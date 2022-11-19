Cooperativa imageView gallery
Bakeries
Caterers

Cooperativa

31 Reviews

$$

1250 NW 9th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Popular Items

Ricotta Ravioli with Passata

Pizza Bianca

Rosemary Pizza Bianca Slice

Rosemary Pizza Bianca Slice

$2.00

Slice of Rustic Pizza Bianca, Rosemary, Sea Salt, Olive Oil

Nutella Pizza Bianca Slice

Nutella Pizza Bianca Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Slice of Pizza Bianca spread generously with Nutella and Sea Salt

Plum Bianca Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Olive Pizza Bianca Slice

$3.00

Half Rosemary Pizza Bianca

$4.50Out of stock

Rustic Pizza Bianca baked daily, Olive Oil, Rosemary Sea Salt

Half Olive Pizza Bianca

$5.50Out of stock

Rustic Pizza Bianca, Studded with Olives

Half Plum Pizza Bianca

$8.00Out of stock

Whole Rosemary Pizza Bianca

$9.00Out of stock

Rustic Pizza Bianca, Rosemary, Sea Salt, Olive Oil

Whole Plum Pizza Bianca

$15.00Out of stock

Rustic Pizza Bianca topped with local apples, candied and studded with poached dried cherries

Whole Olive Pizza Bianca

$11.00Out of stock

Rustic Pizza Bianca, Studded with Olives

Pizza al Taglio-Roman style pizza by the slice

Roman Style Naturally Leavened, Local Flours, Take Home to Heat or Eat HOT Here At One Of Our Outdoor Tables or bar tables when Bar is open (Thursday-Saturday)

Slice Rossa

$5.00Out of stock

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Slivered Garlic, Italian Oregano, Extra Virign Olive Oil

Slice Margherita

$7.00Out of stock

The classic combination of Marinara, Mozzarella, Basil

Slice Patate-Potato

$7.00Out of stock

Yukon Gold Potato, Rosemary, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sicilian Sea Salt

Slice Il Fungo-Wild Mushroom

$9.00Out of stock

Wild Mushroom, Garlic Oil, Thyme-our most popular

Slice Cacio e Pepe

$9.00Out of stock

Our Cheese Pizza reminiscent of your favorite pasta dish

Slice Heirloom Tomato

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Slice: Heirloom Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Farm Basil, Sea Salt

Slice Salumi

$9.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Tails & Trotters Capicolla, Tails & Trotters Salumi Piccante, Stracchino Cheese, Parmigiano, Pecorino

Slice Carne Bianca

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic Cream, Pickled Red Onion, Tails & Trotters Spicy Italian Sausage, Arugula, Pecorino

Slice Bresaola

$9.00

Classic San Marzano sauce, thinly sliced bresaola, fresh burrata, Calabrian chile jelly

Salads & Such

Cooperativa Salad

Cooperativa Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Tricolore Greens- Treviso, Radicchio, Escarole, Cooperativa Anchovy Parmesan Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan

Insalata di Sedano

$13.00

pickled and fresh vegetables, celery, lemon vinaigrette

Insalata Di Riso

$12.00

Whole Grain Rice Salad, Calabrian chili apricot vinaigrette, Roasted Zucchini, Gorgonzola Dolce, Pistachios

Tuna Conserva Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Olive Oil Poached Wild Caught Tuna, Heirloom Bean Salad with Farm Vegetables

Italian Pasta Salad

$12.00

pasta, pesto, salami, cheese, vegetables

Cooperativa Market Olives

$7.00+

House marinated olives in olive oil and vinegar with pickled red onions and herbs

Sides

Calabrian Chilis

$2.00

Chopped Calabrian Chilis

Side of Pesto

$3.00

Pesto Povero Side

Side of Abruzzo

$4.00

Sundried Tomato, Anchovy, Calabrian Chili, Kalamata Olive, Olive Oil

Side of Parmesan

$1.00

Side of Pecorino

$1.00

Side of Chile Flake

Side of Flake Sea Salt

Pastaria !

