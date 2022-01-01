La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria Assembly Row

La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria imageView gallery

Appetizers

Meatballs

$13.00

Baked Classic Fork Tender Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Calamari Fritte

$18.00

Semolina Dusted Calamari and Sliced Cherry Peppers, Spicy Tomato Basil Sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Roasted Chili & Garlic Glaze Sesame Seeds, Ranch Dipping Sauce

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Hand Cut French Fries Topped with Truffle Oil and Grated Parmesan Cheese, Spicy Aioli Sauce for dipping

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

PEI Mussels , garlic white wine sauce, toasted baguette

Littleneck Clams

$19.00Out of stock

Roasted garlic, white wine and whole grain mustard cream sauce

Arancini

$16.00

Truffle, roasted mushrooms, mushroom cream sauce

Antipasto Board

$28.00

Chef’s Selection of Italian Meats and Cheeses, Fig Spread, Verdure, Baguette,

HUMMUS House Made Focaccia

$5.00

Warm Focaccia, Honey Pecan Butter

HONEYBUTTER House Made Focaccia

$7.00

Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

6 Cotuit Shucked Oysters, Mignonette Sauce

Polenta Fries

$14.00

Toasted Ravioli

$14.00

Mezzaluna Mozzarella

$14.00

Soup and Salad

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Fresh Burrata, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Basil Pesto

Classic Caeser

$13.00

Crisp Romaine. Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Anchovies, Classic Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, house balsamic dressing

Simple Arugula

$12.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Italian Dressing

Entrees

Chicken Parmesean

$25.00

Chicken cutlet topped with parmesan and fresh mozzarella, pomodoro sauce over house made spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Mashed Potatoes,, Marsala Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Spinach, Garlic Mashed Potaoes, White Wine Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Cuscus Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Fennel, Lemon Olive Oil

Steak Frites

$30.00

Grilled Hanger Steak, Truffle Fries, Mixed Greens and Chimichurri Sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Grilled Salmon, Sautéed Spinach, Linguini, Lemon Caper Butter Sauce.

Spice Crusted Tuna

$30.00Out of stock

Seared Tuna, Snap Peas, Roasted Mushrooms, Over Celery Root Purée, Balsamic Glaze

Pan Seared Cod

$30.00

Sautéed Spinach, Crab and Potato Croquet, Caper Butter Sauce

La Cucina Burger

$18.00

Cod Piccata

$28.00

Filet

$39.00

Sword Fish

$30.00

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$55.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$59.00

Pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Fresh Seared Shrimp, Spicy Roasted Garlic, Bucatini, Pomodoro Sauce

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccini

$21.00

Pan seared chicken breast, broccoli florets, parmesan cream sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Fresh Seared Shrimp, Chili Flakes, Garlic White Wine Sauce over Spaghetti

Bolognese

$26.00

Classic Four Meat Ragu, Caramelized Onion, Rigatoni, Shaved Parmesan

All Amatriciana

$24.00

Diced pancetta, chilis, pecorino Romano, bucatini, Pomodoro Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

Creamy vodka sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes,

Linguini Vongole

$28.00

Fresh littleneck clams, garlic white wine sauce, herbed bread crumbs

Gnocchi

$26.00

Ricotta dumplings, Roasted Mushrooms, Sautéed Spinach, Mushroom Cream Sauce

Spinach Ravioli

$26.00

Spinach and Ricotta ravioli, Asparagus, cherry tomatoes, White wine sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Spaghetti And Meatball Dinner For Two

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parm

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet over Spaghetti and Pomodoro Sauce

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Served with Mashed Potatoes and Chefs Vegetable

Kids Pasta and Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and fries

$10.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Layered Italian coffee and chocolate flavored treat. Layers lady fingers dipped in coffee liquor and rum with whipped eggs, sugar, cocoa and marscapone.

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

Berry Panna Cotta

$10.00

Sides

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side Spaghetti with butter

$8.00

Side Spaghetti with Pomodoro Sauce

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Asaparagus

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Meatballs

$5.00
La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria image

