granulated sugar

Ojos

$1.75

Two cookies stuck together with strawberry jam and covered in coconut.

Nino Envuelto-Fresa

$2.95

A jelly roll covered and filled with strawberry jam and covered in coconut

Nino Envuelto-Cajeta

$2.95

A jelly roll covered in dulce de leche and nuts

Bisquet

$1.60

Tecolote de Queso

$1.85

A mexican biscuit filled with cream cheese and drizzled with sugar glaze.

Donuts

$1.60

Brownies

$3.00

A rich chocolate cakey dessert made with pecans and glazed with chocolate truffle

Budin

$2.00

Traditional bread pudding with coconut, pineapple, and raisins

Eclairs

$2.60

Donuts Rellena

$3.75

Cheesecake Triangle

$2.80

Cakes

6" Cakes

Red Velvet Cake 6''

$35.00

A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.

Tres Leches 6''

$23.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 6''

$23.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 6''

$25.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Chocolate Mousse 6''

$35.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.

Strawberry Macaroon 6''

$25.00

Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons

Tiramisu 6''

$35.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mocha Mousse 6''

$35.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mango Mousse 6''

$35.00

Pistachio Mousse 6''

$35.00

Strawberrry Delight 6''

$35.00

Carrot Cake 6''

$25.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

Flan 6"

$15.50

Cheesecake 6"

$25.00

Cajeta 6"

$35.00

Oreo 6"

$25.00

8" Cakes

Red Velvet Cake 8''

$44.00

A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.

Tres Leches 8''

$35.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 8''

$32.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

lemon Snow 8''

$35.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Chocolate Mousse 8''

$45.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.

Strawberry Macaroon 8''

$35.00

Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons

Tiramisu 8''

$45.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mocha Mousse 8''

$45.00

Mango Mousse 8''

$45.00

Pistachio mousse 8''

$45.00

Strawberry Delight 8''

$45.00

Carrot Cake 8''

$35.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

Flan 8"

$26.00

Cheesecake 8"

$32.00

Cajeta 8"

$45.00

Oreo 8"

$35.00

10" Cakes

Red Velvet 10''

$60.00

A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.

Tres Leches 10"

$48.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 10''

$45.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 10''

$48.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Chocolate Mousse 10''

$60.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.

Strawberry Macaroon 10''

$50.00

Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons

Tiramisu 10''

$70.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mocha Mousse 10''

$60.00

Mango Mousse 10''

$60.00

Pistachio Mousse 10''

$60.00

Strawberry Delight 10''

$60.00

Carrot Cake 10''

$50.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

1/2 Sheet

Tres Leches 1/2

$98.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 1/2

$86.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 1/2

$100.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Straberry Delight 1/2

$120.00

Carrot Cake 1/2

$100.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

1/4 Sheet

Tres Leches 1/4

$53.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 1/4

$50.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 1/4

$55.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Straberry Delight 1/4

$65.00

Carrot Cake 1/4

$55.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Mexi-Mocha Small

$3.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Caffe Latte

$3.50+

Flavors Vanilla/Caramel/Hazelnut

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Chococlale/Vanilla Frozen Drink

$5.00

Espresso

$2.75

Champurrado

$4.00+

Gallon Cafe

$25.00

Gallon Champurrado

$35.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Water

$1.00

Gallon Milk

$6.00

Pint Size Milk

$2.00

Coca Cola

$1.75

Holiday Menu

Father's Day

Fathers Day Cookie

$5.00

Graduation

Graduation Cookie

$3.50

Desserts

Jellos

Cajeta Jello

$2.20

Cherry Jello

$2.00

Coffee Jello

$2.20

Guava Jello

$2.20

Leche Jello

$2.20

Lime Jello

$2.00

Mosaico Jello

$2.20

Orange Jello

$2.20

Strawberry Jello

$2.20

Pistachio Jello

$2.20

Rompope Jello

$2.20

Cake Slices

Cake Slice

$4.50

Tiramisu Slice

$4.50

Mango Mousse Slice

$4.50

Pistachio Mousse Slice

$4.50

Rainbow Slice

$7.00

Other

Royal Flan

$2.20

Baked Flan

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$2.20

Single Cannoli

$2.50

Cannoli Box (3)

$6.00

Tart

$4.50

Chocolate Strawberry

$2.50

Cheesecake Slice

$6.50

Cake Pop

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Strudel

$5.50

Powdered Sugar Cream Horn

$4.50

Cream Puff

$2.50

Extra Misc.

Candles

Candles

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We offer all your favorite Mexican treats such Conchas, Bolillos, Tres Leches Cake and more.

Website

Location

334 E St, Chula Vista, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Vogue Tavern - 230 Third Ave
orange starNo Reviews
230 Third Ave Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext
Groundswell Brewing Company - 258 Third Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
258 Third Avenue Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext
The Balboa South
orange starNo Reviews
290 Third Avenue Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext
The FoodFather, Co - 294 Third Ave
orange starNo Reviews
294 Third Ave Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext
Chula Vista Brewery - Heart of Downtown Chula Vista
orange star5.0 • 175
294 3rd Ave Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext
Culichi Town - Chula Vista
orange starNo Reviews
340 Third Avenue Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chula Vista

Ceviche Craft - Millennia
orange star4.6 • 623
1610 Millenia Ave #102 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Grater Grilled Cheese - Chula Vista
orange star4.6 • 593
2030 Birch Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000515 - Eastlake Village Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 549
2275 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Novo Brazil
orange star4.3 • 517
901 Lane Ave Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0281 - Chula Vista (Broadway)
orange star4.0 • 494
1170 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911
View restaurantnext
Novo Brazil at Otay Ranch Mall
orange star4.0 • 453
2015 Birch Rd Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chula Vista
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (895 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston