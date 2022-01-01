La Costa Bora 426 S State St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Autenticos

Taco A la Carte

$3.00

Your choice of taco Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Octupus, Veneno (spicy Shrimp and Octupus) or Muneco (spicy steak) with onion & cilantro. (veggie option available)

Quesadillas

$11.00

Giant Flour tortilla filled with your choice of plain cheese, chicken, steak, or shrimp. Served with gucamole sauce and sour cream (veggie option available)

Burritos

$12.00

Giant Flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, veggie, steak, or shrimp w/ beans, rice, cheese, onion & cilantro

Enchiladas

$13.00

Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of sauteed seasoned chicken, shrimp or crab topped with our mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Fajitas

$18.00

Fajitas of your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with rice, benas guacamole sauce and sour cream

Fajitas Los Murales

$22.00

grilled steak, chicken and shrimp served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole sauce

Carne Asada

$21.00

Grilled skirt steak with grillled onions, jalapeno, rice beans, and gucamole sauce

Del Mar

Filete De Pescado

$17.00

Grilled white fish fillet, your choice of seasoned or topped with garlic cloves. Served with rice, salad, and fries

Camarones Platillo

$17.00

Grilled shrimp tossed in your choice of breaded, creamy chipotle, spicy red sauce, garlic, or grilled. Served with rice and salad.

Costa Bora

$22.00

Parrillada for 1

$33.00

Grilled Shrimp, fish, crab meat, octopus, mussels, and a crab leg cluster tossed in our chipotle base house sauce. Served with rice & salad

Caldos

Caldos

$18.00

Your choice of fish, shrimp or 7 seas soup, served with vegetables and your choice of bread or tortillas

Cocteles

Cocteles

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail with onion, tomato, cilantro, and avocado

Antojitos

Tostada De Marisco

$7.00

Tostada topped w/ your choice of fish, shrimp, or shrip & octopus

Trio De Ceviche

$19.00

A taste of our three ceviches topped with a slice of avocado

Guacamole

$10.00

Freshly made by order

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Calamari rings served with jalapenos and house made spicy mayo sauce

Aguachiles

$21.00

Shrimp, avocado, cilantro, red onion, tomato, and cucumber tossed in lime. (Served cold)

Botana Bora

$43.00

Shrimp, octopus, red onion, jalapeno, and cucumber tossed in lime. (Served cold - serves 2-4 people)

Sammy's Choice

$37.00

Grilled fish filet and shrimp tossed in a light spicy red sauce. (Serves 2)

Langostinos 1lb

$30.00

Langoustines tossed in a mile red sauce

Langostinos 2lb

$50.00

Langoustines tossed in a mile red sauce

Mejillones

$19.00

mussels tossed in our house made red sauce.

Ostiones 6

$20.00

Raw Oysters half dozen.

Ostiones 12

$36.00

Raw Oysters. dozen.

Ostiones Preparados 6

$25.00

Raw Oysters topped with shrimp and fish ceviche.

Ostiones Preparados 12

$43.00

Raw Oysters topped with shrimp and fish ceviche.

Ostishots 6

$22.00

Raw Oysters served in a shot glass with house made juice

Camarones Cucaracha 4lb

$45.00

Peel-n-eat shrimp tossed in a buttery red spicy sauce.

Camarones Cucaracha 2lb

$25.00

Peel-n-eat shrimp tossed in a buttery red spicy sauce.

Marineritos

Taco Con Arroz

$5.00

Your choice of meat on a corn tortilla served with a side of rice

Pollo Con Papas

$7.00

chicken tenders with french fries

Quesadilla De Nino

$6.00

Cheese stuffed flour tortilla served with a side of French Fries

Camarones Empanizados Nino

$8.00

Breaded shrimp served with French Fries.

Sides

French Fries

$2.25

aguacate rebanado

$2.50

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$1.50

Extras

Spicy Salsa

$0.25

Green Salsa

$0.25

Guacamole Sauce

$1.00

Bolillo

$1.00

Tortilla de Maiz

$0.50

Toritlla de Harina

$0.50

Salsa Guisada

$3.75
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

426 S State St, Belvidere, IL 61008

Directions

