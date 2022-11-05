La Costilla Grill - McDonough imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Steakhouses

La Costilla Grill - McDonough

review star

No reviews yet

1943 Jonesboro Road

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Steak Taco
Guacamole
Three Taco Combination

APPETIZERS

Botana Loca - Camarones Cucaracha

$39.50

Cheese Dip

$8.95

Cheese Dip w/ Chorizo

$9.95

Cheese Dip w/ Ground Beef

$9.95

Cheese Dip w/ Jalapeños

$9.95

Corn in the Cup

$13.95
Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.95

Order of Ceviche Mixto

$39.50

Queso Fundido con Camaron

$12.95

Mexican Melted Cheese w/ Shrimp

Queso Fundido con Carne Asada

$12.95

Mexican Melted Cheese w/ Skirt Steak

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$12.95

Mexican Melted Cheese with Sausage (Chorizo)

Tostada de Ceviche Mixto

$14.95

Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime

SALADS

Green Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.95

Well-seasoned grilled chicken chunks, Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Shrimp Salad

$19.95

Cooked Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Steak Salad

$18.95

Skirt steak, Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Taco Salad

$17.95+

Hard-shell flour tortilla, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheese and guacamole

TACOS

Three Taco Combination

$16.95

Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.

Fried Salmon Taco Combo

$13.99

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.50

Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.50

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Fried Fish Taco

$4.50

Taco al Pastor

$4.50

Special Marinated pork. Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Shredded Pork Taco - Carnitas

$4.50

Fresh Pork. Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only

Ground Beef Taco

$3.95

Vegetarian Taco

$3.95

Mixed of vegetables in a flour or corn tortilla

QUESADILLAS

All quesadillas come with green salad and french fries on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$17.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$17.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.95

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

BURRITOS

All burritos are filled with rice, beans. Topped with cheese and red salsa

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Grilled Steak Burrito

$18.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$16.99

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Shrimp Burrito

$20.95

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.99

FAJITAS

Your choice of 1 meat mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and handmade tortillas.

Fajita Norteña For 2 people

$59.95

PARRILLADAS

Alambre

$32.95

Grilled Premium outside skirt steak skewer with green peppers, red peppers, onions, bacon, salchicha norteña. Served with charro beans, guacamole, and handmade tortillas all included.

Beef Short Ribs (14oz)

$29.95

Beef short ribs on the grill. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

Grilled Chicken Parrillada

$25.95

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Chunks. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

Parrillada Mixta

$69.95+

Shrimp, Chicken, and choice of grilled steak: Outside skirt steak, beef short ribs, Rib eye, T-bone.

Parrillada Regia

$59.95+

Outside Skirt Steak for 2, 4, or 6 people. Served with Salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans, guacamole, and handmade tortilla all included.

Rib Eye (14oz)

$29.95

14 oz of premium Rib Eye. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

Single Steak Parrillada

$29.95

Outside Skirt Steak on the grill. Comes with salchica Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side.

T-bone (14oz)

$29.95

14 oz of T-bone steak. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side

Vegetarian Parrillada

$21.95

Mix of vegetables. Served with rice, guacamole, and handmade tortillas

FROM THE SEA

Aguachiles Rojos/Verdes

$29.95

Shrimp cooked in lime juice and habanero chile and jalapeños, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado.

Seafood Soup

$26.95

Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, and vegetables seafood soup.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95+

Comes with pico de gallo, avocado, and salty crackers.

Tilapia Filet

$21.95

Served with rice, salad, and handmade tortillas

Order of Ceviche Mixto

$39.50

Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime (portion for 2)

Botana Loca (Cucarachas Shrimp)

$39.50

Cucarachas, Spicy Sauce Shrimp. Served with tostadas and crackers.

Mojarra Frita (Whole Fried Tilapia)

$22.95

Salad, Frech Fries, and rice

Grilled Salmon

$33.95

MEXICAN DISHES & OTHER CRAVINGS

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Three Red enchiladas made with corn tortillas. Filled with chicken chunks, cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.95

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.95

Chicken Flautas

$14.95

Flour deep fried hard taquitos. Come with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.

Sopes

$13.99

Deep fried corn tortillas. Your favorite choice of Steak, Chicken or pastor. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, pico de gallo. Only one choice of meat (Two per order)

Pozole

$10.99

CHICKEN WINGS

Chicken Wings

$15.95

Seven Chicken wings with fries.

PORK RIBS

BBQ RIbs

$24.95+

Comes with French Fries

Mexican Style Pork Ribs

$25.95+

Made with a delicious homemade style spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas

NACHOS

Nachos

$15.95+

Come with tortilla chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños.

SIDES

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Charro Beans

$4.50

Side Chile Toreado Side

$3.95

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Fried Beans

$2.50

Side Fries

$5.95

Side of French Fries

Side Grilled Bell Pepper

$1.50

Side Grilled Onion

$2.95

Side Jalapeno Fresh

$1.50

Side Jalapenos Vinegar

$1.50

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Salchica Norteña

$4.95

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Skewer Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

Side Small Green Salad

$2.95

Side Small Guacamole

$4.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Tortillas (x5)

$2.95

Side of Corn or flour tortillas

Avocado Slices

$4.95

Side Small Green Salad (Copy)

$3.95

KIDS MENU

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Six pieces of chicken nuggets with fries

Kids Taco Plate

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

DESSERTS

Flan

$7.95

Dulce de Leche Cheese Cake

$7.95

Tres Leches

$7.95

Banana Pudin

$8.95

BOWLS

Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

FOOD

GUACAMOLE

$10.95

CHEESE DIP

$8.95

SIDE - FRENCH FRIES

$3.95

SIDE - RICE

$2.95

SIDE - REFRIED BEANS

$1.95

SIDE - CHARRO BEANS

$3.50

SIDE TORTILLAS (X5)

$2.50

THREE TACO COMBO

$16.95

BURRITO

$15.95

QUESADILLA

$15.95

NACHOS

$14.95

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.95

INDIVIDUAL FAJITAS

$18.95

MIXED GRILL PARRILLADAS X2

$69.95

MIXED GRILL PARRILLADAS X4

$119.95

MIXED GRILL PARRILLADAS X6

$174.95

DRINKS

FROZEN MARGARITA

$6.99

ROCKS MARGARITA

$9.99

TEXAS MARGARITA

$12.99

MARGARONA

$19.99

IMPORT BEERS

$5.25

DOMESTIC BEERS

$5.25

16 OZ DRAFT BEER

$5.25

32 OZ DRAFT BEER

$8.29

PITCHER DRAFT BEER

$14.99

SPECIAL TEQUILA SHOT

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
La Costilla Grill - McDonough image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Tacos La Patrona
orange starNo Reviews
600 Macon St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove - Locust Grove
orange starNo Reviews
4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248
View restaurantnext
BGR Grille
orange star4.3 • 2,743
1603 White Way East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
orange star4.5 • 563
904 Memorial Drive Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston