Main picView gallery

La Cruda Mariscos 6733 Indiana Ave

review star

No reviews yet

6733 Indiana Ave

Riverside, CA 92506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Ceviches

El Crudo 1/2

El Crudo 1/2

$13.99

Raw Shrimp Spicy With Tomato, Onion, Cucumber

El Crudo Full

El Crudo Full

$21.99
El Cocido 1/2

El Cocido 1/2

$14.99

Cooked Shrimp W/ Tomato,Onion,Cucumber,Cilantro

El Cocido Full

El Cocido Full

$22.99
El Fish 1/2

El Fish 1/2

$12.99
El Fish Full

El Fish Full

$18.99
Lajaiba 1/2

Lajaiba 1/2

$13.99
La Jaiba Full

La Jaiba Full

$20.99
Vevi-Verde 1/2

Vevi-Verde 1/2

$16.99
Cevi-Verde Full

Cevi-Verde Full

$23.99
El Tri 1/2

El Tri 1/2

$18.99
El Tri Full

El Tri Full

$27.99

Tosti-Cevi

Tosti-Cevi

$9.99

Tostitos With Choice Of Cevichce

Cocteles

all include cucumber, onion, tomato, cilantro, and avocado
Camaron Sm

Camaron Sm

$13.99

Whole Cooked Shrimp

Camaron Lg

Camaron Lg

$15.99

Camaron Y Pulpo Sm

$15.99

Whole Cooked Shrimp W/ Octopus

Camaron Y Pulpo Lg

$18.99

Camaron Y Callo Coct

$24.99

Whole Cooked Shrimp W/ Scallop

Campechana Coct

Campechana Coct

$22.99

Mixture Of Shrimp, Octopus, Scallo, Oysters

Pulpo Sm

$17.99

All Octopus

Pulpo Lg

$21.99

Ostion Coct

$19.99

All Oyster (12)

Botana

Aguachile

Aguachile

$19.99

Raw Open Belly Shrimp Spicy

Mixta Clasica

Mixta Clasica

$17.99

Imitation Crab, Fish Ceviche, Cooked Whole Shrimp, Octopus, And Raw Open Belly Shrimp

Mixto

Mixto

$35.99
Callo De Hacha

Callo De Hacha

$38.99
Para Picar

Para Picar

$24.99
Sashimi

Sashimi

$20.99

Oysters

Naturales 1/2

Naturales 1/2

$18.53
Naturales Full

Naturales Full

$30.89

Guacamole

$10.29
Oyster Shooter

Oyster Shooter

$24.71

Single Oyster Shooter

$6.17

Ostiones

Preparados 1/2

$24.71

Preparados Full

$37.07

Ceviche Charola

Charrola El Crudo

$66.94

Plater 5lb

Charola El Cocido

$66.94

Plater 5lb

Charola El Fish

$52.52

Plater 5lb

Charola La Jaiba

$61.79

Plater 5lb

Charola Cevi-Verde

$72.09

Plater 5lb

Charola El Tri

$78.27

Plater 5lb

Botana Charola

Charola Aguachile

$78.27

Charola Mixta Clasica

$92.69

Charola Mixto

$109.17

Charola Callo De Hacha

$129.77

Charola Para Picar

$83.42

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Mex Coca Cola

$3.99

Glass Bottle 1/2 Lt

Glass Bottle Mex Sodas

$2.99

Glass Bottle 1/3 Lt

Aguas Frescas Sm

$4.99

Aguas Frescas Lg

$5.99

Natural Water

$2.25

Clamato Preparado

$4.99

Mineral Preparada

$4.99

Jarritos

$2.75

Special Drinks

Patona Michelada

$16.99

Cahuama Beer Miche

La Cura Clasica

$12.99

12 Oz Beer Miche

La Rubia Y Morena

$17.99

Mimosa

$7.99

3 Flavors

Straw-Punch

$7.99

Coctail Wine Base

Sangria

$7.99

Mango Cantarito

$8.99

Palomita

$9.99

Mojito

$9.99

Margaritas

$8.99

3 Flavors

Beer

Beer bottle

$5.99

Draft

Caguama

$9.99

B Bucket

$29.99

Chelada

$9.99

Extras

Tostadas

Tostada Pk

$4.99

Tostada Xtra

$1.25

Avocado

Avocado Side

$2.99

Whole Avocado

$7.99

Salsas

Dark Sauce Xtra

$0.99

Dark Sauce (spicy) 6 fl. oz

$3.99

Habanero (extra spicy) 6 fl. oz

$1.99

Saladitas

Xtra Sal

$1.50

Box Sal (48pk)

$7.99

Shelf Items

Rim Dip Lcm

$8.99

Cacahuates El Nano

$5.99

Vaquita Candy

$7.99

Variety Of Flavors

Dirty Worms

$6.99

Variety Of Flavors

Table Salsas

$3.99

Variety Of Flavors

Tostitos

$2.99

Tostada Pk

$4.99

20 Pc Tostadas

Michelada Prep

$14.99

Clamato Preparado

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6733 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92506

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverside Cookie Shoppe - 6737 Brockton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6737 Brockton Ave Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Pier 76 Fish Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3555 Riverside Plaza Drive Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Pho Minh USA
orange starNo Reviews
6461 Brockton Ave Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3540 Riverside Plaza Drive Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - 005 - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3505 Merrill St. Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Riverside - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3522 Madison Street Riverside, CA 92504
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston