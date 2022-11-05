Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Steakhouses

La Costilla Grill Buford Hwy

No reviews yet

3979 Buford Highway Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30345

Popular Items

Three Taco Combination
Grilled Steak Taco
Grilled Chicken Burrito

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.95

Queso Fundido de Chorizo

$12.95

Mexican Melted Cheese with Sausage (Chorizo)

Queso Fundido de Carne Asada

$12.95

Mexican Melted Cheese w/ Skirt Steak

Cheese Dip

$8.95

Queso Fundido de Camaron

$12.95

Mexican Melted Cheese w/ Shrimp

Tostada de Ceviche Mixto

$14.95

Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime

Corn in the Cup

$13.95

Salads

Steak Salad

$18.95

Skirt steak, Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.95

Well-seasoned grilled chicken chunks, Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Shrimp Salad

$19.95

Cooked Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Green Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Taco Salad

$17.95+

Hard-shell flour tortilla, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheese and guacamole

Tacos

Three Taco Combination

$16.95

Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.50

Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Special Marinated pork. Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce

Fried Fish Taco

$4.50

Vegetarian Taco

$3.95

Mixed of vegetables in a flour or corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Fresh Pork. Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Ground Beef Taco

$3.95

Salmon Taco Combo

$13.96

Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.

Quesadillas

All quesadillas come with green salad and french fries on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$17.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.95

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

Burritos

All burritos are filled with rice, beans. Topped with cheese and red salsa

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Grilled Steak Burrito

$18.99

Shrimp Burrito

$20.95

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.99

Fajitas

Your choice of 1 meat mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and handmade tortillas.

Fajita Norteña For 2 people

$59.95

Parrilladas

Single Steak Parrillada

$29.95

Outside Skirt Steak on the grill. Comes with salchica Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side.

Beef Short Ribs (14oz)

$29.95

Beef short ribs on the grill. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

Rib Eye (14oz)

$29.95

14 oz of premium Rib Eye. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

T-bone (14oz)

$29.95

14 oz of T-bone steak. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

Grilled Chicken Parrillada

$25.95

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Chunks. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

Vegetarian Parrillada

$21.95

Mix of vegetables. Served with rice, guacamole, and handmade tortillas

Alambre

$32.95

Grilled Premium outside skirt steak skewer with green peppers, red peppers, onions, bacon, salchicha norteña. Served with charro beans, guacamole, and handmade tortillas all included.

Parrillada Regia

$59.95+

Outside Skirt Steak for 2, 4, or 6 people. Served with Salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans, guacamole, and handmade tortilla all included.

Parrillada Mixta

$69.95+

Shrimp and choice of 2,3 or 4 protein depending on parrillada size: Chicken, Outside skirt steak, beef short ribs, Rib eye, T-bone.

From the Sea

Aguachiles Rojos/Verdes

$29.95

Shrimp cooked in lime juice and habanero chile and jalapeños, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado.

Seafood Soup

$26.95

Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, and vegetables seafood soup.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95+

Comes with pico de gallo, avocado, and salty crackers.

Tilapia Filet

$21.95

Served with rice, salad, and handmade tortillas

Order of Ceviche Mixto

$39.50

Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime (portion for 2)

Botana Loca (Cucarachas Shrimp)

$39.50

Cucarachas, Spicy Sauce Shrimp. Served with tostadas and crackers.

Mojarra Frita (Whole Fried Tilapia)

$22.95

Salad, Frech Fries, and rice

Grilled Salmon

$33.95

Mexican Dishes & Other Cravings

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Three Red enchiladas made with corn tortillas. Filled with chicken chunks, cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Sopes

$13.99

Deep fried corn tortillas. Your favorite choice of Steak, Chicken or pastor. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, pico de gallo. Only one choice of meat (Two per order)

Chicken Flautas

$14.95

Flour deep fried hard taquitos. Come with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.95

Seven Chicken wings with fries.

Sides

Fries Side

$5.95

Side of French Fries

Tortillas Side (5)

$2.95

Side of Corn or flour tortillas

Side Rice

$2.95

Grilled Onion Side

$2.95

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Side Salchica Norteña

$4.95

Chile Toreado Side

$3.95

Small Green Salad Side

$3.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Side Charro Beans

$4.50

Side Fried Beans

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Guacamole Side

$3.95

Skewer Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

Ranch

$0.75

Dressing

$0.75

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Six pieces of chicken nuggets with fries

Kids Taco Plate

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Nachos

Nachos

$15.95+

Come with tortilla chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños.

Pork Ribs

BBQ RIbs

$24.95+

Comes with French Fries

Mexican Style Pork Ribs

$25.95+

Made with a delicious homemade style spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas

Desserts

Flan

$7.95

Tiramizu

$7.95

Bowls

Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy The Flavor of Authentic Mexican Food in Atlanta !!!

Location

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30345

Directions

Gallery
La Costilla Grill image
La Costilla Grill image
La Costilla Grill image

Map