Ricotta Ravioli with Passata

$16.00

Fresh House-Made Ricotta Ravioli with Passata, Lemon Zest and Basil Butter

Paccheri all'Amatriciana

$16.00Out of stock

Paccheri Pasta, Tomato Sauce, Red Onion, Pancetta, Peppers, Fried Capers, Butter

Tagliatelle Sugo

$17.00Out of stock

House Favorite, lovingly made and served with Fresh Pasta and Parmesan

Tonnarelli & Clams*

$20.00Out of stock

Tonnarelli (Squid Ink Spaghetti), Chorizo, Clams*, Parmesan, Black Truffle Oil *Does contain shellfish*

Kids Pasta; Butter & Parmesan

$13.00Out of stock

Kids Pasta; Passata & Parmesan

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches On Our Pizza Biancas

Frittata Breakfast Sandwich-Egg

$8.00

Tomato & Basil Frittata on Pizza Bianca Bread

Bambino Panino

$6.50

Our version of a kid's grilled cheese. Mozzarella, Asiago, & Parmesan Cheese on our Pizza Bianca Bread

Lunch

Bologna Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

"Bologna" Sandwich Tails & Trotters Mortadella with Pickled Mustard Seeds

Bresaola Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Garlic Oil

Heirloom Tomato Caprese

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Peppers, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Mozzarella

Salumi Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Tails & Trotters Genoa Salami and Finocchiona Salami, Pecorino, Marinated Artichoke

Baked Goodies

Almond Cake Slice

Almond Cake Slice

$4.00

Cooperativa Almond Cake, GF, DF

Whole Almond Cake -GF + DF

$42.00Out of stock

Crowd Favorite! Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Gluten Free and Dairy Free We do ask for a 24-hour notice for pre-orders.

Chocolate Cherry Walnut Biscotti

Chocolate Cherry Walnut Biscotti

$2.00

Chocolate, Cherry, Walnut Biscotti

Chocolate Cherry Biscotti 3 Pack

$6.00
Cornetto

Cornetto

$3.50Out of stock

Small Italian Horn Pastry, fresh baked

Pignoli Cookie

Pignoli Cookie

$2.00

Pine Nut Cookie, almond, wonderfully light texture

Pignoli Cookies Set Of 5

Pignoli Cookies Set Of 5

$9.50Out of stock
Pistachio Cookie

Pistachio Cookie

$2.00

House made Cookies, full of Pistachio Paste and perfect with a coffee or tea

Pistachio Cookies Bag of 4

Pistachio Cookies Bag of 4

$8.00

Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$5.75Out of stock

Ricotta Cheesecake-Whole

$48.00Out of stock

Ricotta Cheesecake-decadent and delicious. We do ask for a 48-hour notice for pick ups.

Bagged Shortbread

$4.50

Caramel Budino

$8.50Out of stock

Cooperativa Butterscotch and Caramel Pudding

Rosemary Shortbread Single

$1.25

Chocolate Semolina Cake, Individual Size

$7.00

6" Almond Cake

$14.50Out of stock

Chocolate Berry Thumbprints

$2.00

Honey Almond Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Farinata

$3.00

Lemon Cake Loaf

$13.50Out of stock

Lemon Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Nutella Budino

$8.50Out of stock

Spella Caffe Espresso & Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Spella Espresso

Americano

$3.50+

Spella Espresso and Hot Water, hot or cold

Cappucino

$4.50+

Spella Espresso, Foamy Steamed Milk

Cortado

$4.25

Spella Espresso and Steamed Milk, short

Latte

$4.50+

Spella Espresso, Steamed Milk

Macchiato

$3.50

Spella Espresso, mark of Foam

Mocha

$5.25+

Spella Espresso, Steamed Milk, Chocolate

Italiano

$3.00

Equal parts Spella Espresso and Hot Water

Sicilian Latte

$6.00+

Latte made with Sebastiano's Marmellata, local, stone-ground Chio Pistachio Cream, Pistachio Syrup and a touch of Orange Syrup

Nutella Mocha

$5.50+

Nutella with a touch of Hazelnut Syrup, Steamed Milk and Espresso

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Spella Guatemala blend

Cold Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Spella Cold Brew over Ice

Coffee Traveler & Kit

$25.00

96oz Spella Coffee Box with Sugars, Splendas, Half and Half, One Alternative Milk and Stir Sticks, 12, 8oz Cups and Lids

Jasmine Pearl Tea & True Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75

One Stripe Chai Latte

$5.25+

Local Chai, Heartily Spiced, Steamed Milk

True Tea Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Jasmine Emerald Oolong Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Pearl Lightly Roasted Taiwanese Oolong

