La Cosecha
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
At La Cosecha we are proud to showcase our menu full of unique, interior Mexican dishes highlighted by the freshest ingredients. Join us in our outdoor patio, lively bar, spacious party room or vibrant main dining room and see for yourself that we have the best darn fajitas in Texas!
Location
505 N BUSINESS IH 35, NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
