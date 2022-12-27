  • Home
  • Houston
  • Cosa Nostra Cucina Italiana - 17485 Tomball Parkway
Cosa Nostra Cucina Italiana 17485 Tomball Parkway

No reviews yet

17485 Tomball Parkway

Houston, TX 77064

Order Again

BEVS/SODA

Diet coke (Copy)

$2.99

Coke (Copy)

$2.99

Dr Pepper (Copy)

$2.99

Sprite (Copy)

$2.99

Peligrino (Copy)

$4.99

Topo Chico (Copy)

$4.99

Expresso

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

COCKTAILS

The Cosa Nostra

$12.00

Classic Bellini

$9.00

Mafia Mule

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Nostra's Margarita

$12.00

The Godfather

$12.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$12.00

GreyGoose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Absolute Vanilla

$10.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Empress 1803

$12.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Clear

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$12.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Jamesons

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Johnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Well Brandy

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Well whisky

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jack Daniel

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Vanilla

$12.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Silencio Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Donjulio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Ghost

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Bailys

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

ChocplatebLiquer#2

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Tuacw

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Screwball

$10.00

Chambourde

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Rumpleminze

$10.00

MR Vermouth Rosa

$10.00

MR Vermouth Blanco

$10.00

BEER

Bud Light

$3.99

Mich Ultra

$3.99

Stella

$4.99

St Arnolds Christmas

$4.99

Perroni

$4.00+

Dosexx

$4.00+

Stella

$4.00+

Saint Arnold

$4.00+

Shiner Bock

$4.00+

Bottle Bud Light

$4.00

Bottle Mich Ultra

$4.00

Bottle Bud

$4.00

Bottle Corona

$5.75

Bottle Modelo Negro

$5.75

Bottle Modelo

$5.75

Bottle Hopadillo

$5.75

Bottle Love Street

$5.75

Bottle Crawford

$5.75

Bottle Blue Moon

$5.75

Bottle Coors Light

$4.00

Bottle Voodu IPA

$5.75

Bottle

$4.00

WINE

Montecampo Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Carneros Chard

$7.00

Shlumberger Chard

$7.00

Le Monde Vignette

$7.00

Liberation Rose

$7.00

San Felice Chiante

$7.00

Carrione Chiante

$7.00

Pratucci Sangiovese

$7.00

Ca Momi Merlot

$7.00

Pull Cab Saub

$7.00

Highway 12 Cab

$7.00

SOUP & SALAD

House Salad

$8.49

Ceasar Salad

$6.29

Minestrone Soup

$10.29

Lobster Bisque Souup

$12.59

ANTIPASTI

Sicilian Arancini

$14.99

Panko crusted risotto balls stuffed with Italian ground beef and mozzarella

Beef Carpaccio

$15.49

Paper thin sliced beef, shaved parmesan, capers, arugula, with toasted bread

Mussels

$14.59

Hot steamed Mussles with lemon, butter, garlic, pomodoro sauce, and fresh toasted bread

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Fresh cut calamari golden fried with pomodoro sauce

Sauteed Shrimp

$14.59

Fresh Gulf shrimp butterfiled and fried with our house pomodoro sauce

PASTA

Lobster Ravioli

$21.99

Hand stuffed with lobster claw meat, cream cheese and pecans with pomodoro sauce

Fettuccine Pescatore

$23.99

House mad fresh fettucnine pasta, with clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, and scallops

Lasagna Bolognese

$17.29

Hand made pasta layered with bolognese sauce, creamy cheese sauce, and topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

House made fettucine pasta and creamy alfredo with your choice of chicken or Shrimp

Bucatini al Amatriciana

$16.89

Bucatini pasta with amaticiana sauce (guanciale, sauteed in white wine, rustic tomato, and finished with pecorino Romano)

Rondelle Bolognese

$17.89

House made pasta stuffed with ham and mozzarella cheese topped with Bolognese sauce

Spaghetti with meat Balls

$14.99

House made Italian meatballs, red sauce, and spaghetti

Stuffed Cannelloni

$16.89

House made pasta stuffed with ricotta, percornio cheese, spinach and garlic

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.79

Gnochi All Ragu

$20.69

ENTREE

Seabass and Shimp Risotto

$34.99

Chilean seabass slow poached in claried butter, topped Cognac shrimp, fresh heb gremolata over a simple pecornio risotto

Veal all Amatriciana

$24.89

Pan Fried Veal Parmiana and bucatini pasta with amaticiana sauce (guanciale, sauteed in white wine, rustic tomato, and finished with pecorino Romano)

Cotolette Cabonara

$23.99

Spaghetti carbonara with breaded fired pork chop parmigiana

Spaghetti Chicken Parmigiana

$24.99

Chicken Parmigiana with spaghetti in pamodoro sauce

Chicken Fettucinie Alfredo

$23.29

Grilled chicken breast on top of house made fettucine pasta in creamy alfredo sauce

Seabass Pasta al Mare

$32.99

Hand stuffed with lobster claw meat, cream cheese and pecans topped with grilled salmon and pomodoro sauce

Ribeye Steak Pecorino Risotto

$32.89

12 oz herb crusted black angus ribeye over Limone e Pecorino Risotto

DESSERTS

Tradional Cannoli

$8.99

Crusted with pistachio and served with nutella

Tiramissu

$9.89

Italian Coffee Soaked Cake with chocolate and Marscapone Cheese

Key Lime Pie

$9.29

Florida key lime custard pie with graham cracker crusted and whipped topping

Gelato

$8.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.89

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$7.99

Spaghetti with meat Balls

$9.89

SIDES

French Fies

$3.99

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

RISOTTO

Limone e Pecorino

$18.79

Shrimp Risotto

$21.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
