A map showing the location of La Cucharita Colombian RestaurantView gallery

La Cucharita Colombian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

15132 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211

Nashville, TN 37211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Favoritos de la casa

Picada

$23.99

Bandeja Paisa de CARNE

$17.99

Bandeja Paisa de POLLO

$17.49

Bandeja Montanera

$18.99

Lechona

$16.00

Tamalmixto

$15.00

Platos principales

Bistec a caballo

$15.99

Mojarra frita

$16.99

Pollo a la plancha

$13.75

Bistec encebollado

$15.85

Arroz con pollo

$13.25Out of stock

Carne asada

$13.85

Pechuga con champinones

$14.75

Pechuga con camarones

$15.25

Pollo apanado

$13.25

Sancocho de RES

$13.25

Sancocho de Gallina

$13.25Out of stock

8oz de sopa (no proteina)

$2.99

Arepa rellena 1 proteina

$8.49

arepa rellena 2 proteinas

$9.49

arepa rellena 3 proteinas

$9.99

arepa rellena 4 proteinas

$10.85

patacon

$8.99

arepa rellena solo queso

$5.99

Kids menu

chicken nuggets

$4.99

Papas fritas

$2.85

Salchipapa

$4.99

Empanada de Maiz

Empanada de Carne

$1.99

Empanada de Pollo

$1.99

Empanada de Queso

$1.99

Empanada de Brocoli y queso

$1.99

1/2 dozena

$11.25

1 dozena

$21.25

2 dozena

$41.50

Empanada de trigo×2

Empanada de hawaina×2

$4.99

Empanada de jamon y queso×2

$4.99

Empanada de arequipe con queso×2

$4.99

Empanada de bocadillos con queso×2

$4.99Out of stock

Empanada de viagra×2

$6.50

extras

Aguacate

$1.99

arepa congelada

$1.99

arepa de choclo

$3.85Out of stock

arepa de maiz

$3.75

arepita dulce(small)

$0.99

Arroz

$2.75

arrozconpollo (solo el arroz)

$7.99

camarones(5)

$4.99

carne/pollo (solo el bistec)

$4.50

chicharron con arepa de maiz

$7.75

chicharron con arepita

$3.99

chicharron con tostones

$7.85

chorizo con arepa de maiz (grande)

$7.75

chorizo con arepita

$3.99

chorizo con tostones

$7.85

ensalada de la casa

$3.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

frijoles

$2.50

huevo frito

$1.50

huevos perico (solos)

$6.49

Limon

$1.00

Maduros

$3.99

maduros con queso

$5.50

Minisancocho

$2.99

morcilla con arepa de maiz

$8.05

morcilla con arepita

$4.25

morcilla con tostones

$7.85

palitos de queso (fritos/2x)

$4.50

papa criolla

$3.75

papas fritas

$2.85

paquete de chorizo

$7.99

paquete de morcilla

$7.99

queso

$1.50

salsa de champinones

$4.50

tortilla (3)

$1.50

tostones

$3.85

yuca

$3.85

bebidas

can soda

$1.75

postobon

$1.99

hot chocolate

$2.99

hot cafe

$1.75

refill de cafe

$0.85

coca cola de vidrio

$2.75

pony malta

$2.75

avena tarro

$5.49

agua

$1.25

jugo hit

$2.85

pony malta

$2.75

vaso con hielo y agua

vaso sin helo y agua

especial del dia

ajiaco

$14.75Out of stock

lentejas

$15.25Out of stock

menudecias

$15.25Out of stock

mondongo

$15.75Out of stock

sudado de pollo

$14.75

Natilla Familiar

$29.99

10 Oz Natilla

$4.49

Posta Cartagenera

$14.99

Breakfast

calentado valluno

$12.99

carne asada Desayuno

$11.95

huevos con chorizo

$10.99

Huevos pericos con arepa

$10.99

calentado (solo)

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15132 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

EggHolic - Nashville, TN
orange starNo Reviews
412 Harding Place Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill - 4114 Nolensville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
4114 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
orange starNo Reviews
540 Paragon Mills Dr Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
5694 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Crieve Hall Bagel Co.
orange starNo Reviews
4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228 Nashville, TN 37220
View restaurantnext
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
orange starNo Reviews
536 Thompson Lane Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston