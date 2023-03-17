La condesa taqueria 2440 NE 214 st.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
817 Northwest 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Broward Center for Performing Arts Food & Beverage
No Reviews
201 SW 5th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant
More near Fort Lauderdale