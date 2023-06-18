A map showing the location of La Cuvee Miami 1101 SW 8th StView gallery

La Cuvee Miami 1101 SW 8th St

No reviews yet

1101 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33130

FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

Spicy Edamame

$11.00

Edamame, Yuzu, Chili Garlic Sauce, Togarashi

Shishito Spicy

$12.00

Shishito pepper, yuzu, ichimi togarashi, Maldon salt, Bonito flakes

Cuvee Salad

$14.00

Mix greens on a bed of guac, walnuts, orange, red radish Nikkei dressing

Pork Bao Buns

$14.00

24hrs marinated, slow cooked pork bondiola in a soft bun

Octopus Al Carbon

$24.00

Octopus on the grill, anticuchera sauce, chimichurri Nippon, potatoes cream

Boneless Chiken Strips

$16.00

Juice chicken breast breaded, soaked with our home-made buffalo sauce, side of blue cheese accompanied with little canes of celery and carrot

Wagyu Sliders

$26.00

Twp 4oz homemade wagyu patties, bacon jelly, red pickle onion, special house mayo in a Brioche bread

Salmon Nikkei Taquitos 3pcs

$18.00

Three delicious wontons stuffed with home-made salmon tartar, avocado pure spicy mayo, black sesame seed

Salmon Nikkei Taquitos single

$6.00

Tuna Truffle Taquitos 3pcs

$21.00

Three wontons' taquitos stuffed with sweet tuna tartar, truffle oil, spicy mayo, black sesame seed and scallions

Tuna Truffle Taquitos single

$7.00

CEVICHES & TIRADITOS

Tiradito Jalapeno

$18.00

Usuzukuri fresh corvina, garlic jalapeno sauce, chalaca, micro cilantro, churry tomatoes, avocado, extra virgin olive oil

Tiradito Passion Fruit

$18.00

Usuzukuri salmon, lime juice, home-made passion fruit dressing, maldon salt, scallions, togarashi, fried wonton threads

Octopus Tiradito al Olivo

$21.00

Thin slices of slow cooked fresh octopus, lime juice, Peruvian black olive dressing, Peruvian yellow pepper leche de tigre, chalaca, micro cilantro, dry Peruvian red olives, extra virgin olive oil

Ceviche Clasico

$21.00

Fresh corvina, leche de tigre, red onions, chalaca, cilantro, sweet potatoes, Peruvian white corn, chulllpi

Ceviche Nikeei

$25.00

Fresh yellow fin tuna, ponsu leche de tigre, chalaca, sweet potatoes brulee, cilantro, fresh shisou leaves, Peruvian white corn, chullpi

Ceviche de Aji Amarillo

$27.00

Mix sea food (shrimp, octopus, squid), chalaca, Peruvian yellow pepper leche de Tigre

SUSHI ROLLS

Acevichado Roll

$23.00

Shirmp Ebi Furai, Avocado, Yellow fin Tuna, Acevichado sauce, Chullpi, Micro cilantro, crispy sweet patatoes threads.

Fried Salmon Roll

$23.00

Fresh Salmon, mascarpone cheese, mango, passion fruit home-made sauce.

Jalapeño maki

$23.00

Yellow fin tuna, scallions, fresh cilantro, avocado, gari, topped with Scottish salmon garlic jalapeño sauce, masago and chalaca.

La Cuvee Roll

$29.00

Shimp tempura, avocado, mascarpone cheese, Wagyu skirt steak torch, cilantro, scallions, spring roll treats, Lomo saltado juice sauce.

Salmon Nikkei Roll

$23.00

Salmon tartar, avocado, fresh yellow fin tuna on top, Nikkei sauce, scallions, sesame seed.

Spicy tuna Roll

$24.00

Tuna tartar, avocado, yellow fin fresh tuna, togarashi, homemade spicy mayo.

Avocado Maki

$18.00

MAIN COURSE

Tonkotsu Ramen

$19.00

Pork broth, pork belly, tare, tamago, scallions, mayu, togarashi, nori, bk choy, bean sprouts

Salmon Misoyaki

$23.00

Fresh Scottish salmon 8oz marinated overnight with miso, mirin and sake, hajikami

Sea Food Truffle Chaufa

$37.00

Jasmine rice, shiitake mushrooms, eggs, veggies, truffle butter, mix seafood

Short Rib Nitsuke

$37.00

8oz short rib marinated 24 hours, Shiitake and enoki mushrooms, tare with a potatoes cream chip and togarashi

Fresh Tallarines Yokisoba

$27.00

Beef Tenderloin with vegetables and stir-fried egg noodles

Branzino Nikko

$36.00

Butterfly cut branzino, into 5 species broth, bok choy side of white chaufa with broccoli, asparagus and bean sprouts

Lomo Saltado

$29.00

beef tenderloin 8oz, red onions, tomatoes, french fries, jasmine rice

Wagyu Australian Skirt Steak

$49.00

Australian Wagyu skirt steak 8oz, Nikkei, chimichurri, french fries

SIDES

Sauteed Veggie Mix

$12.00

Potatoes Cream

$11.00

Truffle French Fries w/ Parmesan Cheese

$14.00

POSTRES

Vanilla or Pistachio Gelato

$9.00

Two Scoops

Passion Fruit Suspiro LImeno

$12.00

Red wine reduction, passion fruit, Italian merengue torch, berries, chocolate zest

4 Leches Nikkei

$13.00

Homemade traditional tres leches with a twist

Fried Guava Cheesecake

$14.00

Tempura cheesecake with crafted gelato of your choice

Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

with ice cream of your choice

BAR

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Red Bull

$7.50

Inka Cola Gold

$3.50

Pellegrino

$7.50

Aqua Panna

$7.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cortadio

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Beer

Corona

$7.50

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Modelo Negra

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Lucky Buddha

$7.50

Sapporo Premium Beer

$7.50

Cusquena

$7.50

Cristal

$7.50

Pilsen

$7.50

Lagunitas IPA

$8.50

Voodoo Range IPA

$7.50

Coedo Ruri Pilsner

$9.00

Coedo Shiro Hefeweizen

$9.00

Cocktails

Mojito

$15.00

Sakejito

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

La Cuvee Mule

$15.00

Red Sangria Glass

$15.00

Lola La Colosal

$49.00

Mellini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Wine and BUbbles

BLT Chateau Vartely Pinot Grigio

$31.00

BLT Touraine Sauvignon Blanc France

$39.00

BLT Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc Cali 2022

$36.00

BLT Itsas Mendi 2021 Blend

$36.00

Rose House Glass

$11.00

GLS Mi Terruño Expresion extra Brut

$11.00

BLT Mi Terruño Expresion extra Brut

$29.00

BLT Laluca Prosecco

BLT Laluca Prosecco

$39.00

BLT Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Brut

$69.00Out of stock

BLT Moet Chandon Brut

$99.00

BLT Jane ventura Brut Nature Cava

$59.00

BLT Jane Ventura Rose Cava

$65.00

BLT Laurent Parrier Brut

$125.00

BLT Laurent Perrier Rose

$155.00

BLT Billecart - Salmon Brut Rose

$145.00Out of stock

BLT Dom Perignon Champagne Brut

$295.00

BLT Dom Perignon Champagne Brut Magnun

$1,350.00

Sake

Ozeki Hana Awaka

$17.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai

$24.00

Wandering Poet Rihaku Junmai Ginjo

$32.00

Kubota Dew Junmai Daiginjo

$35.00

Dremy Clouds Rihaku Nigory

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
