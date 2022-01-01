A map showing the location of Dolce Vita 1610 14th Street NorthwestView gallery
Mediterranean

Dolce Vita 1610 14th Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

1610 14th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Meze

ARTICHOKE & TOMATO FLATBREAD

$12.00

CARROT & ASPARAGUS

$14.00

ATLANTIC SQUID

$14.00

BABAGANOUSH

$9.00

Beef Souvlaki

$16.00

CROQUETTES

$12.00

Potato, manchego cheese, serrano ham, bechamel, frisee, salmon roe

BREAD BASKET

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

Camarones al Pil Pil

$15.00

Wild caught shrimp, baby eels, garlic, smoked paprika

CANNELONI

$12.00

Carne Crudo

$18.00

Carpaccio

$16.00

Grassfed striploin, veal tendon chicharron, fermented garlic balsamic glaze, mizuna, parmigiano reggiano

CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

CHICKEN PASTILLA

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Piquillo

$16.00

King crab stuffed piquillo pepper, piquillo coulis sauce.

DORADA FILET

$24.00

Gnocchi Gallego

$15.00

Potato gnocchi, octopus, ‘nduja, smoked paprika, parsley cream

GRILLED BABY EGGPLANT

$10.00

HUMMUS

$9.00

KOFTES

$12.00

LAMB SHANK MEZZE

$16.00

MAKEREL ESCABECHE

$13.00

MOROCCAN POTATOES

$9.00

Moussaka

$12.00

Ground lamb, eggplant, bechamel, cinnamon

PORK CHEEKS

$14.00

PROSCUITTO & CHORIZO FLATBREAD

$15.00

Roasted Chicken

$14.00

Salmon

$16.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$12.00

SM CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$25.00

LG CHARCUTIERIE BOARD

$40.00

Spanakopita

$11.00

Spinach, feta, tzatziki cream

TUNA REBOZADA

$18.00

Fire 2 Course

Fire 3 Course

Fire 4 Course

Fire Desserts

Salad

Beet salad

$14.00

CAPRESE

$16.00

ENSALADA DE CAMARONES

$16.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, arbequina olives, hummus, oregano, fried halloumi, nasturtium dolmas

LOBSTER SALAD

$19.00

CHEF'S SELECTIONS

Beef Chop

$47.00

Bone marrow, shishito peppers, chermoula, moroccan potatoes

BLACK PAELLA

$46.00

Lamb Shank

$46.00

14oz colorado lamb, potatoes & charred eggplant zaalouk, prunes & lamb tagine-jus reduction

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$46.00

Salt Crusted Dorade

$46.00

Baked whole dorade, olive oil potatoes, smoked paprika

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$50.00

SQUASH RISOTTO

$24.00

SURF & TURF

$48.00

Add Octopus

$15.00

Sweets

Kunafa

$14.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$15.00

Sorbet Trio

$14.00

Churros

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

Alaska

$14.00Out of stock

Cake Fee

$5.00

Flan

$14.00

Mango Panna Cotta

$14.00

BOMBOLONI

$14.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM TRIO

$14.00

Brunch

WATERMELON SALAD

$15.00

Kale Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Cheeses & Meats

$25.00

Pastry Basket

$12.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$15.00

VITA BELLISSIMO

$15.00

MONTECRISTO SANDWICH

$15.00

SANDWICH VEGETERIANO

$15.00

CLASSIC PANCAKE

$15.00

TOAST AL TIRAMISU

$15.00

WAFFLE ON 14TH

$15.00

Two Eggs Meal

$15.00

STEAK FRITES

$24.00

ARTICHOKE & TOMATO FLATBREAD

$15.00

PROSCUITTO & CHORIZO FLATBREAD

$15.00

QUATRO FORMAGGIO OMELETTE

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE

$15.00

ITALIAN Omelette

$15.00

SALMON BENEDICT

$15.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

Add Black Truffle

$10.00

SIDE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$8.00

SIDE APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON

$8.00

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

$8.00

SIDE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

SIDE MOROCCAN POTATOES

$8.00

Social Brunch

$34.95

Greek Salad

Kale Salad

Caprese

WATERMELON SALAD

BREAKFAST BURGER

VITA BELLISSIMO

MONTECRISTO SANDWICH

SANDWICH VEGETERIANO

CLASSIC PANCAKE

TOAST AL TIRAMASU

WAFFLE ON 14TH

Two Eggs Meal

STEAK FRITES

$5.00

ARTICHOKE & TOMATO FLATBREAD

PROSCIUTTO & CHORIZO FLATBREAD

QUATRO FORMAGGIO OMELETTE

MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE

ITALIANO Omelette

Salmon Beni

EGGS BENEDICT

SIDE APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON

SIDE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

SIDE MOROCCAN POTATOES

SIDE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

SANGRIA RED

$10.00

SANGRIA WHITE

$10.00

PUNCH

$16.00

MIMOSA

$13.00

BELLINI

$13.00

GLS GAMBINO CUVEE BRUT

$15.00

GLS GAMBINO ROSE

$15.00

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$8.00

MIMOSA PITCHER

$19.95

PEACH BELINI PITCHER

$19.95

PASSIONFRUIT BELINI PITCHER

$19.95

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$19.95

RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$19.95

BLOODYMARY PITCHER

$19.95

Flan

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Churros

$12.00

FOOD SPECIALS

HAMACHI

$23.00

Fish Escabechi

$18.00

OSSETRA CAVIAR

$95.00

A5 WAGYU

$60.00

VEGETERIAN PAELLA

$22.00Out of stock

Mussels

$15.00

Lobster Salad

$25.00

GREEK KEFTE PLANCHA

$14.00Out of stock

ZALUUK

$14.00Out of stock

SALMON Tartare

$20.00

Vegetarian Flatbread

$15.00

Scallop Special

$18.00

S.Dorado Special

$22.00

Mussels

$15.00

Pork Cheeks Special

$18.00

Beet Salad Special

$14.00

Asparagus Special

$13.00

PARTY MENU

**SPANAKOPITA

**CARPACCIO

**GREEK SALAD

**CAPRESE

**SCALLOP

**PIQUILLO PEPPER

** BEEF SOUVLAKI

**LAMB SHANK

$128.00

**TRUFFLE RISOTTO

$128.00

**BRANZINO

$128.00

**CHURROS

**TIRAMISU

$95 Per Person Menu

$95.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1610 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
orange star4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Nama Ko - Japanese-Inspired Restaurant & Craft Cocktail Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1926 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - 450 K
orange starNo Reviews
450 K Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - DC
orange star4.2 • 4,609
934 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Little Sesame - Chinatown
orange star4.8 • 471
736 6th st NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston