La Cosecha

review star

No reviews yet

505 N BUSINESS IH 35

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Fajita Quesadillas
Queso No Brisket
1/2# Steak Fajitas

ANTOJITOS

Deluxe Guacamole

$11.79

Hass avocados, red onion, roasted garlic, cilantro, serrano pepper, roasted red grapes

Brisket Queso

$13.95

Queso blanco, roasted chile peppers, shredded brisket, pickled onions, baby cilantro, tostada chips

Queso Fundido

$13.95

Monterey jack and Oaxaca cheeses, chorizo, poblanos, house-made flour tortillas

Queso No Brisket

$11.95

Queso blanco, roasted chile peppers, pickled onions, baby cilantro, tostada chips

1/2 Dozen Oysters Divorciados

$16.95

Grilled with roja and verde chile butter, house-made focaccia bread

Dozen Oysters Divorciados

$27.95

Grilled with roja and verde chile butter, house-made focaccia bread

Shrimp Diablo

$17.95

Jumbo jalapenos, gulf shrimp, jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, creamy herb dressing

Shishito Peppers

$10.95

Blistered shishito peppers, Mexican crema, roasted peanuts

NACHOS & QUESADILLAS

Brussels Quesadillas

$14.95

White corn tortillas, brussels sprouts, Oaxaca cheese, salsa macha

Chicken Fajita Quesadillas

$15.95

Chicken fajita, guacamole, Mexican crema, pico

Steak Fajita Quesadillas

$19.95

Steak fajita, guacamole, Mexican crema, pico

Carnitas Quesadillas

$17.95

Ancho corn tortillas, pork carnitas, Oaxaca cheese, serrano, grilled avocado, salsa roja

Combination Fajita Quesadillas

$19.00

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

Tortilla Soup

$12.95

Smokey chicken and tomato broth, pasilla and chipotle peppers, fried tortilla strips, avocado, jack cheese

De La Casa Salad

$12.95

Mixed lettuces, radish, avocado, corn, pepitas, manchego cheese, creamy herb dressing; Choice of Chicken or Grilled Shrimp

Steak Fajita Salad

$22.95

Wagyu steak, habanero bacon, roasted corn, tomatoes, pepitas, fried onions, creamy pepita dressing

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$17.95

Heirloom tomato, burrata cheese, fried scallions, grilled seasonal fruit, white balsamic vinaigrette, salsa verde, Thai basil

FAJITAS

1/2# Chicken Fajitas

$24.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1# Chicken Fajitas

$39.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1/2# Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$29.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1# Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$47.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1/2# Steak Fajitas

$36.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1# Steak Fajitas

$59.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1/2# Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$34.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1# Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$54.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1/2# Shrimp Fajitas

$28.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1# Shrimp Fajitas

$44.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1/2# Veggie Fajitas

$19.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

1# Veggie Fajitas

$32.95

Grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, charro beans, ancho chile butter, and hand-rolled tortillas.

TACOS & ENCHILADAS

Crispy Beef Tacos

$15.95

Beef picadillo, handmade corn tortillas, cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro rice, refried beans

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Chicken tinga, handmade corn tortillas, cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro rice, refried beans

Brisket Tacos

$17.95

Brisket, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, jack cheese, avocado, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, refried beans

Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

Chipotle basted shrimp, bacon, red onion, jalapeño, pico, red cabbage, corn tortillas

Snapper Tacos

$21.95

Tempura fried, blood orange aioli, strawberry mango pico, corn tortillas

Barbacoa Tacos

$17.95

Blue corn tortilla, arbol aioli, aguachile salsa, manchego cheese

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$17.95

Achiote pulled pork, avocado, cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, corn tortillas

Pollo Enchiladas

$17.95

Shredded chicken, morita pepper, Oaxaca cheese, poblano cream sauce, Mexican crema, cilantro rice, charro black beans

Beef Enchiladas

$18.95

Beef, onion, enchilada sauce, cilantro rice, refried beans

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.95

Cheese, onion, enchilada sauce, cilantro rice, refried beans

Seafood Enchiladas

$21.95

Shrimp, crab, roasted corn, poblano cream sauce, Mexican crema, ancho corn tortilla, cilantro rice, charro black beans

Brisket Enchiladas

$19.95

Brisket, Oaxaca cheese, ancho cream, Mexican crema, blue corn tortilla, fried egg, cilantro rice, charro black beans

Verdura Enchiladas

$19.95

Carrots, zucchini, red bell pepper, potato, sweet carrot mole, Oaxaca cheese, guajillo tortilla, Mexican crema

El Jefe

$18.95

Grilled beef taco, two cheese enchiladas with ancho sauce, queso tostada, cilantro rice, refried beans

The Guadalupe

$18.95

Shrimp taco, avocado tostada, cheese & poblano quesadilla, cilantro rice, refried beans

The Relleno

$19.95

Anaheim pepper stuffed with beef picadillo, cheese, battered, lightly fried, ranchero sauce, cilantro rice, refried beans

ESPECIALES

Pork Carnitas

$27.95

Duroc pork carnitas, white bean puree, chimichurri aioli, cotija cheese, house-made flour tortillas

Pollo con Mole

$23.95

Chile & hibiscus rubbed chicken, white mole, sweet potato hash, topped with crushed peanuts

Camarones

$26.95

Jumbo grilled shrimp on a bed of chile butter couscous, Mexican crema, avocado, grilled house-made focaccia bread

Cachete Barbacoa

$29.95

Cherry smoked Wagyu beef cheek with a port wine demi-glace over sweet corn puree, topped with pistachios, roasted grapes

Snapper a la Plancha

$29.95

Grilled snapper with Veracruz acqua pazza, crispy Carolina gold rice

Asada Tampiquena

$36.95

Wagyu skirt steak, cheese enchilada, grilled green onions, cilantro rice, refried beans

New York Strip

$39.95

12 oz. Strip, corn puree, portobello mushrooms, mole negro, caramelized onions, ancho butter

SIDES

Esquites

$10.95

Charred sweet corn, Mexican crema, heirloom pico de gallo

SD Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

Roasted brussels sprouts, escabeche, manchego cheese

SD Cilantro Rice

$8.00

SD Small Cilantro Rice

$4.00

SD Black Beans

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Add Toreado

$1.50

Ancho Butter

Butter

Cheese

Cilantro

Cotija

Egg

$2.50

Fajita Set Up

Foccacia

$3.00

Fried Scallions

$2.50

Green Goddess

$2.00

Extra Green Goddess

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mexican Crema

$2.00

Onions

Pico de Gallo

Poblano Rajas

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.50

Straw/Mango Pico

SD Flour Tortillas

$2.00

SD Corn Tortillas

$2.00

SD Mixed Tortillas

$2.00

SD Chips & Salsa

$3.00

No Charge Flour Tortillas

No Charge Corn Tortillas

Flour Dozen Tortillas

$7.99

Corn Dozen Tortillas

$7.99

Mixed Dozen Tortillas

$7.99

EL FIN

Flan

$8.95

Sweet cream coffee flan, cajeta

Chocolate Tres Leches

$8.95

Berry mango tequila compote

Sopapillas

$6.95

Four house-made sopapillas, honey

BD Sopapillas

KIDS

Kids Brisket Taco

$7.00

Served with rice and refried beans

Kids Quesadillas

$6.00

Cheese quesadillas

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Served with rice and refried beans

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Served with rice and refried beans

Kids Queso

$6.00

Served with chips

Kids Bean & Cheese Taco

$6.00

Served with rice and refried beans

BRUNCH

Short Rib Hash

$19.00

Huevos Divorciados

$17.50

Steak And Egg Tacos

$20.00

Mexican Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Tampiquena Y Huevos

$37.00

Mexican French Toast

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Pancakes

$13.50

SD Habanero Bacon

$9.00

Donut Holes

$7.00

LUNCH TACO & ENCH

Lunch Chicken Tacos (2 )

$14.95

Chicken tinga, handmade corn tortillas, cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro rice, refried beans

Lunch Beef Tacos (2 )

$14.95

Beef picadillo, handmade corn tortillas, cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro rice, refried beans

Lunch Barbacoa Tacos (2 )

$15.95

Blue corn tortilla, arbol aioli, aguachile salsa, manchego cheese

Lunch Snapper Tacos (2 )

$17.95

Tempura fried, blood orange aioli, strawberry mango pico, corn tortillas

Lunch Shrimp Tacos (2 )

$16.95

Chipotle basted shrimp, bacon, red onion, jalapeño, pico, red cabbage, corn tortillas

Lunch Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Shredded chicken, morita pepper, Oaxaca cheese, poblano cream sauce, Mexican crema, cilantro rice, charro black beans

Lunch Seafood Enchiladas

$17.95

Shrimp, crab, roasted corn, poblano cream sauce, Mexican crema, ancho corn tortilla, cilantro rice, charro black beans

Lunch Brisket Enchiladas

$16.95

Brisket, Oaxaca cheese, ancho cream, Mexican crema, blue corn tortilla, fried egg, cilantro rice, charro black beans

Lunch Cheese Enchiladas

$14.95

Cheese, onion, enchilada sauce, cilantro rice, refried beans

Lunch GR Beef Enchiladas

$15.95

Beef, onion, enchilada sauce, cilantro rice, refried beans

LUNCH

Lunch Soup/Salad

$14.95

De la casa salad, tortilla soup

Tort Soup/Steak Taco

$17.95

Beef fajita taco, tortilla soup

Tort Soup/CHX Taco

$17.95

Chicken fajita taco, tortilla soup

Tort Soup/Brisket Taco

$17.95

Brisket fajita taco, tortilla soup

1/4# Steak Fajita

$20.95

Steak fajita, grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, charro beans, pico, ancho chile butter, hand rolled tortillas.

1/4# Chicken Fajita

$15.95

Chicken fajita, grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, charro beans, pico, ancho chile butter, hand rolled tortillas.

1/4# Veggie Fajita

$14.95

Veggie fajita, grilled bell peppers, poblanos, onions, jack cheese, guacamole, charro beans, pico, ancho chile butter, hand rolled tortillas.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
At La Cosecha we are proud to showcase our menu full of unique, interior Mexican dishes highlighted by the freshest ingredients. Join us in our outdoor patio, lively bar, spacious party room or vibrant main dining room and see for yourself that we have the best darn fajitas in Texas!

505 N BUSINESS IH 35, NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130

