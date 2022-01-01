Main picView gallery

La Costa - Downtown 3617 Market St.

No reviews yet

3617 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28403

Beverages

Horchata

$3.50

Traditional Rice Drink Sweetened and Flavored with Cinnamon

Jamaica

$3.50

Jamaica Flower Brew

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea Brewed in House

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea Brewed in House

Half and Half tea

$2.50

1/2 Sweet, 1/2 Unsweet Mix of Tea Brewed in House

Pepsi

$2.50

Soft Drink

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Soft Drink

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Soft Drink

Mist

$2.50

Soft Drink

Orange Juice

$3.95

Juice

Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.50

Soft Drink

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Soft Drink

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fountain Drink

Apple Juice

$3.95

Juice

Milk

$3.95

Dairy

Soda Water

$2.50

Soft Drink

Water

Water

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$3.50+

Dip into a Warm Blend of Selected Cheeses, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Spices. Add Ground Beef or Beans for $1.55

Sopa de Torilla

$7.25+

Hot and Hearty Chunks of Tender Chicken Breast and Fresh Avocado are Teamed Up with Tortilla Strips and Shredded Cheese, in a Rich Chicken Broth.

Mexi-Guac

$8.25

Made to Order with Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice and Jalapeños.

Nachos La Costa

$8.25+

Tortilla Chips Topped with your Choice of Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef with Refried Beans, Jalapeños and Melted Cheese. Garnished with Tomatoes and Onions, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Mexican Pizza

$11.40

Crispy Flour Tortilla Topped with Refried or Black Beans. Your Choice of Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef. Topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Onions and Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Chicken Taquitos

$12.45

Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Chicken and Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried and Garnished with Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Nachos Con Queso

$5.45

Tortilla Chips Covered with Melted Cheese. Garnished with Tomatoes and Green Onions, Jalapeños upon request. Adding ground beef, chicken or shredded beef is an additional 1.55

Quesadillas

$9.90

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Adding Ground Beef, Chicken, Shredded Beef, Mushrooms or Spinach is an Additional $1.55

Lunch Combinations

Enchilada and Taco

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Two Enchiladas

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Burrito

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Chimichanga

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Enchilada and Tostada

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Burrito La Costa

$9.30

Burrito Rolled in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice, Beans, and your Choice of Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken. Covered with Burrito Sauce and Garnished with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

Enchilada and Tamale

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Quesadilla

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Two Tacos

$9.30

Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Lunch Favorites

Lunch Fajitas

$10.95

Steak Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas. Steak, Chicken, Tilapia Fish, Roasted pork or Vegetables. Add Shrimp for a $1.

Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

$10.95

A Folded Flour Tortilla with Grilled Bell Pepper and Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Your choice of La Costa Fajita Meat Steak, Chicken, Roasted Pork, Veggies or Fish. Served with Rice and Beans, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Upgrade to Shrimp $1.

Lunch Fajita Burrito

$10.95

A Giant, Soft Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Rice, Beans, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers and your Choice of Roasted Pork, Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Tilapia or Veggies. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Upgraded to Shrimp $1.

Lunch Carnitas Michoacan

$11.40

Slowly Roasted, Marinated, Michoacan-Style Pork. Served Over Sautéed Onions and Bell Peppers. Topped with our Delicious Mexican Sauce. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Lunch Pollo a la Crema

$10.95

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Onions and a Delicious Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce.

Lunch Pollo en Mole

$10.95

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Onions in our Authentic Mexican Mole Sauce.

Lunch Shrimp Chiptole

$11.70

Shrimp Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cilantro in our Smokey Chile Chipotle Sauce.

Lunch Steak Chipotle

$11.40

Steak Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cilantro in our Smokey Chile Chipotle Sauce.

Lunch Chicken Chipotle

$10.95

Chicken Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cilantro in our Smokey Chile Chipotle Sauce.

Lunch Pollo con Queso

$11.40

Chair-Broiled Chicken Breast Served Over Mexican Rice Topped with Our Queso Dip (not served with beans) and Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Lunch Carne Ranchera

$10.95

Steak or Chicken Sautéed with Ranchera Sauce with Green Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Lunch Pollo Ranchero

$10.95

Lunch Shrimp Ranchera

$11.70

Shrimp Sautéed with Ranchera Sauce with Green Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Lunch Arroz con Pollo

$10.95

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed in a Rich Ranchera Sauce with Mushrooms and Onions. Served Over a Bed of Rice and Melted Monterey Jack Cheese (not served with beans).

Ensaladas (Salads)

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.40

Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled with Lettuce, Cheese and Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and Bell Peppers and your Favorite Fajita Meat: Steak, Chicken, Roasted Pork, Shrimp or Tilapia. Topped with Sour Cream and Guacamole. Shrimp Salad Add $1.05

Taco Ensalada

$8.85

Served in a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with your Choice of Meat Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef). Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (does not include guacamole or sour cream).

Tostada Ensalada

$8.85

A Crispy Flat Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Refried or Black Beans, Fresh Lettuce, Cheese and Tomatoes. Your Choice of Meat: Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef.

Ensalada de Lechuga

$4.10

A Fresh Garden Salad Garnished with Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese.

Combinations

Poco - One Item

$8.60

Choose between a Taco, Tostada, or Tamale. All Combinations are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. The Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Poco Mas - One Item

$9.90

Choose between a Chimichanga, Burrito, or Quesadilla. All Combinations are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. The Choice of Filling is Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Grande - Two Items

$10.95

Choose Two of the Following Items: Enchilada, Taco, Tostada or Tamale. All Combinations are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. The Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Mas Grande - Two Items

$12.75

Choose Two of the Following Items: Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, Tamale, Quesadilla, Chimichanga or Burrito. All Combinations are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. The Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Macho - Three Items

$13.80

Choose Three of the Following Items: Enchilada, Taco, Tostada or Tamale. All Combinations are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. The Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.

Vegetales (Veggies Dishes)

Enchiladas Espinacas

$8.85

Spinach Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions, Rolled into Corn Tortillas. Smothered without Tomatillo Sauce and Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. One Enchilada or Two Enchiladas.

Espinaca Chimichanga

$11.40

Spinach Sautéed with Mushrooms and Onions Rolled into a Fried Flour Tortilla. Smothered with Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo.

Veggie Fajitas

$14.50

Veggie Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Veggie Burrito

$13.50

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Fresh Sauteed Vegetables. Topped with Green Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Las Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$8.85

Mexican Mole Sauce Enchiladas with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese. Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Two Enchiladas or One Enchilada. All Enchiladas are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.85

Green Tomatillo Sauce Enchiladas with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese. Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Two Enchiladas or One Enchilada. All Enchiladas are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.

Enchiladas a la Crema

$8.85

Two Enchiladas with your Choice of Filling. Smothered with a Blend of Sour Cream Sauce, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese and just a Touch of Selected Spices. Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Two Enchiladas or One Enchilada. All Enchiladas are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$8.85

Two Corn Tortillas Filled with your Choice of Filling. Topped with Sautéed Onions and Peppers and Fresh Ranchera Sauce Melted Monterey Jack Cheese. Garnished with Sour Cream, Lettuce, and Pico de Gallo. One Enchilada or Two Enchiladas. All Enchiladas are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken.

Cheesy Enchiladas

$12.25

Two Corn Tortillas with your Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken. Topped with our Queso Cheese Dip.

Seafood Enchiladas

$10.95

Two Soft Corn Tortillas Stuffed with a Blend of Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Mushrooms and Monterey Jack Cheese. Mildly Seasoned and Sautéed, then smothered with our salsa de Mazatlan. One Enchilada or Two Enchiladas.

Los Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$14.50

A Giant, Soft Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Rice, Beans, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers and your Choice of Roasted Pork, Steak, Chicken or Shrimp Covered with Ranchera Sauce. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Upgraded to Shrimp $1.

Burrito La Costa

$13.00

Super Burrito Rolled in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice, Beans and your Choice of Meat Filling: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken. Covered with Burrito Sauce. Garnished with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

Burrito Casero

$14.00

Choice of Steak, Chicken, Roasted Pork, or Shrimp with Rice and Beans in a Flour Tortilla. Topped with our Queso Cheese Dip. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Shrimp for an Extra $2.

Burrito Asado

$15.55

Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Skirt Steak or Chicken with Onions and Mushrooms. Topped with Ranchera Sauce and Melted Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans. Garnished with Pico de Gallo.

