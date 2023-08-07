Food

Appetizers

Hot Wings Half-Dozen

$9.00

Choose from BBQ, Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, or Spicy Lemon Pepper.

Hot Wings Dozen

$15.00

Choose from BBQ, Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, or Spicy Lemon Pepper.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Hand-battered stretchy mozzarella, fried to a crisp. Served with ranch and marinara

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Six hand-battered chicken breast strips. Served with seasoned fries and cilantro ranch

Fajita Taquitos

$12.00

Your choice beef and chicken. Topped with grilled onions, fresh cilantro, and cheese. Served with lime and cilantro ranch

A Dang Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese, your choice of fajita beef, chicken, shrimp or fish, smushed between two flour tortillas.Served with cilantro ranch & salsa.

Nachos A La Cabana

$12.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, then drizzled with cilantro ranch.

Fancy Dog

$5.00

An exquisite all-beef Frankfurter, ideal of pairing with a beer. Okay, they're really not all that fancy ... Served with seasoned fries. Add chili & cheese for 1

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Washington St. Burger

$11.00

A tip of our hats to a Browntown Classic. One patty, two slices of ham, and shredded cheddar.

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$10.00

Hand-battered fried chicken, topped with muenster cheese and cilantro ranch dressing.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Cheesy, gooey, deliciousness.

Hershal'S Burger

$12.00

A Washington St. with grilled mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Topped with cheese and a fried egg.

Cabana Club

$10.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese stacked tall on 3 slices of toasted bread.

Fresh, Hot Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Delicious, fresh, 14-inch pizza, topped how you want. Additional toppings $2 each.

From The Deep

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$14.00

One fillet and four jumbo shrimp, either blackened or fried golden.

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Six butterflied shrimp, served either blackened or fried golden.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Six butterflied shrimp, coated in our famous coconut batter, and deep-fried golden.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Hand-battered fried fish, topped with cheese and cilantro ranch dressing.

Fish Basket

$11.00

Two fish fillets, served either blackened or fried golden.

Seafood Taquitos

$12.00

Your choice of fish or shrimp. Topped with cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes, avocado and cheese.

NA Beverages

JUICE

Gatorade

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

SODA

Sample Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Redbull

$5.50

Tonic

$3.50

VIRGIN

Pina Colada

$6.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Margarita

$6.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Water

Water Bottle

$2.00