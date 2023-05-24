Main picView gallery

La Dolce Vita 12112 MAYFIELD RD

No reviews yet

12112 MAYFIELD RD

Cleveland, OH 44106

Popular Items

Limoncello Tiramisu

$8.00

a twist on the classic with limoncello liquor

Gnocchi Dolce Vita

Gnocchi Dolce Vita

$19.00

Potato gnocchi, choice of sauce (House Marinara, Pesto, Abruzze, Fellini) | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13


Starters

Molto Meatballs

$16.00

Veal blended with angus beef, pecorino and eggs, topped with fresh ricotta

Stuffed Peppers

$15.00

Banana peppers stued with italian pork sausage, arborio rice and pecorino

The Eggplant Parm

$14.00

An original family recipe, topped with ricotta

Unfried Calamari

$16.00

Wild caught, sauteed with zucchini in a tomato white wine broth and served with toasted bread (GF)

Sweet Life Trio

Sweet Life Trio

$20.00

Sample our house favorites: one meatball, one hungarian hot and eggplant parm

Opeta Polenta (Sausage)

$20.00

Italian chicken sausage, roasted red peppers and onions

Paparazzi Polenta (Veggie)

$18.00

Seasonal veggies and polenta (V, VG, GF)

Mussels

$16.00

Meatball

$8.00

Soups & Salads

1/2 Terrys Tomato

$8.00

Leafy Greens

$10.00

Mixed greens, shaved carrots & imported sheep’s milk feta (GF)

Small Leafy Greens

$7.00
Terry T's Tomato Salad

Terry T's Tomato Salad

$16.00

House favorite with vine ripe tomatoes, shaved carrots, sliced red onion and imported sheep’s milk feta in basil oil (GF)

The Roman Chariot

The Roman Chariot

$15.00

Imported italian artichoke, arugula, olives and seasonal cheese (GF)

Tuscan Lentil Soup

$7.00

Carrots, seasonal vegetables and brown lentils (VG)

Vine Ripe Caprese

Vine Ripe Caprese

$15.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and kalamata olives (GF)

Wedding Soup di Avellino

$7.00

Chicken broth, meatballs, escarole and egg drop

Flatbreads

Greco

$14.00

Fresh spinach, artichokes, imported sheeps milk feta and mozzarella

Venizia

$15.00

Fresh spinach, italian chicken sausage, roasted red peppers and fontina

Tomato Quatro Formaggi

$13.00

Imported sheep’s milk feta, fontinella, pecorino romano and mozzarella

Spinach Quatro Formaggi

$13.00

Imported sheep’s milk feta, fontinella, pecorino romano and mozzarella

Americana

$13.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Mediterraneo

$14.00

Tomato sauce, eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers and mozzarella

Magic Mushroom

$14.00

Tomato sauce, portobello mushrooms, mozzarella and pecorino romano

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pasta

1/2 Abruzze

$12.00

1/2 Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

1/2 Fellini

$12.00

1/2 Marinara

$12.00

1/2 Pesto

$12.00
Abruzze

Abruzze

$19.00

Ground veal blended with angus beef in a Southern Italian soritto with hand-crushed plum tomatoes | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Aglio e Olio

$18.00

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

A Roman recipe transported to Cleveland... bowtie pasta tossed with pecorino romano cheese and fresh-cracked black pepper | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00
Fettuccine Fellini

Fettuccine Fellini

$19.00

Gorgonzola & tomato cream sauce, director’s cut fresh pasta | Add pancetta $3 | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Gnocchi Dolce Vita

Gnocchi Dolce Vita

$19.00

Potato gnocchi, choice of sauce (House Marinara, Pesto, Abruzze, Fellini) | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Marinara Dolce Vita

$16.00

Premium, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, basil and extra virgin olive oil | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Pesto Omar

$18.00

Basil, parmesan, garlic and cream.. An errorless dish | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Rasta Pasta

$18.00

Inspired from the clis of Negril...pasta with a medley of fresh, seasonal vegetables / yes, all vegan! | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Ravioli Di Summer

$19.00

Four-cheese lling, choice of sauce (House Marinara, Pesto, Abruzze, Fellini) | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Seafood Di Mare

Seafood Di Mare

$30.00

Calamari, shrimp and mussels (when available) sauteed in a light tomato white wine sauce served over fresh linguini | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13

Vodka Sauce

$25.00

1\2 Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Entrees

Butternut Squash Risotto

$30.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Lightly breaded and oven-baked, topped with fresh mozzarella and served with marinara pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Lightly breaded and oven-baked, topped with fresh mozzarella and served with marinara pasta

Chicken Risotto

$30.00

Roasted butternut squash and zuchinni

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$24.00

Portobello Mushroom Risotto

$30.00

Roasted butternut squash and zuchinni

Shrimp Risotto

$32.00

Roasted butternut squash and zuchinni

Veal Parmesan

$34.00

Desserts

Banana Dolce Vita

$14.00

tirimisu, banana cake and flambeed bananas topped with sweet ricotta / limited quantity

Tiramisu

$8.00

layered with sweet mascarpone

Limoncello Tiramisu

$8.00

a twist on the classic with limoncello liquor

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

creamy and indulgent

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

decadent layers

One Small Cannoli

$4.00

Sweet Ricotta

One Large Cannoli

$5.00

Sweet Ricotta

Lemon Bindi Sorbetto

$7.00

lemon or coconut (dairy-free)

Coconut Bindi Sorbetto

$7.00

lemon or coconut (dairy-free)

Chocolate Bindi Gelato

$8.00

Vanilla Bindi Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate Bomba

$8.00

vanilla & chocolate gelato with a cherry center in a chocolate ganache shell (contains nuts)

Spumoni Bomba

$8.00

pistachio, cherry and chocolate gelato in a chocolate ganache shell

Specials

Braised Shortrib

$40.00

Scallops

$40.00

Halibut

$40.00

Salmon

$40.00

Pasta Special

$30.00

OPERA

$60.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Abruzze Sauce

$5.00

Extra Fellini Sauce

$4.00

Extra Pesto Sauce

$4.00

Extra Marinara Sauce

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12112 MAYFIELD RD, Cleveland, OH 44106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