Seafood Burrito

$16.15

A Blend of Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Celery, Carrots and Mushrooms Rolled up in a Soft Flour Tortilla. Topped with Mazatlan Sauce and Melted Cheese. Garnished with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

California Burrito

$14.85

A Soft Flour Tortilla filled with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions. Choice of Steak, Chicken, Roasted Pork or Shrimp.

Los Huevos (Egg Dishes)

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Eggs Over Easy Topped with Cheese and Mild Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans, Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.95

Ground Mexican Sausage Blended with Eggs and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans, Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.95

Eggs Scrambled with Onions. Tomatoes and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice and Beans, Flour or Corn Tortillas.

El Pollo (Chicken Dishes)

Pollo Ranchero

$14.50

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Ranchera Sauce, Green Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. All Chicken Dishes are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice, Corn or Flour Tortillas. You may Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.

Pollo Chipotle

$14.50

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cilantro in our Smokey Chile Chipotle Sauce. Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice, Corn or Flour Tortillas. You may Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.

Pollo Con Queso

$14.50

Chair-Broiled Chicken Breast Served Over Mexican Rice Topped with Our Queso Dip (not served with beans) and Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Pollo a la Crema

$14.50

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Onions and a Delicious Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce.

Pollo en Mole

$14.50

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Onions in our Authentic Mexican Mole Sauce.

Arroz con Pollo

$14.50

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed in a Rich Ranchera Sauce with Mushrooms and Onions. Served Over a Bed of Rice and Melted Monterey Jack Cheese (not served with beans).

Chori Pollo

$17.65

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Mexican Chorizo Sausage, Smothered with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Las Carnes (Meat Dishes)

Mixteco

$17.15

Delicious stew of chicken and beef strips sauteed in a mild spicy sauce with onion, mushrooms and tomatoes. Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese. Garnished with pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas. All meat dishes are served with refriend beans and Mexican rice. You may substitute for black beans or white rice.

Carne Ranchera

$15.55

Tender Steak Strips Sautéed with Green Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, and Tomato Sauce. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice, Flour or Corn Tortillas. Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.

Carnitas Michoacan

$15.55

Slowly Roasted Marinated Michoacan Style Pork. Served Over Sautéed Onions and Bell Peppers. Topped with our Delicious Mexican Sauce. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice, Flour or Corn Tortillas. Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice.

La Costa Especial

$20.75

Choice of Marinated Grilled Steak or Chicken and Shrimp Sautéed with Mushrooms in Garlic Butter. Garnished with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans, Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Carne Chipotle

$15.55

Steak Strips Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cilantro in our Smokey Chile Chipotle Sauce.

Carne Asada

$22.95

Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak. All Meat Dishes are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice, Corn or Flour Tortillas. You may substitute black beans and/or Mexican white rice.

Los Mariscos (Seafood Dishes)

Arroz con Camarones

$16.60

Shrimp Sautéed in a Rich Ranchera Sauce with Onions and Mushrooms. Then Served Over a Bed of Rice. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo, Not Served with Beans. Flour or Corn Tortillas. Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.

Camarones Mojo de Ajo

$16.60

Shrimp Sautéed with Mushrooms in Butter Garlic and Spices. All Seafood Dishes are Served with Refried Beans, Mexican Rice with Corn or Flour Tortillas. You may Substitute Black Beans or Mexican White Rice.

Camarones Cabo Blanco

$16.60

Shrimp Sautéed with Onions in a Creamy Mexican Cheese Sauce. All Seafood Dishes are Served with Refried Beans, Mexican Rice with Corn or Flour Tortillas. You may Substitute Black Beans or Mexican White Rice.

Camarones Chipotle

$16.60

Shrimp Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cilantro in our Smokey Chile Chipotle Sauce. All Seafood Dishes are Served with Refried Beans, Mexican Rice with Corn or Flour Tortillas. You may Substitute Black Beans or Mexican White Rice.

Seafood Mixteco

$17.65

A Medley of Shrimp, Scallops and Fish make up this Delicious Stew. Sautéed in a Mild Spicy Sauce with Mushrooms, Onions and Tomatoes, Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Garnished with Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.15

A Blend of Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Celery, Carrots, Onions and Mushrooms. Sautéed and Mildly Seasoned, Nestled in a Crisp, Fried Rolled Flour Tortilla and Smothered with Mazatlan Sauce. Garnished with Green Onions, Tomato, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

Mojarra Frita

$14.50

Whole Fried Tilapia. All Seafood Dishes are Served with Refried Beans, Mexican Rice with Corn or Flour Tortillas. You may Substitute Black Beans or Mexican White Rice.

Caldo de Mariscos

$18.75

Shrimp, Fish, Mussels, Scallops, Clams, Cooked in their own Broth with Mixed Seasonal Veggie. Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Cóctel de Camarón

$14.85

Shrimp Cooked and Served Special Cocktail Sauce with Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Mild Chiles and Avocado.

Caldo de Camarón o Pescado

$14.75

Shrimp or Fish, Cooked in their Own Broth with Mixed Seasonal Vegetables. Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Las Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.65

Steak Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.70

Shrimp Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$16.60

Chicken Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Pork Carnitas Fajitas

$16.60

Pork Carnitas Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$14.50

Veggie Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Fajitas Combo

$19.70

Choice of Two Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Fajitas Trio

$22.85

Choice of Three Fajitas Served Sizzling over a Bed of Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Lettuce. Choose between Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.55

A Folded Flour Tortilla with Grilled Bell Pepper and Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Your choice of La Costa Fajita Meat Steak, Chicken, Roasted Pork, Veggies or Fish. Served with Rice and Beans, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Shrimp for an Extra $1.

Los Favoritos (Favorites)

Pollo Fundido

$13.50

Rolled Crispy Flour Tortilla, Filled with Chicken, Smothered with Cream Cheese and Melted American Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice.

Tacos Mexicanos

$11.40

Two Soft Corn Tortillas with Choice of Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor, Carnitas or Chorizo. Garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice and Beans. Choose One Meat.

Tacos del Mar

$12.45

Two Soft Flour Tortillas Filled with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and a Mexican Style Tartar Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans. Choose between Fish or Shrimp.

Torta Mexicana

$10.35

Mexican Bread Spread with Refried or Black Beans then Stuffed with your Favorite Fajita Meat: Steak, Chicken, Roasted Pork or Shrimp. Also filled with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Chile Relleno

$10.35+

Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese, Dipped in Egg Butter and Lightly Fried. Topped with Red Sauce, Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans. One or Two Rellenos

Borrego

$15.55

One Marinated Lamb Shank Baked Slowly until Tender. Served with Marinated Sauce. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo, Served with Rice and Beans.

Los Caldos (Boullion Soups)

Caldo De Res

$12.50

Menudo

$12.50

Kid's Menu

Child's Plate

$5.75

Choice of Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tostada or Mini Quesadilla. Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef. Served with Rice and Beans or French Fries.

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Three Chicken Tenders Served with French Fries. Fries may be Substituted for Rice and Beans.

Hamburger

$6.20

Served with Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.

Cheese Burger

$6.50

Served with Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.

Side Orders

Cup of Salsa

$4.00

Large Bag Chips

$5.50

Side Avocado

$3.65

Side Beans

$3.10

Side Burrito

$5.75

Side Chile Relleno

$6.50

Side Deluxe

$2.75

Sour cream and guacamole

Side Enchilada

$3.65

Side Fajita Meat

$4.95

Side French Fries

$3.90

Side Guacamole

$4.45

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.30

Side Meat

$1.55

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.10

Side Quesadilla

$4.70

Side Rice

$3.10

Side Rice and Beans

$3.10

Side Shredded cheese

$1.55

Side Sour Cream

$1.55

Side Taco

$2.65

Side Tamale

$3.65

Tamale filling may vary.

Side Toreados

$1.25

Side Tortillas

$0.99

Side Tostada

$3.90

Small Bag Chips

$2.75

Small Cup of Salsa

$2.00

Tacos stk 2

$7.50

Tacos Chicken 2

$7.50

Tacos Carnitas 2

$7.50

Tacos Pastor 2

$7.50

Tacos Camaron 2

$8.00

Tacos Chorizo 2

$7.50

Postres (Desserts)

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Specially coated vanilla ice cream. Deep fried and topped with your choice of chocolate or strawberry and whipped cream.

Churros

$2.25

Filling varies.

Flan

$3.95

Vanilla custard covered in a sweet caramel sauce.

Sunday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
3617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28403

