La Condesa Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

817 Northwest 1st Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tacos De Carne

Tacos De Carne

$12.00

Quesadilla De Birria

$14.00
Tacos De Camaron

Tacos De Camaron

$12.00

FOOD 4-10

SALSAS Y GUACAMOLES

Salsa Habanero

$3.00

Salsas Duo

$4.00

Salsas Trio

$5.00
Chico Guac Trad

Chico Guac Trad

$7.00
Grande Guac Trad

Grande Guac Trad

$10.00
Chico Guac Chipotle

Chico Guac Chipotle

$7.00
Grande Guac Chipotle

Grande Guac Chipotle

$10.00
Chico Guac La Cond

Chico Guac La Cond

$7.00
Grande Guac La Cond

Grande Guac La Cond

$10.00

Guacamole Duo

$13.00

Guacamole Trio

$15.00

APPETIZERS

Camarones Pacifico

Camarones Pacifico

$12.00

Ceviche De Pescado

$12.00
Ceviche Vuelve A La Vida

Ceviche Vuelve A La Vida

$13.00
Coctel De Camaron

Coctel De Camaron

$13.00
Crispy Taquito

Crispy Taquito

$4.00

Quesadilla De Birria

$14.00

Quesadilla De Camaron

$15.00
Quesadilla De Carne

Quesadilla De Carne

$14.00
Quesadilla De Hongos

Quesadilla De Hongos

$13.00

Quesadilla De Pollo

$14.00

Quesadilla De Queso

$10.00

Quesadilla Pastor

$14.00
Tostada De Camaron

Tostada De Camaron

$9.00

Tostada De Ceviche

$8.00

Tostada Vuelve A La Vida

$9.00

Quesadilla De Pulpo

$15.00

TAQUERIA

Taco Extra

$5.00

Tacos De Baja

$12.00
Tacos de Birria

Tacos de Birria

$12.00
Tacos De Camaron

Tacos De Camaron

$12.00
Tacos De Carne

Tacos De Carne

$12.00
Tacos De Hongos

Tacos De Hongos

$12.00
Tacos De Pastor

Tacos De Pastor

$12.00

Tacos De Pescado Grill

$12.00

Tacos De Pollo

$12.00
Tacos De Pulpo

Tacos De Pulpo

$12.00

Tacos De Zuchinni

$12.00

Taco De Vegetales

$12.00

DESSERT

Flan

$7.00

Arroz Con Leche

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

BEVERAGE 4-10

SODA

Jarrito De Toronja

$4.00

Jarrito De Mandarina

$4.00

Jarrito De Piña

$4.00

Sidral

$4.00

Cocacola Mexicana

$4.00

Sangria

$4.00

AGUA

Agua De Botella

$2.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

817 Northwest 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Directions

