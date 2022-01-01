La Costa - Downtown 3617 Market St.

Enchiladas a la Crema

$8.85

Two Enchiladas with your Choice of Filling. Smothered with a Blend of Sour Cream Sauce, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese and just a Touch of Selected Spices. Choice of Filling: Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Chicken. Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Two Enchiladas or One Enchilada. All Enchiladas are Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute Black Beans or White Rice.