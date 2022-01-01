Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

1,727 Reviews

$$

2360 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Marghenta
Classico Pepperoni
House Salad

Appetizers & Antipasto

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Burrata Prosciutto & Crostini

$18.00

Carciofi Alla Romana

$17.00

Carciofi Alla Romans + Garlic

$19.00

Salumi & Formaggi

$24.00

Salads

House Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Arugula & Pomodoro

$15.00

Caprese

$15.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Half Nutella Pie

$9.00

Full Nutella Pie

$15.00

Death By Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Pizze Rosse - Red

Marghenta

$22.00

Cala-Tella

$24.00

Piccante

$24.00

Prosciutto & Arugula

$24.00

Chili Burrata & Prosciutto

$26.00

Fig & Proscuitto w/Goat Cheese

$25.00

Classico Pepperoni

$23.00

Calabrese Soppressata

$23.00

Due Carne

$24.00

Portabella & Speck

$23.00

Capricciosa

$24.00

Pizze Bianche - White

Bianca

$22.00

Carciofi & Portabella w/White Truffle Oil

$23.00

Quattro Formaggi

$23.00

Speck & Arugula

$24.00

Le Verdure

$24.00

Truffle Burrata

$25.00

Inghilterra

$22.00

"The Kristina" Bianca with Spicy Soppressata ( Proceeds Donated to Melanoma Research Foundation )

$20.00

Panzerotti/Calzone

Panzerotti/Calzone

$15.00

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Smeraldina Artesian Water

$4.00

Canned Drinks

$2.50

Aranciata

$2.50

Limonata

$2.50

Smeraldina Sparkling Water

$3.50

Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Armitage
orange star4.9 • 59
900 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
orange starNo Reviews
2121 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park
orange star4.6 • 1,603
1733 N Halsted Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
1419 W. Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Sal's Trattoria
orange star4.7 • 445
2834 North Southport Ave. Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Derno's Chicago
orange star4.6 • 281
506 West Diversey Parkway Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
orange star4.6 • 7,596
938 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Geja's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,243
340 W. Armitage Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Chez Moi
orange star4.5 • 3,457
2100 N Halsted St Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Lincoln Common
orange star4.4 • 3,161
2309 N Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Gemini
orange star4.9 • 3,048
2075 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Bourgeois Pig Cafe - Lincoln Park
orange star4.1 • 2,798
736-738 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston