Bakeries

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products - 5028 Franklin Blvd

2 Reviews

$

5028 Franklin Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95820

Popular Items

Carnitas Burrito
Rice -quart
Refried Beans -quart

A La Carte

Beef Taco

$1.99

Ground beef topped with lettuce and cheese

Chicken Taco

$1.99

Topped with lettuce and cheese

Carnitas Taco

$1.99

Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Carne Asada Taco

$1.99

Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Cheese Enchilada

$1.75

Topped with red sauce and cheese

Chicken Enchilada

$1.75

Shredded chicken topped with red sauce and cheese

Ground Beef Enchilada

$1.75

Topped with red sauce and cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$2.19

Refried beans and monterey Cheese

Ground Beef and Bean Burrito

$2.99

Ground beef and refried beans

Chicken Burrito

$2.99

Shredded Chicken with refried beans and rice

Chile Colorado Burrito

$3.75

Pork with sauce, refriend beans and rice

Carnitas Burrito

$3.75

Carnitas with refriend beans and rice

Carne Asada Burrito

$3.75

Steak meat with refriend beans and rice

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Flour tortilla with monterey jack cheese

Appetizer

Nachos Regular

$3.69

Chips topped with yellow nacho cheese

Rice -pint

$3.29

Pint

Rice -quart

$5.29

Quart

Refried Beans -pint

$3.29

Pint

Refried Beans -quart

$5.29

Quart

Red salsa mild- Pint

$3.99

Pint

Red salsa spicy- Pint

$3.99

Pint

Pico de gallo Salsa- Pint

$4.59

Pint

Bag of chips- 1lb.

$3.00

1 pound

1 pack corn tortillas- 2 dozen

$1.95

Combination

#1. Taco, Enchilada

$5.99

#2. Tamal, Burrito

$5.99

#3. Taco, Burrito

$5.99

#4. Enchilada, Tamale

$5.99

#5. Tamal, Taco

$5.99

#6. Burrito, Enchilada

$6.99

#7. Chorizo con Huevos

$6.99

Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas on the side

#8. Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas on the side

#9. Huevos Rancheros con Carnitas

$6.99

#10 Two Tacos de Carnitas

$6.99

Beverages

Horchata- One Size

$2.00

Jamaica- One Size

$2.00

Tortillas

1 pack Corn tortillas- 2 dozens

$1.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Northern California with traditional Mexican food and products since 1980.