Jasmine Feel Better Herbal Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Pearl Herbal Tea-Chamomile, Ginger, Lemon Myrtle, Eucalyptus, Peppermint

Jasmine Peppermint Herbal Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Pearl Organic Herbal Tea

Jasmine Sencha Green Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Pearl Sencha Green Tea

True Tea Breakfast Blend

$4.50

True Tea Earl Grey

$4.50

True Tea Genmaicha

$4.50

True Tea Hibiscus

$4.50

Yorkshire Gold Black Tea

$4.00

English Black Tea Blend

One Stripe Chai Concentrate Small

$8.00
One Stripe Chai Original Concentrate Large

One Stripe Chai Original Concentrate Large

$16.00

Bold, flavorful, and perfectly sweetened with honey and jaggery. Crafted in small batches in the heart of Southeast Portland with tea from a family-owned farm in Assam, India. One Stripe hand-bottles each concentrate to ensure it’s of the highest quality when it gets to your mug. Servings One 32-ounce bottle equals eight servings. Just mix 1:1 with the milk of your choice and serve hot or over ice. Unopened, the shelf life of One Stripe Chai is six months. After opening, refrigerate and use within two weeks. Ingredients Water, organic honey, organic black tea, jaggery, organic spices, organic ginger, citric acid

Heat & Serve Items

Cooperativa Lasagna

Cooperativa Lasagna

$24.00

Cooperativa Bolognese, Fresh Pasta, Parmesan, Bechamel Feeds 2-3 People Comes frozen, ready to heat & serve at home.

Cooperativa Meatballs

Cooperativa Meatballs

$16.50+

8 Meatballs, Passata di Pomodoro, Parmesan. Frozen and ready for you to heat & serve at home.

Delicious and Stress Free Dinner for 2

$60.00+

A Simple, Delicious Dinner for 2 in a Snap! All you have to do is some quick assembly and heating. Marinated Olives, Salad, Pizza Bianca, Dessert for 2, Entree's choice of: Option 1-Vegetarian-Ricotta Ravioli with Passata di Pomodoro Option 2-Lasagne alla Bolognese(Frozen and ready to heat and serve) Option 3-Fresh Tagliatelle, Meatballs, Passata di Pomodoro(Meatballs are frozen and ready to heat and serve)

Eggplant Cannelloni

$22.00

Feeds 2-3 People Fresh House-Made Pasta, Eggplant Caponata, Parmesan Comes frozen, ready for you to heat & serve at home.

Frozen Pizza Dough

$4.00

Frozen Pizza Bianca. Perfect for building your own pizzas at home!

Zucca Gratinata

Zucca Gratinata

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted Pumpkin Gratinata with Pesto

Cooperativa Merch Goods!

Dad Cap

$25.00

Black Baseball Cap with Stiched Logo

Hat Gray Flat Rim

$25.00

Gray Snapback with Cooperativa Logo on Rim of Hat

Tea Towel

$8.00

Cotton Tea Towel with Cooperativa Logo

Tote Bag Black with Blue Logo

$7.00

Black Tote Bag with Cooperativa Logo

Tote Bag XL

$30.00

Large Top Canvas Tote Bag, Deluxe Yacht edition

TShirt Black with Logo on Back

$15.00

Black Shirt with Cooperativa Logo on back

TShirt Blue with White Logo on Front

$15.00

Blue Shirt with Cooperativa Logo on Front

TShirt Blue with Yellow Logo on Front

$15.00

Blue Shirt with Cooperativa Logo on Front

TShirt Gray Back Logo on Back

$15.00

Gray Shirt with Cooperativa Logo on Back

TShirt Kids

$12.00

Blue kids t shirt with Cooperativa logo on front

TShirt Yellow with White Logo on Front

$15.00

Yellow Shirt with White Logo on Front

Wine Key

$8.00

Wine opener with Cooperativa Logo

Tre Fin Fish

Black Cod

$21.72

Albacore Tuna

$15.72

Rockfish

$18.00

Petrale Sole

$21.00

Lingcod

$18.00

Halibut

$24.00

Sea Salt Tuna Pouch

$12.00

Smoked Sablefish Both

$13.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cooperativa is a Modern Italian Market offering a Caffe, Market, Paninoteca, Pastaria, Pizzeria and Bar.

Website

Location

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

Cooperativa image

