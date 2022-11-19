Bakeries
Caterers
Cooperativa
31 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cooperativa is a Modern Italian Market offering a Caffe, Market, Paninoteca, Pastaria, Pizzeria and Bar.
Location
1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Portland
Southland Whiskey Kitchen - 1422 NW 23rd st
4.0 • 902
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant