  • La Esquina Cocina - Guntersville - 2491 Paddlewheel Drive, Suite 1A
La Esquina Cocina - Guntersville 2491 Paddlewheel Drive, Suite 1A

Paddle Wheel Drive

Guntersville, AL 35976

Small Plates

Totopos with 2 salsas

$5.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Artichoke Chorizo Dip

$8.00

House-made chorizo, artichokes & cream sauce served with totopos.

Empanadas

Tuna Tostada

$15.00

Sashimi grade tuna, avocado, tomatillo coulis, cilantro, onion, tomato

Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of protein, refried beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh peppers

Sopes

$10.00

Fried masa cakes topped with refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco & tomato oregano salsa. Add protein for $3

Tortas de Papa

$6.00

Cheesy fried potato cakes served with queso fresco, roasted tomatillo salsa and caramelized onions.

Charcuterie

Solo tacos

Tamal

$5.00

Esquite

$5.00

Large Plates

Taco Plate

$18.00

Mar Y Tierra (8oz)

$28.00

8oz grilled ribeye topped with 3 grilled shrimp. Served with roasted poblano creamed corn. Finished with scampi compound butter.

Mar y Tierra (16oz)

$38.00

16oz grilled ribeye topped with 3 grilled shrimp. Served with roasted poblano creamed corn. Finished with scampi compound butter.

Salmon

$24.00

Sauteed filet, cooked with tomatoes, red onion, capers, lemon oil, avocado relish

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and roasted tomatillo salsa. Topped with crema, queso fresco and onion.

Bowl

$14.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Machacado Con Camaron

$27.00

Arrachera

$26.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$22.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Poblano Pasta

$24.00

Albondigas

$10.00

Taco Flight

$20.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Tortillas

$2.00

Avocado

$1.00

Side sour cream

$0.50

Red salsa (No chip)

$1.50

Green salsa (No chip)

$1.50

Pico de gallo Side

$0.50

Lime

$0.75

Side Spicy Salsa 3oz

$1.50

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Of Beans

$3.00

Salsa Refill (2) (No Chip)

$3.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Jalapeno Fresh

$0.75

Queso fresco

$0.50

Cake Pop

$2.00

Extra Crostinis

$0.50

Side Guac

$1.00

Chicken Upcharge

$4.00

Steak Upcharge

$5.00

Extra Shrimp (4)

$5.00

Pork Upcharge

$4.00

Chorizo Upcharge

$3.00

Side Of Spicy Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Queso Dip

$2.00

Side Of Fruit

$2.00

Side Of Aioli

$0.50

Poblano Corn

$5.00

Morita Salsa

$2.00

3 Oz Morita Salsa

$1.50

Side Mozzeralla Cheese

$0.50

Extra Arrachera

$7.00

Arrachera Upcharge

$7.00

Cilantro Cream

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Cilantro

$0.25

Toreado (1)

$1.00

Kids

Quesadilla

$7.00

Pollitos

$8.00

Social Hour Food

HH Chips/ Red Salsa

$3.00

HH Chips/ Green Salsa

$3.00

HH Beef Empanada (1)

$4.00

HH Charcuterie

$15.00

HH Fish Empanada (1)

$6.00

HH Pollo Empanada (1)

$6.00

Social Hour Drinks

HH Tecate

$3.00

HH Michelob Ultra

$3.00

HH BudLight

$3.00

Blt Sol

$3.00

HH Traditional Marg

$7.00

HH Skinny

$8.00

HH Spicy Marg

$8.00

HH Seasonal

$9.00

HH White Sangria

$6.00

HH Red Sangria

$6.00

HH Farmhouse Red

$6.00

HH Farmhouse White

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic yet modern tapas, tacos, and more!

Location

Paddle Wheel Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976

