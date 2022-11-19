Cooperativa

One Stripe Chai Original Concentrate Large

$16.00

Bold, flavorful, and perfectly sweetened with honey and jaggery. Crafted in small batches in the heart of Southeast Portland with tea from a family-owned farm in Assam, India. One Stripe hand-bottles each concentrate to ensure it’s of the highest quality when it gets to your mug. Servings One 32-ounce bottle equals eight servings. Just mix 1:1 with the milk of your choice and serve hot or over ice. Unopened, the shelf life of One Stripe Chai is six months. After opening, refrigerate and use within two weeks. Ingredients Water, organic honey, organic black tea, jaggery, organic spices, organic ginger, citric acid