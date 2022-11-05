Mexican & Tex-Mex
Steakhouses
La Costilla Grill Buford Hwy

All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy The Flavor of Authentic Mexican Food in Atlanta !!!
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30345
