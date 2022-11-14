Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood

689 Reviews

$$

400 W Parkwood Ave

Friendswood, TX 77546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Fajita Pack
Enchilada Tray (12)

Dessert

Banana empanada

Banana empanada

$5.00
Flan

Flan

$5.00
Churros (3)

Churros (3)

$6.00
Cheesecake Sopapillas

Cheesecake Sopapillas

$6.00

Entertainment Packs

Dip Pack

$42.00

1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso Dip, 1 Pint Spinach Dip, 1 Pint Guacamole, 2 Bags of Chips

Enchilada Tray (12)

$48.00

Beef Fajita Pack

$79.00

2 lbs. of Angus Beef, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips

Chicken Fajita Pack

$68.00

2 lbs. of Chicken Fajita, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips

Combo Fajita Pack

$74.00

2 lbs. of Angus Beef/Chicken Fajita, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips

Dozen Tortillas

$3.50

Set Up (Salsa & Black Bean Dip)

$6.00

To Go Chips

$2.50

1/2 lb Beef Fajita

$16.00

1/2 lb Chk Fajita

$10.00

1/2 Pint

1/2 Pint Grated Cheese

$2.25

1/2 Pint Sour Cream

$2.25

1/2 Pint Black Beans

$2.50

1/2 Pint Refried Beans

$2.50

1/2 Pint Rice

$2.50

1/2 Pint Chipotle Potatoes

$2.50

1/2 Pint Salsa

$2.50

1/2 Pint Pico de Gallo

$2.50

1/2 Pint CCQ

$8.00

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$7.00

1/2 Pint Molcajete

$5.00

Pints

Pint Black Beans

$5.00

Pint Refried Beans

$5.00

Pint Rice

$5.00

Pint Chipotle Potatoes

$5.00

Pint Salsa

$5.00

Pint Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Pint CCQ

$13.00

Pint Guacamole

$11.00

Pint Molcajete

$7.50

Quart

Qrt Black Beans

$11.00

Qrt Refried Beans

$9.50

Qrt Rice

$9.50

Qrt Chipotle Potatoes

$10.00

Qrt Salsa

$11.00

Qrt Pico de Gallo

$9.50

Qrt CCQ

$24.00

Qrt Guacamole

$21.00

Qrt Molcajete

$15.00

1/2 Gallon

1/2 Gallon Black Beans

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Refried Beans

$15.00

1/2 Gallon Rice

$15.00

1/2 Gallon Chipotle Potatoes

$15.00

1/2 Gallon Salsa

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Pico de Gallo

$15.00

1/2 Gallon CCQ

$45.00

1/2 Gallon Guacamole

$35.00

1/2 Pan

1/2 Pan Black Beans

$36.00

1/2 Pan Refried Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Rice

$30.00

1/2 Pan Chipotle Potatoes

$30.00

1/2 Pan Salsa

$36.00

1/2 Pan Pico de Gallo

$30.00

1/2 Pan CCQ

$70.00

1/2 Pan Guacamole

$70.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546

Directions

Gallery
La Escondida Mexican Grill image
La Escondida Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen - Houston
orange star4.3 • 424
911 E. Nasa Parkway Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Killen's TMX Pearland - 9330 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
9330 Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 800
9602 Spencer Hwy LA PORTE, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Rey del Pollo - Telephone Rd
orange star4.1 • 202
6106 Telephone Rd Houston, TX 77087
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
orange star4.4 • 1,988
3704 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Friendswood

Salata - F - 056 - Baybrook
orange star4.6 • 1,272
700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Baybrook Mall
orange star4.6 • 327
700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105 Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
The Bar at Friends Uncorked - 111 S Friendswood Dr.
orange star4.5 • 160
111 S Friendswood Dr Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
Summer Moon - Friendswood
orange star4.8 • 71
1765 S Friendswood Dr Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
Bistro 313
orange star4.9 • 40
313 E Edgewood Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Friendswood
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston